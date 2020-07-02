 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   On second thought, maybe we shouldn't have put the weight room on the second floor   (gothamist.com) divider line
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could go any way.
If the owner never told the building designers there was a gym going in, or never bothered to check the structure, they are mostly at fault.
If the designers were told but didn't allow for it, they're mostly at fault.
If the builder was informed but skimped on steel they're mostly at fault.

Best to wait for further detail.
Whatever way, I'd imagine a lot of people are currently checking all their recorded post and emails on this project at a frantic pace this morning.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Maybe the building a weight limit of ten Americans per floor.
 
tintar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
but engineering is hard! sometimes it's not even the weight, it's the frequency.

one of my old physics professors had a favorite old chestnut he loved to tell, about a gym across the street from his office. the aerobics room was in the front, behind a ginormous plate glass window. he could see, day after day, the window being driven to its resonant frequency. and then one day, overdriven, bam! glass all over the sidewalk.

or, y'know, sometimes dumbassery will suffice.

