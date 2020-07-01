Fark NotNewsletter: The results from Adblockblockingpalooza

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well. Been slammed here, but it's not all bad.
An update: Two weeks ago, we ran a 24-hour test where we blocked adblock to see what impact it was having on our revenue, since Fark's adblock rate is well over 50% of our overall traffic. We wanted to compare that test to the same time period a week later to see if folks would turn adblock off and leave it off for Fark. One week later, that's what the data indicates. Ad revenues are nearly identical during the block test and the same period the week following. Plus we picked up a bunch of BareFark subscribers during the test, which was awesome because we'd prefer everyone have BareFark than display ads. So tl;dr, 1) the test was a success and 2) we don't have any plans to block ad blockers in the near future.
However, one interesting result of the test period was we discovered that there is some entirely valid confusion as to why TotalFark doesn't include ad-blocking. There's a long story behind that, the short conclusion of which is: the confusion is totally understandable. The flagship subscription -should- include a no-ads experience. I've got some ideas about what could be done there - and if you'd like to get in on that conversation, I'll be discussing it on TotalFark probably Friday. By the way, one of the benefits of TotalFark is that we discuss long-term changes with TotalFarkers while we're still in the brainstorming phase. So if you'd like to have input, come join us.
The Fark News Update Livestream continues this week - today at 4 p.m. Eastern, tomorrow sometime, and we haven't decided on Friday, but since we did games last week, we should probably look at movie night again. Open to suggestions there. Come join us at our Twitch channel at 4 p.m.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
TheHighlandHowler was in a toxic film with Ron Jeremy
NeoCortex42 reacted to news of The Hedgehog's alleged crimes
Doctor Funkenstein described a disturbing scene (I'm not kidding)
Uzzah felt pretty smug about Samsung Blu-ray players malfunctioning
rudemix defended the suspicious rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage at at Talladega Superspeedway
Tr0mBoNe ran into a problem when Samsung Blu-ray players suddenly stopped working
FormlessOne explained why one of the cops charged in George Floyd's death wasn't wearing a mask while shopping
Cythraul comforted Doctor Funkenstein
Tr0mBoNe showed that even Jesus has a wandering eye
TorpedoOrca revealed a little-known fact about Nova Scotia
Smart:
felching pen had an idea for special packs of Skittles
leviosaurus pointed out that one of the cops involved in George Floyd's murder did yet another stupid thing
CarnySaur noticed another thing for a person who throws a fit over masks at Starbucks to get angry over
SumoJeb noted that a woman who accused an innocent family of stealing her car had things that didn't seem to belong to her
lindalouwho shared reason to believe that most people can manage to breathe with a cloth mask just fine
FormlessOne explained why one of the cops charged in George Floyd's death wasn't wearing a mask while shopping
hobnail took a close look at the noose found at Talladega Superspeedway
WalkingSedgwick must've posted this using a rental or a friend's computer or something
Winterlight came up with an idea for a sadly useful device
gameshowhost explained, in a Gen-X way, why Gen-Z doesn't seem to be too worried about giving the virus to baby boomers
CSB Sunday Morning: Summer vacation
Smart & Funny: GRCooper learned that sometimes a trucker's honk isn't just because kids in another vehicle requested it
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Beeblebrox gave an opinion on a TotalFarker's imaginary tattoo quandary
Smart: ytterbium had some insight about couples with different levels of education
Funny: Beeblebrox asked a question about an ex breaking health guidelines by taking a child into Best Buy
Funny: Shakespeare's Monkey's mom is about to be invited to a bunch of concerts
Smart: TheSteelCricket revealed the truth about online IQ tests
Smart: rebelyell2006 suggested a fun new way to celebrate the Fourth of July
Funny: Dance Party told a TotalFarker how to mount a large TV by yourself
Politics Funny:
Ken S. pointed out that President Trump really has done a lot to help Maine's fishing industry
Marcus Aurelius knew who's to blame for Trump's attempts to stoke racism
RodneyToady completed a sentence with a familiar cadence
iago mentioned someone who managed to pull off what Trump couldn't
common sense is an oxymoron knew why there weren't more people at Trump's rally
Politics Smart:
Jack Sabbath compared the Chicago murders that "horrified" Trump to potential murders that didn't seem to trouble him
GardenWeasel argued that Trump actually did something about intelligence indicating Putin put a bounty on members of U.S. military
markie_farkie saw in hindsight a hint that Trump ignored information about Russia posing a threat to Americans
kazrak had a suggestion to encourage police departments to ban chokeholds
Butterflew considered what it would take for some Trump fans to turn on him
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a new aunt to get pancake syrup from
DarkJohnson somehow created a breakfast mascot that's even more controversial
Thrakkorzog figured that nobody should be this happy
Godscrack put the instructions in the name of the product
Yammering_Splat_Vector was a little late with this gift
Yammering_Splat_Vector made an ad for the Sackler family business
Iggie found a new market for vape pens
RedZoneTuba showed that there's still a need for this classic disinfectant
Iggie gave this red panda the ultimate gift
RedZoneTuba gave us a glimpse of mating season
Fartist Friday:MS Paint your fantasy job
jbtilley is all out of bubble gum
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Window View Haiku - write an original Haiku about the view from your window
Farktography:
Badafuco won Farktography Contest No. 790: "Tiptoe Through the Tulips 3" with a beautiful striped and speckled rose
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although thanks to a screwup on my part, several dozen quiztakers got all 14 questions instead of the usual 11 and this threw off the whole rankings. Still, I'm going to give the top 10 a shout-out here:
The Third Man - 1228
Recoil Therapy - 1093
Mztlplx - 1067
zerkalo - 1028
mybluemake - 1000
bud jones - 1000
TheMothership - 991
mfgordon - 965
bababa - 963
leftofcool -948
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over the ingredients of SPAM. Since Nigerian princes and male enhancement weren't choices, we were stuck looking on the label. Only 31% of quiztakers knew that the secret ingredient was sugar - a trick also utilized by many restaurants in their kids meals, because, well, sugar tastes good. It also does help with the caramelization when you're frying it up.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which company announced they were no longer going to make "commemorative" police batons. 83% of quiztakers knew that for some reason, Louisville Slugger, famed manufacturer of baseball bats, has been quietly making these truncheons designed to commemorate police officers and their act of whacking people with wooden sticks for the past "15 to 20 years" (no one at the company seemed to know). I mean, good on them for stopping production, but talk about bad taste...
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over why Ford decided to change the date of its new reveal of the upcoming redesigned Ford Bronco from their initial choice of July 9. It seems 46% of quiztakers will be owing Mr. Orenthal James Simpson a birthday card, since you knew that this was his special day. Also, any tips on the Real Killer should be sent c/o any metro Las Vegas golf courses.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which sitcom cast was reuniting for a special promo show for NBC's Peacock streaming service. 77% of quiztakers knew that it was "30 Rock" that was getting the band back together. "Scrubs" was picked up by ABC for its eighth and final season which would have made things weird if they did a promo for rival NBC. (I do not acknowledge that show they called "Season Nine of Scrubs" as existing).
Congratulations to the winners, and if you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up right here.
This week's Quiz is up, so go test your Weird News knowledge!
