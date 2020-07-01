 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Only two states meet the minimum requirements to even think about reopening   (vox.com) divider line
38
    More: Murica, U.S. state, Outbreak, Universal health care, Mike Jefferies, Epidemiology, Kuno Becker, Massachusetts, United States  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 7:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
C'mon, c'mon...yes!
Rhode Island is one of the two.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What were they meant to do.

The feds farked them for bailouts / assistance for people

And people did a thing half hearted for a few weeks and it didn't magically solve everything
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gubbo: What were they meant to do.

The feds farked them for bailouts / assistance for people

And people did a thing half hearted for a few weeks and it didn't magically solve everything


Well, what happened was the NE got hammered and the rest of the country didn't believe it so they half-assed it until things went south.  Literally and figuratively.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
[spoiler] NY and RI
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Megathuma: C'mon, c'mon...yes!
Rhode Island is one of the two.


Came here to say this! Woot lil Rhody!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3wxyN3z9PL4
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [spoiler] NY and RI


I was thinking Hawaii before I clicked
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought the criteria was greed and stupidity. Florida meets those!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.


Considering we know how long this thing runs.
I'm not buying we don't have the wealth to float  things for 5 weeks of real lock down.

Also, other nations gave their citizens much more . WTF?
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Considering we know how long this thing runs.
I'm not buying we don't have the wealth to float  things for 5 weeks of real lock down.

Also, other nations gave their citizens much more . WTF?


We said we're capitalists and we meant it, by gawd.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: $2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU


You are in the wrong country if you're thinking about the government paying for an ICU visit.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Worldometer says we stopped 50k daily cases yesterday.   Huh.

Well, my gym is reopening fully (including classes) next week.  They wouldnt do that just for money they must know something, right?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*topped, stupid goddamn phone
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You mean only two states completely bought into a HOAX.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.


Paying people to stay at home is critical. The problem is budgets and social systems have not been built around doing it for a situation like this. What we have are people forced to stay home with little to no income and unemployment offices overwhelmed and not able to address everyone's issues and exploding deficits.

So now you have people begging for things to open so they can go back to work to pay their bills.

We should take this as a lesson and a terrible reminder that we have a fundamental flaw in our social care programs. It should be the point where states replan budgets to have a fund for another catastrophic event and a plan to have the infrastructure to actually address the massive unemployment changes.

There are places that are still cutting off water, electric, strong arming people out of their homes, repossessing their only means of transportation, and leaving them so far behind unless a miracle windfall comes their way they will never catch back up.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Paying people to stay at home is critical. The problem is budgets and social systems have not been built around doing it for a situation like this. What we have are people forced to stay home with little to no income and unemployment offices overwhelmed and not able to address everyone's issues and exploding deficits.

So now you have people begging for things to open so they can go back to work to pay their bills.

We should take this as a lesson and a terrible reminder that we have a fundamental flaw in our social care programs. It should be the point where states replan budgets to have a fund for another catastrophic event and a plan to have the infrastructure to actually address the massive unemployment changes.

There are places that are still cutting off water, electric, strong arming people out of their homes, repossessing their only means of transportation, and leaving them so far behind unless a miracle windfall comes their way they will never catch back up.


Narrator:  There's never a miracle windfall
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Start mentally preparing yourselves for the following:
1. Trump wins 2020.
2. Trump continues to do nothing as we hit 150,000 confirmed infections per day and the body count increases beyond 5M.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well it was on the internet, it must be true.  So many states are doing much better than NY & RI.  Granted, not many people live in those said states.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of text and pictures there.  All I really need to know is whether it's time to start hoarding toilet paper again or not.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Start mentally preparing yourselves for the following:
1. Trump wins 2020.
2. Trump continues to do nothing as we hit 150,000 confirmed infections per day and the body count increases beyond 5M.


He's been hurting the people he needs to be hurting though!
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rightClick: Zevon's Evil Twin: $2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU

You are in the wrong country if you're thinking about the government paying for an ICU visit.


They pay most of it for older or disabled people on Medicare. Or for the poor on Medicaid. All people at higher risk of catching Covid-19.  Which is not to mention the ever higher numbers of people bankrupted by medical bills that wind up paying less debt rather than more....
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Start mentally preparing yourselves for the following:
1. Trump wins 2020.
2. Trump continues to do nothing as we hit 150,000 confirmed infections per day and the body count increases beyond 5M.

He's been hurting the people he needs to be hurting though!


Biden doesn't include anything in his coronavirus plan about additional lockdowns or extended UI payments which theoretically would keep people at home.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.


