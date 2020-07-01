 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I'm a shark I'm a shaaaark Suck my d i i i i i i i i i i i i
20
    More: Scary, shot  
Original
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You'd think tracking sharks might be able to identify sharks
 
HedlessChickn
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was great!
 
silvervial
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sea Eagle (Erne)?

As for the prey, couldn't tell if the tail was vertical with uneven lobes (shark) or vertical with even lobes (another kind of fish) because it flew by too fast. But damn that eagle's strong! Especially when the fish starts flopping around.
 
luna1580
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i'm with the majority of the twitter comments: osprey with a mackerel.

ospreys rock
 
Captain Steroid
‘’ 6 hours ago  

luna1580: i'm with the majority of the twitter comments: osprey with a mackerel.

ospreys rock


derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
BadReligion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: i'm with the majority of the twitter comments: osprey with a mackerel.

ospreys rock


That mackerel got a nice long flight over the ocean before I am sure getting eaten.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sharkbombing birds?  DAMMIT 2020!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Sharkbombing birds?  DAMMIT 2020!


This. I did not have eagle deployed shark bombs on my 2020 BINGO card.
 
crinz83
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
it looked to me like the shark was the one in control, like a hang glider pilot. and a water launch, to boot
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
/
Why can fish live longer out of water than I can live under water?

//
That's a 🦈
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What an airborne shark may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/gotta love sharks--no way he's gonna stop eating that fish just because someone's eating him
 
BadReligion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: What an airborne shark may look like:

[Fark user image 600x338]

/gotta love sharks--no way he's gonna stop eating that fish just because someone's eating him


The circle... of life!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why can fish live longer out of water than I can live under water?


Short answer: air has a fark of a lot more oxygen in it than water does
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
perspective about this little bird catching a shark
 
cakeman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

trackingsharks: Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage https://t.co/gc59xihiM7


I would say it was a Osprey with a sand-shark. Mackerel don't have that kind of fin plus sand sharks are pretty harmless and easy to find .
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: waxbeans: Why can fish live longer out of water than I can live under water?

Short answer: air has a fark of a lot more oxygen in it than water does


Must be ton.
Back in 1990 my mom had this fish, I didn't like. He'd pick on the other fish. I decided to leave him out. Let him die. And toss the body back in the tank.
But, the damn thing refused to die. Even 30 minutes didn't kill it. WTF?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the ciiiiiircle. The circle of life.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cakeman: Original: Original Tweet:
trackingsharks: Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage https://t.co/gc59xihiM7

I would say it was a Osprey with a sand-shark. Mackerel don't have that kind of fin plus sand sharks are pretty harmless and easy to find .


They're called dogfish around Puget Sound.
 
cakeman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: cakeman: Original: Original Tweet:
trackingsharks: Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage https://t.co/gc59xihiM7

I would say it was a Osprey with a sand-shark. Mackerel don't have that kind of fin plus sand sharks are pretty harmless and easy to find .

They're called dogfish around Puget Sound.


Here too on Long Island, I caught one last week, usually every fluke fishing trip I have one , the biggest being about six pounds.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
