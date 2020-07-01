 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   I scream, you scream, we all scream at teenagers trying to not kill us   (twitter.com) divider line
76
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

2117 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 8:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Their body, their choice?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sigh
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.


They're not the brightest bulbs on the christmas tree.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.


Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BizarreMan: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

They're not the brightest bulbs on the christmas tree.


Not the sharpest tools in the shed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

revrendjim: BizarreMan: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

They're not the brightest bulbs on the christmas tree.

Not the sharpest tools in the shed.


Not the biggest peanut in the turd
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Have they considered just arming the kids? Speak a language the asshats understand...
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As long as it's still okay to berate the workers 20 and older.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.


I would put up a sign that states if you complain about anything my staff is wearing, you're banned for life.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

They're not the brightest bulbs on the christmas tree.


This isn't stupidity, it is entitlement. They feel they should have the right to demand that retail clerks kow-tow to them because they are superior or some such shiat.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they all women?

That's... an interesting hiring policy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ishkur: Are they all women?

That's... an interesting hiring policy.


Same work for 79% the pay! Capitalism baby.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...but, it should be noted, they're not berating them for those kind of tragic uniforms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just gonna re-post this from the Hanks thread:

So I've been in KY and TN during all this, and I'd say there's 50% mask coverage.  Every way that I can think of punishing these assholes is illegal.  Then earlier today it occurred to me . . . anyone else remember fart spray?  I hadn't encountered any since I went to Spencer's in HS.  So today I ordered this:

https://www.amazon.com/Novelties-Liqu​i​d-Gag-Smelly-Stinky/dp/B000GKXYZ2

(btw, I encourage everyone to scroll down to Customer Questions on this page)

I hope it smells as horrible as they say.  I will then order 10 of them.  If any of these assholes complain about the shiat-smell, I'm going to say "you know, with the mask, I can't really smell it"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ishkur: Are they all women?

That's... an interesting hiring policy.


A pub I knew in Boston would hire only female servers and male bartenders.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Ishkur: Are they all women?

That's... an interesting hiring policy.

A pub I knew in Boston would hire only female servers and male bartenders.


did everybody  knew your name?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More and more I understand the Soup Fascist.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sooner these non mask wearers succumb and die with covid-19, the better off the world will be.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't yell at the front line workers.  It's not nice and it doesn't help.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a working link? I'm curious where this was, as a former ice cream shop manager in Ohio.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we instead berate cashier's for talking at nauseam
I know it's not their fault
so maybe we need berate managers and CEOs that insisted they continue with the customer service talking beyond all necessity
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Page does not exist.

/that did not take long
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Anyone got a working link? I'm curious where this was, as a former ice cream shop manager in Ohio.


Dead here
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

I would put up a sign that states if you complain about anything my staff is wearing, you're banned for life.


I dare Walmart to do that about their receipt bologna
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.


That may be true, but it also means they won't cough or breathe on your ice cream so it's a win-win.
Sometimes I hate my own species.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: BizarreMan: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

They're not the brightest bulbs on the christmas tree.

Not the sharpest tools in the shed.


Their bread ain't quite done
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: holdmybones: Anyone got a working link? I'm curious where this was, as a former ice cream shop manager in Ohio.

Dead here


Take the link and remove the session=true   junk at the end.
https://twitter.com/morgansher/status​/​1278468452131278848
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.


Because they're trying to pretend that this isn't real.  It's not really about freedom.  It's about denial.  It's grieving for the old way of doing things that are now gone (albeit temporarily at this time).

Imagine if you spent all day at home consuming media that tells you this is all a hoax, or if it even is real, it won't affect you because you don't live in New York.  That's comforting  Then you go outside, and all these people are walking around and acting like it is real, in your own town.  They're telling you that you're not safe.  That makes them very upset.  Their safe space has been invaded with reality.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.


It's both.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.


True they are at risk, but that's not how the masks work.

Unless they are chemically treated anti-viral masks (the real PPE ones*) regular cloth masks protect everyone else from you.

*you'll also need eye-protection, gloves and a gown.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Their body, their choice?