Yeah, but it's super-cheap if you just let people suffer and die without any recourse and don't much care what the side effects of thousands of dead and millions of ill are.  To the right people, anyways.  And do keep in mind that the stock market is no longer really connected to the actual economy in any meaningful sense, and directly benefits those same people.
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.


You forgot the final step in any Fark process, Profit. The reason the US is doing so poorly is that Trump and Republicans tried to profit from this by turning it into a political issue and using it to motivate their base. Instead of treating this like a natural disaster where we all work to prepare, survive and recover they tried to profit by claiming it was a hoax and asking for votes and campaign donations.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: FleshFlapps: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Paying people to stay at home is critical. The problem is budgets and social systems have not been built around doing it for a situation like this. What we have are people forced to stay home with little to no income and unemployment offices overwhelmed and not able to address everyone's issues and exploding deficits.

So now you have people begging for things to open so they can go back to work to pay their bills.

We should take this as a lesson and a terrible reminder that we have a fundamental flaw in our social care programs. It should be the point where states replan budgets to have a fund for another catastrophic event and a plan to have the infrastructure to actually address the massive unemployment changes.

There are places that are still cutting off water, electric, strong arming people out of their homes, repossessing their only means of transportation, and leaving them so far behind unless a miracle windfall comes their way they will never catch back up.

Narrator:  There's never a miracle windfall


Exactly. All that has happened has increased the number of people barely surviving.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

incendi: waxbeans: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Considering we know how long this thing runs.
I'm not buying we don't have the wealth to float  things for 5 weeks of real lock down.

Also, other nations gave their citizens much more . WTF?

We said we're capitalists and we meant it, by gawd.


😔
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: You mean only two states completely bought into a HOAX.


I am not even close to being able to tell what is a joke and what is a actual Right position now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Worldometer says we stopped 50k daily cases yesterday.   Huh.

Well, my gym is reopening fully (including classes) next week.  They wouldnt do that just for money they must know something, right?


😯☹
 
Animatronik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
IN the post-mortem analysis for this whole mess, we need to identify all the areas where we went wrong.

Trump failing to encourage individual compliance and not promoting the phased re-opening plan developed by Fauci and others is obvious. No to mention ridiculous comments about testing and other concerns. Trump will pay the price in November.

Failing individually to follow recommendations is another.  In June, there were private parties all over the country that broke the rules.  There were some in my neighborhood.  I couldn't believe it.  You can't blam anyone but yourself if you don't take precautions now.

Bad performance in the Weeners by the federal government is another.  The CDC botched the test development and distribution, which made contact tracing more difficult in the early stages.  Many experts like Fauci initially said that wearing masks may make things worse because they were assuming that for most people handwashing was more important and only hospital workers absolutely needed masks, so hoarding was a big concern.  That turned out to be wrong - we should have been wearing masks from the beginning.

Restricting law enforcement's ability to intervene when people don't follow the guidelines is another.  de Blasio was right to stop orthodox
Jewish gatherings, wrong to give other protesters free rein.

Unfortunately, we need something like martial law nationwide to make this work, and the extremes on the right and left aren't going to like that right now.  We need a law enforcement function that will ensure the rules are followed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Paying people to stay at home is critical. The problem is budgets and social systems have not been built around doing it for a situation like this. What we have are people forced to stay home with little to no income and unemployment offices overwhelmed and not able to address everyone's issues and exploding deficits.

So now you have people begging for things to open so they can go back to work to pay their bills.

We should take this as a lesson and a terrible reminder that we have a fundamental flaw in our social care programs. It should be the point where states replan budgets to have a fund for another catastrophic event and a plan to have the infrastructure to actually address the massive unemployment changes.

There are places that are still cutting off water, electric, strong arming people out of their homes, repossessing their only means of transportation, and leaving them so far behind unless a miracle windfall comes their way they will never catch back up.


Texas has a raining day fund that is at least a billion if not more.
I'm not buying any b.s. about no money.
We buy billion dollar planes.
We moth ball million dollar planes.
The CIA budget is classified.

Lies. We. Don't. Got. Money.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here in Michigan things were moving along pretty well. Opening had some upticks but nothing too outlandish. Then like 60% of the populous just decided that shiats over and stopped wearing masks anywhere. I went to the store the other day and there were 3(yes I counted) customers, including me, who had masks on. And they were just crowding around in aisles. I grabbed 2 things and full aborted back to the car because I didn't want to go down any aisle with 15 people in it.

So yeah, I'm not surprised Michigan has to close the bars again. People went full on stupid in like 10 days.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rightClick: Zevon's Evil Twin: $2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU

You are in the wrong country if you're thinking about the government paying for an ICU visit.


