(New York Daily News)   Ever been to an Indian wedding? They're incredibly fun and massive three-day parties, until the groom dies on day two from Covid-19   (nydailynews.com) divider line
26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gogol Bordello - American Wedding (HQ)
Youtube RvSpoO0kuto

Have you ever been to American wedding? Where is the Covid? Where is marinated herring?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, a spare dowry AND a bonfire then?

Sounds like extra party to me.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About seven billion people will obviously not take this farking plague seriously until one billion of them are dead.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still not even half as long as a Hmong funeral.

/great goddamned food at a hmong funeral though
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: great goddamned food at a hmong funeral though


You're not hwrong
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was Indian married, and yeah they're pretty fun.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until she went insane a decade later. That wasn't so much fun.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably the groom: Had sex, don't care.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So subby you are saying in 14 days she is gonna be good to go?
 
Maxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to remember from from some English reports (perhaps Kipling?) That when the groom dies after and Indian wedding we burn the wife along with his body.... Ir is that only with thw Rajput version of Indian?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the bride is single now?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: About seven billion people will obviously not take this farking plague seriously until one billion of them are dead.


Even then I bet you would have COVID is fake dumbfarks around.

/and we should cut their nuts/ovaries off
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live for Sitar music. Ravi Shankar is my spirit animal
Monster Magnet - Black Balloon
Youtube bm3WsrqN1WQ
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: So subby you are saying in 14 days she is gonna be good to go?


I didn't want to make the headline too negative.  350+ people in the village were exposed and since then 100+ have tested positive.

I'm the first person to make a negative headline about India.  It's a shiat hole.  I went there and was unknowingly fed street-meat, which ruined my digestive tract.  But this was a wedding.  It was a party.  Weddings are universal and Indians throw GREAT parties.  I'd love to goof on them for getting sick by washing in water filled with dead bodies and feces, but this was a wedding.  It's just sad to me.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. Now I want Gulab Jamun.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In fairness, these people organized and attended a large public gathering during a plague, intentionally.

So it's an objectively morally good thing if they all die.  Either they're intentionally suicidal so them dying is a heartwarming affirmation of their right to self-determination, or they're too stupid to co-exist with the rest of society non-destructively so this is the set of trolley-rails with the fewest people on it.

Good job, guys, your deaths are making the world a better place on a level that no soldier's has for almost a century.  Thank you for your service.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Maxor: I seem to remember from from some English reports (perhaps Kipling?) That when the groom dies after and Indian wedding we burn the wife along with his body.... Ir is that only with thw Rajput version of Indian?


I think that's #MAGA, no?
 
Stibium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: August11: About seven billion people will obviously not take this farking plague seriously until one billion of them are dead.

Even then I bet you would have COVID is fake dumbfarks around.

/and we should cut their nuts/ovaries off


No kidding. Personally I think we'll have it as long as we have more than a billion people alive.
 
JNowe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He already had it.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JNowe: He already had it.


He already had it, was displaying symptoms, and went ahead with the wedding. I'd feel sorry for all the people he infected, but.. they attended a massive wedding during a pandemic.
 
barc0001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also his family advised him to take some acetominophen and get on with it.  Apparently they were not really sure what a pandemic with a highly contagious novel coronavirus means.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Until she went insane a decade later. That wasn't so much fun.


Was it like a Bollywood musical?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geoduck42: JNowe: He already had it.

He already had it, was displaying symptoms, and went ahead with the wedding. I'd feel sorry for all the people he infected, but.. they attended a massive wedding during a pandemic.


What the hell would he do that to people did he infect his bride to be? Was he sick? How did it kill him?
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This guy was on the family/wedding conveyor belt.  It takes giant brass balls to cancel when your whole family, bride, bride's family, etc are all saying suck it up.
This is a really sad story.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

barc0001: Also his family advised him to take some acetominophen and get on with it.  Apparently they were not really sure what a pandemic with a highly contagious novel coronavirus means.


Not even paracetamol!
 
