Two found dead after swimming in Murderkill River. Maybe they should have gone swimming in the lesser known Lifesaver River
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can cruise that river soon enough.

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby, do you play life on easy mode?
 
creckert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice to know some places live up to their name.
Huge disappointment
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From Philadelphia? I wonder if they had to drive the sure-kill expressway to get there.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What about Skittles creek?
 
Iczer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dunno, Lifesaver River sounds awfully sticky...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iczer: I dunno, Lifesaver River sounds awfully sticky...


Ain't the first time you've been covered in sticky fluids and sadness.
 
tom247365
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After not swimming....
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, Stayalivecomfortably River is my go-to when I get the river swimming itch.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They obviously name it Murderkill for a reason. Likely not for its safety record.
 
