 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10867185


(Axios)   US border and Customs agents seize $800,000 worth of A: Drugs? B: Weapons? or C: Hair?   (axios.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, United States, Human rights, U.S. Customs, Women's rights, Law, People's Republic of China, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

83 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of tampons
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which sounds strange and funny. until you learn it's very probably hair "harvested" from an ethnic and religious minority (Uighurs) the chinese government has forced into concentration camps.

"innocent muslim women and children died for your extensions, influencer girl" is only good marketing if the buyers are nazis.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, about a box of hair extensions?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: which sounds strange and funny. until you learn it's very probably hair "harvested" from an ethnic and religious minority (Uighurs) the chinese government has forced into concentration camps.

"innocent muslim women and children died for your extensions, influencer girl" is only good marketing if the buyers are nazis.


take it easy, china has a lot of hair
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.