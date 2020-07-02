 Skip to content
(ABC News)   In today's episode of "Stupid American Tricks", teenagers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama are throwing "COVID parties", where the first diagnosed teen wins a cash jackpot. Subby encourages less damaging behaviors, like eating Tide Pods or swallowing goldfish   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
US Attorney with jurisdiction needs to be brought in.

Charge under 18 U.S. Code §175 (bioterrorism).

Depending on whether or not they can prove someone dies, fines are up to $2Mil, and imprisonment for not less than 25 years.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am totally shocked by this story...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


There's a reason why the unofficial state motto of Alabama is "hold my beer and watch this."
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shhhhh, let Darwin take his harvest.   In this case True award winners as most of them may not yet have polluted the gene pool.
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, who are these wayward kids going to learn from now that we took down all their statues?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The kids could also try pole (or flagpole) sitting. Great way to have fun while practicing social distancing.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that never happened.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: US Attorney with jurisdiction needs to be brought in.

Charge under 18 U.S. Code §175 (bioterrorism).

Depending on whether or not they can prove someone dies, fines are up to $2Mil, and imprisonment for not less than 25 years.


Well, that's sort of like a cash prize.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've swallowed goldfish and I'm perfect fi
 
deffuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hasn't caught something at an Alabama house party cast the first stone.

/*HIFFS STONE*
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know what, go ahead and help them to involuntary admission to a security hospital for 14 days and send Kyle and Karen's parents the bill.  Hopefully some of the little shiates get to spend some time intubated and on a ventilator.  Seriously, the stupidest of games deserve the stupidest of prizes.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, this should be filed with rainbow parties and the knock-out game as Hysterical Bullshiat That Never Happened.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can we make "Clean Up Your Mess Challenge" or "Study Yourself a Career And Move Out Of My House Challenge" go viral?

/ You
// Get Off My Lawn
/// Challenge
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wont somebody please think of the children!?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students have been organizing "COVID parties"

I have no doubt that this is occurring, because we are a stupid, stupid people.  But until I have another instance, and a source other than a couple of Tuscaloosa city councilors, I'm not going to buy this as a thing that's happened more than once (or at all).  I'm sure that some kids, somewhere, were having "rainbow parties."

/I'm also sure that I could find 2 city councilors in Alabama who think the pandemic is a result of widespread Chinese homosexuality
 
