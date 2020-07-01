 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBJR6)   If you've been roaming the sewers of Duluth while nude, authorities would like to have a word with you, preferably from upwind   (kbjr6.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Minnesota, Police, sewer system, first responders, downtown Duluth Wednesday afternoon, city spokespeople, Duluth, Minnesota, DULUTH  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This reminds me of a story I saw on TV once, where a park ranger finds a pervy voyeur climbing out of the business end of a port-a-potty. The perv is naked, covered in scratches, blood, feces, urine, and blue port-a-potty liquid. The perv runs away, and the park ranger starts to run after him... and then stops and lets the perv go, thinking "Do I want to catch this guy? I don't want to touch him. I don't get paid enough for this."
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police already have a suspect

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the newest Batman villain
StinkArse
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that they'll flush him out.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a spare change of clothes, don't set it down next to a manhole.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urban explorers are usually better prepared.

Exploring a Dangerous and Super Scary Sewer Tunnel
Youtube d93DzYBnPjQ
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never you mind where I've been.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Horrifically written article by Briggs LeSavage.

Should have...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tymothi77
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, that would be me. I've been swimming in raw sewage. I love it.
I LOVE IT!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Michelangelo needed an art model?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He should call the sewer side hotline.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this illegal?  Did someone think that this was a suicide attempt?  I feel like this could be trespassing, but I'm not sure.  In any case, something about this case stinks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dammit...I refuse to bail James Carville out of jail anymore, He can rot
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is totally Thundergun.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.