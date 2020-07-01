 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Florida Sheriff will deputize Florida man if people exercise their first amendment   (nypost.com)
    Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, violent protests, three-minute video Wednesday, help of civilians, peaceful protests  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this should end well, with a Followup tag fighting in the streets with the Florida tag while Dumbass, Asinine, and Stupid throw shiat at them.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the nothing good can come from this part.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of people too stupid to learn how to shiat in a toilet. But that's how I feel about all right wingers.
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, you know what to do, you gun-owninh protesters : get deputised asap !
 
Mouser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, this is sort of the point behind a "well regulated militia".
 
JonathanMurray [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"if violent protests erupt."

I need to re-read my constitutional amendments... don't remember that being part of the 1st.
 
Mouren
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Violent protests" to be defined as "any group over two speaking over a whisper or moving their hands too fast"
 
Thirsty Pagan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wouldn't that also deputize the gun owning protesters who are locals?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, at least now  we know the premise for Snake Pliskin's next adventure, Escape from Florida.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: Well, this is sort of the point behind a "well regulated militia".


So that racist middle aged people can pick off protesters that want to be treated like humans.

Yeah no. Try again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh cool, it's just like an old Western!

A Fistful of Morons
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anything to make the Corona death toll look smaller in Florida.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A bunch of stupid people are going to accidentally shoot each other.
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

padraig: So, you know what to do, you gun-owninh protesters : get deputised asap !


That's actually a good idea.  If the protesters used their 2nd Amendment rights to keep the looters and vandals among them from looting and vandalizing, the Florida police wouldn't have to call up a posse.
 
ken120
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Protesting if fine do it all you want.  Destroying gates, taking over city blocks and harrassment of the people who actual live there, torching buildings is not protesting it is simply rioting and actually demonstrating that you are what your oppressors claim you to be a group of wild animals that need to be kept under control.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida gun owners given carte blanche to use them?
imfdb.orgView Full Size


/Trigun
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sound like he's looking for a fight to me.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: padraig: So, you know what to do, you gun-owninh protesters : get deputised asap !

That's actually a good idea.  If the protesters used their 2nd Amendment rights to keep the looters and vandals among them from looting and vandalizing, the Florida police wouldn't have to call up a posse.


You mean the right wing boogaloos have have been caught doing this repeatedly and trying to pin it on the protestors, you're right, they ought to be shot.
 
rs_joe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mouser: padraig: So, you know what to do, you gun-owninh protesters : get deputised asap !

That's actually a good idea.  If the protesters used their 2nd Amendment rights to keep the looters and vandals among them from looting and vandalizing, the Florida police wouldn't have to call up a posse.


This is not a good idea.

None of this is a good idea.

A good idea would be a socially responsible police force that doesn't deputize trigger happy Judge Dredd wannabes with the only qualification being that they own weapons.

Random individuals with guns amongst the protestors would be a lit match into an already volatile situation.

Jesus Christ.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice. It's one of those mornings where a bunch of decade old accounts come out to play.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in clay county.

/ Freeze.  You're under arrest.
// no, you freeze. You're under arrest.
/// you both freeze.  You're both under arrest.
 
