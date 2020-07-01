 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Welcome to Pennsylvania. Here's your mandatory mask
    News, Medicine, Pennsylvanians wear masks, new order, Health care, public spaces, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, medical condition, Clinic  
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
good. we're finally getting back to some semblance of normalcy here in the Commonwealth, and we don't need the plague rats crying about "Dictator Wolf" and screwing things up for the rest of us

/if you won't wear a mask, move somewhere shiatty and die already
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, it's meaningless without penalties. All the Muh Freedumbs people have figured out that they just have to claim unspecified medical condition or that they have asthma. The thought does not even cross their mind that it's not about them.

Which sadly also puts people with legitimate breathing issues in the uncomfortable position of getting lumped in with these people erroneously by judge Karens and Chads.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Wolf- "Masks are mandatory in all public spaces"
bald guy as profile pic - "I will not wear a mask outside.  Period."
user replies "Grow hair."

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT M'FREEDOM TO SPREAD PLAGUE
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exceptions for children under 2? Oh crap. Conservatives and libertarians are still allowed to go mask-free.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If they're anywhere in between Pitt and Philly, and not at PSU, they're already somewhere shiatty.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown to the first black person shot to death by a cop for not wearing a mask starts now...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TYRANNY!
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People needed a reality check after PA went "green", outside of the grocery store it appeared like 75%+ weren't taking it seriously after that.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to send my dumb dumbs into a tizzy, glad to be on vacation for several more days.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MUH AIRITAGE
 
rocketkitty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great! I'm sick of my family getting side-eyed for wearing our masks in stores. Got-damn boonies trash.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of Trump's shiatkicking minions here on pa refuse on the grounds that they are assholes.
I'm playing an outdoor concert in two weeks, with a bbq set up.

I will show up with a mask, play. Exit.
Go home.
Eat somewhere else.
I will wager civilly disobedient folks will not be arrested.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
And, of course, the guy will have been wearing a mask, but the cop pulled it off him...
 
darwinpolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yep. I live in Philly and we've done a pretty good job by large, dense city standards, but we're seeing an uptick in the last couple weeks. We need to shut that shiat down NOW.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's about time. If people were responsible it could have been over already.
 
Percise1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got a buddy in Pitssburgh... should see how he is doing...
Please, stay safe everyone..
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People need to actually wear the mask over their nose & mouth. An idiot at the store tonight had his over his chin.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
PA has made a lot of progress on COVID and it's not time to start giving that up due to a bunch of plague rats. If this doesn't work things will start shutting down again. Nobody wants that.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So... the first actual basic lockdown finally goes into place... in only one state... on July 1, five to six months after the news of the plague hit the media and seven to eight months after our government knew about it and how urgent it was.

... wow, I wonder why the US is the only place in the world where it's getting worse instead of better?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't forget, when this is all over you have to wear your mask on the back of your head for three more months to pull your ears back into normal position.
 
holdmybones
That's what pisses me off. Those of us who have been doing the right thing since March get to continue doing so because at least 1/3 of our nation are pouting children. So damn annoying.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Depending on your locality, stores often aren't bothering to enforce it. Good luck.

The sensationalist media is playing their headlines as if you have to wear a mask as soon as you step outside. In reality, you have to wear one in public around other people outdoors. Which is something people should be doing anyway.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Individuals who are communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication


They should get with the Liberal program like we have here in NYS where Coomo has dictated that the deaf should just take a big fat one one right in the ass and take it dry.


I would actually prefer a rule like this. It is what is called a loophole. Anybody who doesn't want to wear a mask is now empowered to not if they so choose. If confronted, all that is required is to state officially and for the record that you are "seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired." You may also add an inquiry to the confronter and ask if they wish to assist you in your search.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
Username checks out.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
PA's been weird. Philly and the SE got hit really hard early, probably due to close proximity to NYC. Until recently the rest of the state, even Pittsburgh, had been doing pretty well. Now, the rest of the state is upticking (not majorly...yet. But the next 2 weeks at least are gonna probably get worse and worse) while Philly is doing waaaay better
 
sniderman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sadly it'll take a national mandate to get this under control. Good for Pennsylvania, but unless you seal off your borders, the plague rats from other states will fark things up as they pass through/visit. Or if you leave Pennsylvania for another state, enjoy your mandated quarantine upon return.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
Also, the county-by-county approach may let Philly kind of go along like normal so long as things stay okay for them. but.....we'll see
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the worst thing that can happen if everybody wears a mask?
What's the worst thing that can happen if nobody wears a mask?
 
