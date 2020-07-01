 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Man sick with COVID-19 stays up for 4 straight hours (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA: If it's not treated immediately, the condition can cause scarring and permanent erectile dysfunction.

Now that the coronavirus can potentially affect dicks,  do you think that male plague rats will start taking it more seriously?

/naw we have viagra!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay, now this is getting serious.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Makes me want to wear a mask more than I do...
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

How would that fit on that exactly?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kill me now....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Medics said it was caused by trapped blood in the penis, which they drained and discovered was full of blood clots.

Noice.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

If not there will be stiff penalties.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only idiots don't ware masks.
You've had 3 months to understand the problem people.
Go waste your vote on that MAGA POS.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've had the' 'Rona my whole adult life?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always knew somebody would get dicked by this....
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The spirit is willing, but the flesh is spongy and bruised.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Not in the fun way, I'm guessing.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shabbat Shalom, shayna maidel.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every male lawmaker needs to be shown this article.  Only the eminent threat to their members will finally cause them to take action.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meet Bob!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bob's smiling because he just caught the 'Rona! It's been paying off in BIG ways. Mrs. Bob is very happy now that Bob's got Corona Bona!

Ask your doctor if COVID-19 is right for you!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And I pay for pills to do that like a sucker.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

"Bleed the lizard" just took on a whole different meaning.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Bahston they call it the Cayrohna Bonah.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think the procedure is fairly straightforward.
Since at the hospital, couldn't the nurses take care of him?
 
