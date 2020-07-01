 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   If someone calls the cops on you because they know you have a body in a barrel, it's probably not the smartest thing if you calmly walk out in your backyard and throw the barrel over your fence. While the cops watch you do it   (whio.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Punk rock, Criminal justice, William Slaton, House, Block, According to Jim, charges of gross abuse of a corpse, Slaton's residence  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man who tossed a barrel over a fence at his home as police watched is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.

This sentence could be written more clearly.  I initially pictured a barrel full of dead policewomen.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it sounds like the police have this guy over a...well, never mind.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people learn about object permanence later than others.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they hadn't seen him though, he'd have gotten away with it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you always spend the extra money for the decoy barrel.  Rookie mistake.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: A man who tossed a barrel over a fence at his home as police watched is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.

This sentence could be written more clearly.  I initially pictured a barrel full of dead policewomen.


Me, too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It it illegal to have a dead person in a barrel?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think he was pretty committed at that point. stick to the plan.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...not the best because ... now they're going to add tampering with evidence charges and otherwise you were fine?
 
10Woodsman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It it illegal to have a dead person in a barrel?


Most every state has laws about abuse/mishandling of corpses.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If he made the barrel himself, I'll have to overcome my normal opposition to capital punishment--it's past time for a reboot of Hanging with Mr. Cooper.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It it illegal to have a dead person in a barrel?


Well, there goes my plan for opening up a souvenir shop in Niagra Falls.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to think "Still - that's some impressive upper-body strength"?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dr.Fey: A man who tossed a barrel over a fence at his home as police watched is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.

This sentence could be written more clearly.  I initially pictured a barrel full of dead policewomen.

Me, too.


Same, lol. I was thinking "jeez, how many of them would fit, and why keep sending female officers if they kept disappearing?"
 
max_pooper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i think he was pretty committed at that point. stick to the plan.


Exactly. Why not try? Cops are pretty stupid.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I  not have done that?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of barrel it was. I'm picturing an oak barrel.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Picking up a barrel with a body in it and tossing it over a fence is pretty impressive.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Why, I'm going to take this thing from my property where they don't have a warrant quite yet, and throw it into one of my neighbor's yards where they'll be happy to let the police have it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"No dumping in the lake, Fat Tony!"
"Fine. We will dispose of our dirty laundry elsewhere."
"I think that was a dead body, chief."
"That's what I thought, too, but then he said it was his laundry. You gotta learn to listen to these things, Lou."
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ISO15693: waxbeans: Dr.Fey: A man who tossed a barrel over a fence at his home as police watched is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.

This sentence could be written more clearly.  I initially pictured a barrel full of dead policewomen.

Me, too.

Same, lol. I was thinking "jeez, how many of them would fit, and why keep sending female officers if they kept disappearing?"


I thought "How strong is this guy?" Then I thought "How do you get several dead female officers into a barrel? Blender."
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sxacho: I wonder what kind of barrel it was. I'm picturing an oak barrel.


Interesting.  My mind immediately went to those industrial blue plastic barrels.
 
Frowzy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you train a certain percentage of the population to not believe things they see with their own eyes. They start to think that it applies to everyone.
He is definitely going with the "Don't know who's barrel that is, it wasn't on my property, I know nothing about it" defense.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

10Woodsman: waxbeans: It it illegal to have a dead person in a barrel?

Most every state has laws about abuse/mishandling of corpses.


Oooooooooooo.

OMG. Reminds me. This dude stole his dead GF from the mortuary.
Her body was never found.
He was sent to prison for something.
(Probably the above that you mentioned)
The thing is, years later, I realized the mortuary he stole that body from was a mortuary near my house. And I do recall smelling decomp. I assumed they was having issues. But, now, I seriously Wonder, why did it only smell once. In 10 years. Maybe it was her?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, Middletucky. Say no more.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They appreciate his cooper-ation.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't help but wonder how someone else found out there was a corpse in the barrel. That must be some story.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're not my mom, subby.  Mind your own beeswax.


\the cops are too dumb to ever figure out my brilliant plan
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

palelizard: ISO15693: waxbeans: Dr.Fey: A man who tossed a barrel over a fence at his home as police watched is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.

This sentence could be written more clearly.  I initially pictured a barrel full of dead policewomen.

Me, too.

Same, lol. I was thinking "jeez, how many of them would fit, and why keep sending female officers if they kept disappearing?"

I thought "How strong is this guy?" Then I thought "How do you get several dead female officers into a barrel? Blender."


Damn, now, I have to crack open the Dexter bluRays.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: sxacho: I wonder what kind of barrel it was. I'm picturing an oak barrel.

Interesting.  My mind immediately went to those industrial blue plastic barrels.


Someone saw Breaking Bad
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
.....unless you are rich, highly connected in society, or ..... you know. Him.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this guy The Hulk or did he use a trebuchet?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If one has a barrel with the body of a dead woman inside, one should not show said body to any other people that could report said body to the police.

-Ancient Chinese Proverb
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is the old body in a barrel tale. As old as time and barrels. Cheaper then caskets also BTW.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: If one has a barrel with the body of a dead woman inside, one should not show said body to any other people that could report said body to the police.

-Ancient Chinese Proverb


I have a feeling a neighbor saw him stuff the body in the barrel.  Doesn't seem like this guy is aware other people can see him.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.
Good God, how big was that barrel and how did he get to that many women cops.
Were they small and that is why he was able to lift it?
So many questions.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: A man who tossed a barrel over a fence at his home as police watched is in custody on charges stemming from the dead female officers discovered in that barrel.

This sentence could be written more clearly.  I initially pictured a barrel full of dead policewomen.


Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should have blamed it on his brother D.A.R.Y.L and his other brother D.A.R.Y.L.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We hear you have a body in a barrel."

"Gimme a second, I'll chuck it over the fence so you can check."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

evilsofa: I can't help but wonder how someone else found out there was a corpse in the barrel. That must be some story.


That's what I wanted to know.

Possibilities:
accomplice
the neighbor whose yard he threw it into
someone he showed it to

I vote for 3.  After all, if you're insane enough to kill someone, not to mention, keep the body in a barrel in your backyard...eventually you're just going to haveto let someone know how clever crazy you are.

What the fark is wrongwith people?
I get skeeved out if I don't take out the garbage every day.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Geeze, where's a guy got to go to get a little privacy with his barrel?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Picking up a barrel with a body in it and tossing it over a fence is pretty impressive.


Depends how long the body has been in the barrel doesn't it?
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It it illegal to have a dead person in a barrel?


Christ, I hope not. Or I will need to seriously reconsider my choice of fine collectibles.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
