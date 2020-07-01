 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Good Will Hunting 2: Enter the Garbage man   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Prince George's County, Maryland, English-language films, Bowie, Maryland, Mother, Bowie State University, Trash Removal, Family, University System of Maryland  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I thought this was Good Will Hunting 2:

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (9/12) Movie CLIP - Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season (2001) HD
Youtube nnESedN4vSI
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My brother in law, RIP, was funny, smart, extremely well read, and a trash collector. Started out slinging cans, and eventually drove a truck. He listened to opera while driving his truck and picking up dumpsters. Don't disparage people who do real work for a living.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Enter the Garbage Man a Primus song?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need my eyes checked. I would swear that is a Wayne's bother.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Don't disparage people who do real work for a living.


Something valuable I learned through years of working crappy jobs is that many 'blue collar' people have sophisticated tastes or interests that belie their stations in life.  There are also plenty who fit more conventional derogatory stereotypes.  Variety is the spice of life.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is he a Wayans? In the pic he looks like a Wayans.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had a teacher that warned me that if I didn't pay attention, I would be a garbage man. Union job, full benefits, top pay. I am fortunate to be an underachiever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

itsaback: I had a teacher that warned me that if I didn't pay attention, I would be a garbage man. Union job, full benefits, top pay. I am fortunate to be an underachiever.


Teacher said I'd end up homeless.
So far, not the case.
But, likely, if I live long enough.
But, considering I don't have health insurance, not likely.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was it  this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.