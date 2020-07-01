 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   The Navy will put their first four Littoral Combat ships out to pasture is congress lets them, littorally   (thedrive.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Littoral combat ship, United States Navy, U.S. Navy, Littoral Combat Ships, Corvette, Frigate, Littoral zone, Freedom class USS Fort Worth  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 3:25 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They can't do it until Senate Republicans can find the littoris
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The important thing is both General Dynamics and Lockheed got their billions$
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hear littoral is better than vaginal.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whither_apophis: The important thing is both General Dynamics and Lockheed got their billions$


Hey! These are the deserving welfare queens. Not like those scurvy farmers, oil drillers, frackers, ranchers, loggers or Eric Prince ffs. Yeah, I called them scurvy. What of it?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Littorally pieces of sh*t.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't we have a shortage of trained seamen and officers out there as it is?  WTF are congressmen fighting to keep the men and women tied up on these trash heaps?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.