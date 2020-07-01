 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Ok...who had "Mass unexplained elephant deaths" for July?
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
More like November.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Somehow I thought anthrax only existed in the lab because we managed to eradicate it from the wild or something, but no, it's killing elephants in Botswana. The more you know.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This seems like a neurological disease. Some animals were wandering in circles. Anthrax can definitely get into the brain, and it is endemic in soil, but why would there be an Anthrax outbreak like this? Why all at once with hundreds of deaths?

We've been having neurologically compromised cougars in CA, seen stumbling around almost looking drunk on nightvision cameras. Turns out its heavy metal poisoning. The ocean fog saturates lichen and the fog contains heavy metals. The lichen are eaten by deer, which concentrates the metals in its flesh. The cougars eat the deer and get stumbly and die.

Could this be something the elephants are eating? Or maybe something infectious? It's just weird that SO MANY are dying at once, and yeah, not knowing what is killing them is bad for the humans around. It could be another zoonotic disease :(

I love elephant so much and to know so many of a dwindling population are dying, hurts. There are way, way more people than there are elephants in the world :(  Elephants are precious.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So long and thanks for all the peanuts.
Fark.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anthrax - I'm The Man (Official Video)
Youtube GiHdr4rWG98
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Never remember which is which. Anyone got one of those cool, thingys that help to remember?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How many deer would an elephant have to eat to get sick?

/wants carnivorous elephants now.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fugettaboudit.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is both heartbreaking and somewhat terrifying.

terribreaking
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need to send people there to study what is going on.

/and this is where we find out it's transmutable.
//or its aliens
///honestly, 2020 has me like "nuke it from orbit just to be sure" for anything from this, to yesterday's shark, to any other suspicious stuff.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heartifying.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somewhat
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Honestly, the elephants are probably just smart enough to say, "You know what? F this, we're out."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, whoever has their finger on the SimCity disaster button, it's not funny any more.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, with this administration's thirst for the return of Ivory Culture...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Planetary-scale canaries in a coal mine we didn't even know we were in...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bombarded with a cocktail of alien viruses. Mass death as part one of their terraforming project.

/I am not a crackpot
 
Markus5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mass? I didn't even think they were Catholic.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anthrax is farking immortal. Scientists can revive it from 100 year old jarred soil samples. In the American plains the anthrax natural life cycle is lie in the soil as a dormant spore. Allow a bison herd to kick your infectious spore up in the air, enter the bison's nostril and kill the it with pulmonary anthrax disease. Fall to the ground as a dormant spore as the corpse rots away. Repeat 1-120 years later.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yup.  Any ground that has an anthrax death on it is basically quarentined wrt domestic animals (cows, horses, pigs, etc) for at least a century.  The spores can reactivate easily.

These days, we just wipe out herds that are infected before it spreads too far when there is an outbreak.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
02varvara.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I read mass elephant die off & i thought "poachers after ivory". Then read the article saying the tusks weren't taken & i now suspect it's humans killing for some reason other than ivory. Land? S & Gs?

What's the policy for processing the bodies? Is there a chance for poachers to harvest the tusks after the fact?

Bottom line, i suspect humans. So many humans are dicks. Relentless DICKS.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

People are there and studying it, that's why we have news reports about it. Tissue samples are being tested now. Sounds sad but nothing to get freaked out about quite yet.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
aliens
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is frightening and ever so sad :(

I hope they find the cause and a solution fast.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...and the rabbit says, "That's what you get for wiping your asses with us".

/Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2020.  Never forget.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rabies?  It affects mammals and elephants are in the internal temperature range for rabies to take hold, unlike opossums.  I'm just not sure how so many elephants (and just elephants) would get infected.
 
mr0x
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Except the smallpox vaccine was the first vaccine ever created.
 
