(Washington Post)   You might want to sit down for this, but a new study has shown people who have money are generally happier than people who don't have money. Follow up study will determine whether people who have sex are generally more pregnant than people who don't   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
29
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it does bring you a much better class of misery
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Have money" is a bit vague, Subby. If you inherit a house and a few acres you can lease and you have a good paying, stress free job, sure. I know three, no, four attorneys who make north of 350k per year. They "have money" and each one is heavily medicated, prescribed and otherwise. During a tour in corporate America, I bonused $10,000 three months in a row. Sure my wife treated me like a god, but I cried on the way in every morning, so slovenly and cretinous was my work landscape.

Money is part of the equation. I said part.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is a weird scale. there is being poor enough to worry about money, making enough that you don't worry about money and then making so much you start to worry about money again. you probably want to stay in the middle. winning Powerball would literally be the worst thing that could possibly happen to you.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had sex once!

And I hope to again some day.


/hope in one hand splooge in the other
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillotines make me happy ❤
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not believe the Washington Post.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you make 350k per year, you can decide to cut back. It's an option available at any time.

I have a brother in law who is a surgeon and he makes serious bank, works about 70 hours per week, and complains about not having free time... But all he has to do is decide to work 35, still be considered rich, and relax as much or as little as he wants.

For most people who are poor, they don't see an option or choice they can make.

When I worked minimum wage, u could have gotten a second job, worked 70 hours and still be considered poor.

Money is part of the equation. I said part.


If you make 350k per year, you can decide to cut back. It's an option available at any time.

I have a brother in law who is a surgeon and he makes serious bank, works about 70 hours per week, and complains about not having free time... But all he has to do is decide to work 35, still be considered rich, and relax as much or as little as he wants.

For most people who are poor, they don't see an option or choice they can make.

When I worked minimum wage, u could have gotten a second job, worked 70 hours and still be considered poor.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe.
But, I'd like a chance to beat the odds.

My plan is to buy a  shack and a car, cash. And, drink daily till I pass.

Hell, I'm 1/3 there. LOL.


Maybe.
But, I'd like a chance to beat the odds.

My plan is to buy a  shack and a car, cash. And, drink daily till I pass.

Hell, I'm 1/3 there. LOL.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would hope that's "up to a point"... It would be nice to not have the limitations faced when poor, but not get to the point where greed becomes a consumer of the soul.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else says you should sit down, Subby?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy beer, which is close enough for me.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has never heard of birth control.

Yes, more money makes you stress if you live pay check to pay check like some people do.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 A recent study also determined that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than men who mention it.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men who have sex generally aren't pregnant.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I had sex once!

And I hope to again some day.


/hope in one hand splooge in the other


You're going to have to wash that some day.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever said that money can't buy happiness was probably saying to to their servant when they turned them down for a raise while eating caviar from a super model's belly button on a mega yacht.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media1.tenor.comView Full Size

And I hope to again some day.


/hope in one hand splooge in the other

You're going to have to wash that some day.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: You would hope that's "up to a point"... It would be nice to not have the limitations faced when poor, but not get to the point where greed becomes a consumer of the soul.


That's a choice.  People who are on the path to becoming stupidly wealthy have a decision to make.  At some point they realize that they've got enough money, that you only have one life to live, and it's a waste to spend it all in the mindless pursuit of digits on a bank statement.  Or they don't, and greed consumes them.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Somaticasual: You would hope that's "up to a point"... It would be nice to not have the limitations faced when poor, but not get to the point where greed becomes a consumer of the soul.

That's a choice.  People who are on the path to becoming stupidly wealthy have a decision to make.  At some point they realize that they've got enough money, that you only have one life to live, and it's a waste to spend it all in the mindless pursuit of digits on a bank statement.  Or they don't, and greed consumes them.


To be fair, it isn't about digits in a bank account, it's about what people are able to do with those digits in the bank account. I work as a means to an end - the end being a life of relative comfort, leisure, and the position of "fark you."

The Position of Fuck You (John Goodman in The Gambler)
Youtube xdfeXqHFmPI
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If you make 350k per year, you can decide to cut back. It's an option available at any time.

I have a brother in law who is a surgeon and he makes serious bank, works about 70 hours per week, and complains about not having free time... But all he has to do is decide to work 35, still be considered rich, and relax as much or as little as he wants.


I am consciously doing this. I could make a lot more money than I do now, but to what point?  The most valuable commodity after reaching a modicum of financial security is leisure time. I rather have 50 hours of leisure time a week than another $50k - $100k/year I could make. What I realized is once you get out of life debt, savings just snowball, and that money can do the work for you if you have some spending discipline.  I bought a nice house, but not the most house I can buy. I drive a really modest car, and drive little to start with, etc. I just don't live the lifestyle I can afford in the now so I don't have to worry about the treadmill of earning more.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this. 'Pay people enough money that they don't have to worry about it and they tend to do better.'

RSA ANIMATE: Drive: The surprising truth about what motivates us
Youtube u6XAPnuFjJc
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
im drunk, so im happy
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love money, when I don't have enough I just go out and buy more money.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: I am consciously doing this. I could make a lot more money than I do now, but to what point?  The most valuable commodity after reaching a modicum of financial security is leisure time. I rather have 50 hours of leisure time a week than another $50k - $100k/year I could make. What I realized is once you get out of life debt, savings just snowball, and that money can do the work for you if you have some spending discipline.  I bought a nice house, but not the most house I can buy. I drive a really modest car, and drive little to start with, etc. I just don't live the lifestyle I can afford in the now so I don't have to worry about the treadmill of earning more.