MAGAT*rds: Out body out choice!
Teenagers: Ok, we want to wear masks and be safe
MAGAT*rds: No not like that!


Hypocritical pieces of crap all. They claim "freedumb" then attack people who make a different choice.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Anyone got a working link? I'm curious where this was, as a former ice cream shop manager in Ohio.


Berea - a suburb of Cleveland.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start yelling at those abuser: No ice cream for you! and then ban them
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: waxbeans: holdmybones: Anyone got a working link? I'm curious where this was, as a former ice cream shop manager in Ohio.

Dead here

Take the link and remove the session=true   junk at the end.
https://twitter.com/morgansher/status/​1278468452131278848


Thx.
Wait, their jail bait?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.

That may be true, but it also means they won't cough or breathe on your ice cream so it's a win-win.
Sometimes I hate my own species.


Umm. Masks don't do that.

You are still breathing. You are still capable of coughing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: waxbeans: holdmybones: Anyone got a working link? I'm curious where this was, as a former ice cream shop manager in Ohio.

Dead here

Take the link and remove the session=true   junk at the end.
https://twitter.com/morgansher/status/​1278468452131278848


Adult men picking on teenage girls. Of course. So tough. Such macho.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about yelling at kids for not wearing masks, since they seem to be the latest scapegoats, but, nope, it's stupid adults.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words:trap doors.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: Chu-Chi Face (1080p)
Youtube XQtDdb9Pt_Y


Apllicable scene at 2:10
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Ishkur: Are they all women?

That's... an interesting hiring policy.

Same work for 79% the pay! Capitalism baby.


They probably get tips, it has been my experience that women make far more in tips than men
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Can we instead berate cashier's for talking at nauseam
I know it's not their fault
so maybe we need berate managers and CEOs that insisted they continue with the customer service talking beyond all necessity


What is nauseam? And what is that something--not mentioned but apparently possessed by cashier--that is talking at it?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: Time to start yelling at those abuser: No ice cream for you! and then ban them


I'm sure things will get better for these kids when they go from asserting a right to wear a mask to kicking people out.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Are they all women?

That's... an interesting hiring policy.


The local coffee shop predominantly hires cute girls with fantastic legs that look great in shorts.  I'd complain, but I mean c'mon.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Have they considered just arming the kids? Speak a language the asshats understand...


That could be an interesting social experiment.  They've tried just wearing masks and being polite and ridicule was so bad management had to step in.
Now let's give each worker a gun.  Strap a shootin iron on to each one and a shirt that says "We don't call 911".
An armed society is a polite society, right?
I wonder if business would go down?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember those people who are against welfare and food stamps and such who say they're not against helping people, just government programs? They say private charity will take care of those things?

Well, here's their chance. Private citizens can help people by wearing masks, social distancing, and so forth.

Turns out, it wasn't (just) the government that was the problem. Some people really are against helping other people.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.

True they are at risk, but that's not how the masks work.

Unless they are chemically treated anti-viral masks (the real PPE ones*) regular cloth masks protect everyone else from you.

*you'll also need eye-protection, gloves and a gown.


My mask protects you, your mask protects me. It's basically communism, but also a way to ensure your precious bodily fluids aren't stolen by others. Bit of a conundrum.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013: Graffito: toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.

That may be true, but it also means they won't cough or breathe on your ice cream so it's a win-win.
Sometimes I hate my own species.

Umm. Masks don't do that.

You are still breathing. You are still capable of coughing.


Oh course you can still breathe and cough, but the aerosol droplets are contained within the mask area.  They aren't spewed all over the counter.  Do you even mask, bro?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Graffito: toddalmighty: knbber2: What farking idiot berates a food service worker for wearing a protective mask?  The worker is wearing the mask to protect YOU.

Its actually to protect themselves from the public. The workers are the ones taking the risks.

That may be true, but it also means they won't cough or breathe on your ice cream so it's a win-win.
Sometimes I hate my own species.

Umm. Masks don't do that.

You are still breathing. You are still capable of coughing.


Yes, but your bio-aerosols are mostly contained, and the rest only go a few inches instead of several feet.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People who harass shop workers tend to be scumbags at the best of times.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.