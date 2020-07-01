 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Let's take a look at how well hotels are cleaning their rooms in the times of coronavirus. Why yes, we will include a Trump hotel   (youtube.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ugh ugh ugh.

I was really hoping one of them would be okay. I shouldn't be surprised. And the Trump manager's reaction and their subsequent statement were farking hilarious and precisely what I would expect from such a corporation.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Cleaning supplies cost money. And every dollar spent on paper towels and lemon Pledge is a dollar that can't go directly to the C-level officers who make more in a day than the janitors make in a year.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ewww. No thanks.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
didn't think it was sweeps week
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they just flat out lie about everything..?

I wish we knew this about don before he got elected president,

Wait a minute.. We did!
We still voted for him!

It's not dons fault, it's ours! We are idiots!

Well I'm not staying in his hotel either, now...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love how the Trump Tower response was "Fake News"... that seems to be the Trump family crest
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

1funguy: So they just flat out lie about everything..?

I wish we knew this about don before he got elected president,

Wait a minute.. We did!
We still voted for him!

It's not dons fault, it's ours! We are idiots!

Well I'm not staying in his hotel either, now...



We didn't WANT to vote for him, look at the alternative of who ran against him.
/DO WE REALLY NEED YET ANOTHER CLINTON IN OFFICE??  We had to pick ONE!
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Weren't his hotels known to be shiat boxes long before the corona virus? I wouldn't expect that to change now.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldRod: I love how the Trump Tower response was "Fake News"... that seems to be the Trump family crest


Yeah I loved that response as well.  But their base will eat that shiat up.
 