Before this is over, I fully expect to see a massive push to severely limit bankruptcy protections with regards to debt for medical reasons, and to greatly expand the power debt collectors have to harass people for unpaid medical bills.  Because there's a right way to handle a crisis, and there's the American way.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Start mentally preparing yourselves for the following:
1. Trump wins 2020.
2. Trump continues to do nothing as we hit 150,000 confirmed infections per day and the body count increases beyond 5M.


I've already had a conversation with a person who called a million dead in America from COVID-19 a "rounding error," and he called 4-5 million dead "nothing much to worry about."  Because it's only "a couple of percentage points. "  so yes, they're already spinning it as a victory in their skulls.

Why yes, he and his wife are both pro-life evangelicals, why do you ask?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cheron: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

You forgot the final step in any Fark process, Profit. The reason the US is doing so poorly is that Trump and Republicans tried to profit from this by turning it into a political issue and using it to motivate their base. Instead of treating this like a natural disaster where we all work to prepare, survive and recover they tried to profit by claiming it was a hoax and asking for votes and campaign donations.


That's how Trump & Co. really want it.
They want to kneel on everyone's neck until they are dead and then take all their stuff.
For real.
Please understand this.
These people aren't going to change.
Religious zealots don't change.
Con men don't change.
Violent psychopaths who derive pleasure from hurting and killing don't suddenly one day start wearing Birkenstocks and taking pottery classes.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FleshFlapps: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Paying people to stay at home is critical. The problem is budgets and social systems have not been built around doing it for a situation like this. What we have are people forced to stay home with little to no income and unemployment offices overwhelmed and not able to address everyone's issues and exploding deficits.

So now you have people begging for things to open so they can go back to work to pay their bills.

We should take this as a lesson and a terrible reminder that we have a fundamental flaw in our social care programs. It should be the point where states replan budgets to have a fund for another catastrophic event and a plan to have the infrastructure to actually address the massive unemployment changes.

There are places that are still cutting off water, electric, strong arming people out of their homes, repossessing their only means of transportation, and leaving them so far behind unless a miracle windfall comes their way they will never catch back up.

Texas has a raining day fund that is at least a billion if not more.
I'm not buying any b.s. about no money.
We buy billion dollar planes.
We moth ball million dollar planes.
The CIA budget is classified.

Lies. We. Don't. Got. Money.


Not every state has the wealth that Texas does. That's like saying well bill gates has enough money to survive this, you single mother of 2 with a low pay job should have just as much.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Start mentally preparing yourselves for the following:
1. Trump wins 2020.
2. Trump continues to do nothing as we hit 150,000 confirmed infections per day and the body count increases beyond 5M.

I've already had a conversation with a person who called a million dead in America from COVID-19 a "rounding error," and he called 4-5 million dead "nothing much to worry about."  Because it's only "a couple of percentage points. "  so yes, they're already spinning it as a victory in their skulls.

Why yes, he and his wife are both pro-life evangelicals, why do you ask?


That is some disconnect of the magnitude that cannot be phantom
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: waxbeans: FleshFlapps: Zevon's Evil Twin: And yet... here we are.

Pay people to stay home, lockdown, work from home, drive-thru eats only, masks required when in public.

No ifs, no ands, no buts and no bullshiat.

We opened too soon and this is the price to be paid because Trump wanted his rallies and Mitch was terrified that someone, somewhere would get money for not working.

$2,000 for each adult, $500 per child is a hell of a lot cheaper than days/weeks in the ICU--not to mention the long-term effects.
Pay this amount per month until it is safe to open up.

Paying people to stay at home is critical. The problem is budgets and social systems have not been built around doing it for a situation like this. What we have are people forced to stay home with little to no income and unemployment offices overwhelmed and not able to address everyone's issues and exploding deficits.

So now you have people begging for things to open so they can go back to work to pay their bills.

We should take this as a lesson and a terrible reminder that we have a fundamental flaw in our social care programs. It should be the point where states replan budgets to have a fund for another catastrophic event and a plan to have the infrastructure to actually address the massive unemployment changes.

There are places that are still cutting off water, electric, strong arming people out of their homes, repossessing their only means of transportation, and leaving them so far behind unless a miracle windfall comes their way they will never catch back up.

Texas has a raining day fund that is at least a billion if not more.
I'm not buying any b.s. about no money.
We buy billion dollar planes.
We moth ball million dollar planes.
The CIA budget is classified.

Lies. We. Don't. Got. Money.

Not every state has the wealth that Texas does. That's like saying well bill gates has enough money to survive this, you single mother of 2 with a low pay job should have just as much.


Sure.
But,
The States that got the nut, should and the Fed should help the ones that don't. Done.
This isn't complicated. It's mostly not liked.
People are dying because someone would rather not spend the money.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.