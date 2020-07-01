 Skip to content
 
(13 ABC Toledo)   Toledo Hemp Center offering free CBD dog treats to calm fireworks anxiety. Your dog wants steak... and Doritos... and Funyuns... and maybe some Taco Bell, dude   (13abc.com) divider line
26
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A 3 mg melatonin tablet an hour before storms or fireworks does wonders for dogs with boom anxiety.

Our shepherd chow mix got so freaked out one time he actually ate one of the bedroom doors.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I'm very lucky. My dog will bark once at thunder or fireworks. And thats only cause he's annoyed that they woke him up.

Then he just goes back to sleep
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sticks are like....... tree bones!
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.


Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.
 
vert0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea! More bullshiat that doesnt work but give it to your dog!

Hel will love it.

/Arthritis
//Tried cbd
///Physical work is the only rhing that works.. also humira
////Cant Cafford got it for a month.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.


I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Dog our puppers don't notice the fireworks. Our neighborhood has been out up every night since Memorial Day.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funyuns dammit! Where are my FUNYUNS???!!!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vert0: Yea! More bullshiat that doesnt work but give it to your dog!

Hel will love it.

/Arthritis
//Tried cbd
///Physical work is the only rhing that works.. also humira
////Cant Cafford got it for a month.


How is alcohol working for you?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...


THIS.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...


I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.
 
LittleSmitty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I tied CBD to see if it helped my insomnia. Nada. But I did notice a huge difference in my ability to tolerate bullshiat. It really made a difference in my sense of overall well being as well as helping with my various aches and pains.

Honestly, I get the same result from smoking some good kind, but the weed definitely helps my insomnia, where the CBD did not.

I was really surprised how well it chilled me out without the added buzz weed provides. No munchies with CBD either.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...

I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.


Sure. ..... ... .... ...
Not.
People still don't believe me, I did cocaine one time. And it made me very sleepy.
(Done heroin, it wasn't heroin.)

Drugs act differently in every one. Some people don't get high at all from pot.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: vert0: Yea! More bullshiat that doesnt work but give it to your dog!

Hel will love it.

/Arthritis
//Tried cbd
///Physical work is the only rhing that works.. also humira
////Cant Cafford got it for a month.

How is alcohol working for you?


My thoughts exactly.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: KodosZardoz: Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...

I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.

Sure. ..... ... .... ...
Not.
People still don't believe me, I did cocaine one time. And it made me very sleepy.
(Done heroin, it wasn't heroin.)

Drugs act differently in every one. Some people don't get high at all from pot.


Just saying CBD never gave me the munchies. I know it doesn't put everyone to sleep. Never heard of it giving munchies until this thread. But then again the guy said he smoked 15% CBD. I'm assuming that 85% was THC and usually that's what causes the munchies. Could be wrong as I'm assuming. Maybe the 85% was tobacco?
But you are right that drugs do affect people in different ways.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: waxbeans: KodosZardoz: Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...

I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.

Sure. ..... ... .... ...
Not.
People still don't believe me, I did cocaine one time. And it made me very sleepy.
(Done heroin, it wasn't heroin.)

Drugs act differently in every one. Some people don't get high at all from pot.

Just saying CBD never gave me the munchies. I know it doesn't put everyone to sleep. Never heard of it giving munchies until this thread. But then again the guy said he smoked 15% CBD. I'm assuming that 85% was THC and usually that's what causes the munchies. Could be wrong as I'm assuming. Maybe the 85% was tobacco?
But you are right that drugs do affect people in different ways.


Word.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: KodosZardoz: waxbeans: KodosZardoz: Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...

I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.

Sure. ..... ... .... ...
Not.
People still don't believe me, I did cocaine one time. And it made me very sleepy.
(Done heroin, it wasn't heroin.)

Drugs act differently in every one. Some people don't get high at all from pot.

Just saying CBD never gave me the munchies. I know it doesn't put everyone to sleep. Never heard of it giving munchies until this thread. But then again the guy said he smoked 15% CBD. I'm assuming that 85% was THC and usually that's what causes the munchies. Could be wrong as I'm assuming. Maybe the 85% was tobacco?
But you are right that drugs do affect people in different ways.

Word.


Lol. You crack me up. I do enjoy your comments in many threads so keep on posting! I'll read em!
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: waxbeans: KodosZardoz: Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...

I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.

Sure. ..... ... .... ...
Not.
People still don't believe me, I did cocaine one time. And it made me very sleepy.
(Done heroin, it wasn't heroin.)

Drugs act differently in every one. Some people don't get high at all from pot.

Just saying CBD never gave me the munchies. I know it doesn't put everyone to sleep. Never heard of it giving munchies until this thread. But then again the guy said he smoked 15% CBD. I'm assuming that 85% was THC and usually that's what causes the munchies. Could be wrong as I'm assuming. Maybe the 85% was tobacco?
But you are right that drugs do affect people in different ways.


15% CBD by dry weight. That's how cannabinoid content is measured. It's legally hemp, so less than .3% THC.

If it was 15% CBD and 85% THC, it would just be a pile of goop.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: waxbeans: KodosZardoz: waxbeans: KodosZardoz: Skeleton Man: foo monkey: Cake Hunter: That's not how CBD works. You don't get high. That's the whole point.

The munchies, I mean.

Subby's headline is mixed.  CBD does help with anxiety, but doesn't give you the munchies.  On the other hand, what dog, sober or not,. is going to turn down steak, Doritos, funyuns, or Taco Bell.

I just smoked a joint of 15% CBD hemp and I'm about to eat this apple cinnamon nutrigrain bar and some Oreos and some Sunchips, probably some provolone cheese, so uhhh...

I enjoy 1:1 THC to CBD and I get hungry. But it ain't the CBD, which I've had and it just puts me to sleep. But no hunger.

Sure. ..... ... .... ...
Not.
People still don't believe me, I did cocaine one time. And it made me very sleepy.
(Done heroin, it wasn't heroin.)

Drugs act differently in every one. Some people don't get high at all from pot.

Just saying CBD never gave me the munchies. I know it doesn't put everyone to sleep. Never heard of it giving munchies until this thread. But then again the guy said he smoked 15% CBD. I'm assuming that 85% was THC and usually that's what causes the munchies. Could be wrong as I'm assuming. Maybe the 85% was tobacco?
But you are right that drugs do affect people in different ways.

Word.

Lol. You crack me up. I do enjoy your comments in many threads so keep on posting! I'll read em!


😁
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LittleSmitty: I tied CBD to see if it helped my insomnia. Nada. But I did notice a huge difference in my ability to tolerate bullshiat. It really made a difference in my sense of overall well being as well as helping with my various aches and pains.

Honestly, I get the same result from smoking some good kind, but the weed definitely helps my insomnia, where the CBD did not.

I was really surprised how well it chilled me out without the added buzz weed provides. No munchies with CBD either.


I have issues sleeping too. I smoked plenty enough twenty years ago to know it wasn't my thing. But I got some CBD after an unexpected family recommendation and once I got the dose right, I was The Narrator's "babies don't sleep this good".

It's hard to express how negative sleep hurts people around you until you get positive.
 
Greylight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am more interested in CBD's than THC.  Because of the rush to higher THC I have backed off smoking.  I hate the munchies but I benefit from the other affects.  One thing I think has been mismanaged is the need for more CBD high cannabis available since legalization in Canada.  Particularly seeds of those strains.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