That right there is the damn truth. Living within your means is the easiest way to get to financial security. Eat Ramen until you make your first pot of gold.  Buy your clothes at bargain retailers. Only buy what you absolutely need. Take advantage of buying things used. A used iPhone will do everything a new one will do for a fraction of the cost. A used 10-year old Japanese car will be nearly as reliable as a new car for 20% of what it was new. Don't waste your money on idiotic trivialities and save, save, save, save. 

Budget. Budget everything down to the penny and stick to it. Work on saving enough to have eight months of expenses as an emergency fund and then invest the rest. Save more. Figure out a profitable side gig in case your main income stream blows up. Learn a new skill. There are literally millions of YouTube videos where you can learn basic mechanic skills to save yourself the hassle of taking your car to be fixed by some dude for $150/hr. You can buy a used code scanner for $5 on ebay and save yourself the $150 a dealer would charge you to tell you what that check engine light means. Watch a YT video to learn how to fix a broken furnace, or a leaky toilet, or a broken microwave.

If there is one thing people who have money know - it's that spending money is the absolute LAST thing you want to do until you can afford to spend that money. 

Build up your first pot of gold and start letting your money work for you. Compounding interest is a beautiful thing.

Basic financial literacy needs to be taught better. The difference between smart, reasonable debt and expensive, stupid debt needs to be taught. Balance your checking account to avoid overdraft fees. Keep a check register if you find budgeting too difficult.

In the end, nobody else is going to do this for you. Either grab life by the reigns or resign yourself to living in life's backseat.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I_told_you_so: I am consciously doing this. I could make a lot more money than I do now, but to what point?  The most valuable commodity after reaching a modicum of financial security is leisure time. I rather have 50 hours of leisure time a week than another $50k - $100k/year I could make. What I realized is once you get out of life debt, savings just snowball, and that money can do the work for you if you have some spending discipline.  I bought a nice house, but not the most house I can buy. I drive a really modest car, and drive little to start with, etc. I just don't live the lifestyle I can afford in the now so I don't have to worry about the treadmill of earning more.

That right there is the damn truth. Living within your means is the easiest way to get to financial security. Eat Ramen until you make your first pot of gold.  Buy your clothes at bargain retailers. Only buy what you absolutely need. Take advantage of buying things used. A used iPhone will do everything a new one will do for a fraction of the cost. A used 10-year old Japanese car will be nearly as reliable as a new car for 20% of what it was new. Don't waste your money on idiotic trivialities and save, save, save, save. 

Budget. Budget everything down to the penny and stick to it. Work on saving enough to have eight months of expenses as an emergency fund and then invest the rest. Save more. Figure out a profitable side gig in case your main income stream blows up. Learn a new skill. There are literally millions of YouTube videos where you can learn basic mechanic skills to save yourself the hassle of taking your car to be fixed by some dude for $150/hr. You can buy a used code scanner for $5 on ebay and save yourself the $150 a dealer would charge you to tell you what that check engine light means. Watch a YT video to learn how to fix a broken furnace, or a leaky toilet, or a broken microwave.

If there is one thing people who have money know - it's that spending money is the absolute LAST thing you want to do until you can afford to spend that money. 

Build up your first pot of gold and start letting your money work for you. Compounding interest is a beautiful thing.

Basic financial literacy needs to be taught better. The difference between smart, reasonable debt and expensive, stupid debt needs to be taught. Balance your checking account to avoid overdraft fees. Keep a check register if you find budgeting too difficult.

In the end, nobody else is going to do this for you. Either grab life by the reigns or resign yourself to living in life's backseat.


Or, and bear with me on this, you could just make more money so that you have all of the nice stuff AND a hefty cushion. The "you can be perfectly happy and healthy if you just know your place and are really careful about budgeting" is another way that society keeps the poors in line so they don't get pissed about how badly they actually have it. Only in this case, "the poors" are the middle to lower end of upper-middle class. Everyone suggesting that just driving a 20 year old Accord instead of a new Accord will magically free your life from worry at some unspecified future time is (generally) not in a position to talk about wealth with any authority, and has bought into the propaganda.

Also, when high earners biatch about their jobs being so hard and being completely miserable, we generally don't mean it. 9 times out of 10 it's just a bullshiat way to bond with lower earners so y'all don't try to eat us. Sure, it's rough sometime, but not in any way day to day salary-people will understand. And most of the time, it's still infinitly better than working in a warehouse or being a middle manager somewhere.

Seriously, financial education isn't the problem (though it is A problem.) The problem is people read The Millionaire Next Door and don't realize it's propaganda.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Quote me:
"Whoever said money can't buy happiness never had a sick loved one that they can't treat, or a needful child they couldn't provide for"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've mentioned this before:
Prof. was quoting some study of the correlation of happiness and money and it turns out that more money actually gave more happiness.
What he did want to stress though was that the curve on the graph almost leveled out beyond $136k (IIRC) meaning that at that point the relationship was not direct.
He implied that at that point people either found other things that made them happy (altruistic work, fulfilling work, etc) or remained at that flat level.

He also mentioned the importance of spirituality saying "I am not concerned with HOW or WHAT, but just having it is reflected directly in happiness and wellbeing."
Quoted the studies pertaining to the correlation with general happiness, recovery time after surgery, even perceived pain levels were better.

/don't quote me, but I think he also mentioned spousal happiness and less divorce rates. But that was 10 years ago, and I'm not much of a notetaker.
 