TheOtherGuy
shiattier.  Stop for gas first, as New Jersey is full and it may take a while to find someplace else worse than most of PA.

/Have to align the car every year from cratered roads
//Taxes are sky-high, services nonexistent or actively buried under miles of deliberate red tape
///Had to run my heat from mid-September through the end of freaking May, and wear sweaters in June
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I live in central PA I've actually been surprised that mask adherence has been as high as it has been.  Like sure there's some people not wearing masks, but in my trips out to the store once every 2-3 weeks or so it seems like 50% - 75% compliance in rural central PA, so that's not nothing.

/wears mask because I prefer not to exercise my freedom to die before 40.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Too little to late.  Wolf should face financial ruin for his hypocrisy in handling the lockdown.  Allowing his company to continue to operate even after being denied an exemption should cost him billions... no to mention the state liquor store fiasco.

The health director should face the death penalty for sending all the elderly back to their long term care facilities (turning them into death camps) while removing her mother from her LTC facility to save her.

But yes... wear your friggin mask.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, and the talking point among people who get their "news" from facebook is that since it's not a "written law" it isn't real. On one hand they're sort of right, in that the order is fairly toothless without penalties. But it's a written executive order and is equivalent to a law so long as this pandemic proliferates, and can be enforced if necessary.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Too late, one of my local groups already nuked a discussion about the mandatory mask order which was roughly 95%, "But muh freedom!"  I politely said it's either this or another shutdown, and their cries of freedom was interfering with others life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.  One guy said they can't force us to, to which I said the government forces us to use seatbelts.  His response was, "I don't wear mine, but they fine you if they catch you."  IDIOT!!!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lostcat: Countdown to the first black person shot to death by a cop for not wearing a mask starts now...


The CHOP shiatshow already has you covered.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The derp under this mask announcement on Twitter is impressive.
https://twitter.com/GovernorTomWolf/s​t​atus/1278405412748959745
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Areas just outside of PGH were acting like it didn't exist, absolutely no masks.  Went to Cooks Forest, no masks. Even rode the Great Allegheny Passage 25 miles out, stopped at a restaurant, they told us not to worry about masks, even though they posted the sign out front. At the end of our meal she informed us they were cutting off on sight alcohol consumption starting Tuesday.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with the topic, but the headline made me think of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wear a mask people.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
If you have a breathing issue which is so severe you cannot wear a mask, you either need to be getting immediate medical attention, such as using a rescue inhaler or going through treatment for heat exhaustion (like happened to me last week), or you need to isolate and send someone to the store for you, because if you get COVID-19 it will probably kill you due to your preexisting condition.

My S/O is asthmatic and wears a mask from when he leaves home in the morning to when he gets back in the evening, about 9 hours, and he bikes to work.

There are no known medical conditions, barring a severe allergy or burn on the face, which would prevent you from wearing a mask. The DOJ has specifically addressed those cards and fliers as fraudulent. If someone presents you with one of those bullshiat ADA exemption cards, please do the rest of us a service by crumpling it up and throwing it away. There is no legit exemption from wearing a mask.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lostcat: Countdown to the first black person shot to death by a cop for not wearing a mask starts now...


I saw a young black man wearing a bandana as a mask, and was wondering if that was such a great idea. No, it wasn't red or blue
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
It's too late. Tomorrow I'm going to have to tell at least a half dozen people to put on a mask at work and at least three will refuse and stomp out in a huff. This pandemic has revealed how stupid and infantile people really are.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Nope. ADA requires "reasonable accommodations". They can be reasonably accommodated outside in the stupid section. No exceptions.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The South is stereotyped as backwoods rednecks, but it doesn't get any worse than some parts of rural PA, let me tell you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
You're contributing to the problem.

Stay at home.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If every mask came with fries and/or cheese, this wouldn't be an issue at all.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: There is no legit exemption from wearing a mask.


Except for those specified in said order.
 
