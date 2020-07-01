 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Rex Banner busted some blind tiger jerking suds on the side   (nytimes.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, RIO DE JANEIRO, city of Petropolis, Brazil, cover of a pet shop, Municipal authorities, Pets, mountain city, 19th century  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 10:30 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I um wow yeah,oh.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I speak jive
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What kind of pet shop is filled with rambunctious yahoos and hot jazz music at 1 am?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought a gram of weed today named Bruce Banner.  Almost 30% THC.  Looking forward to trying it out tonight.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It must have been that bean I had for dinner.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: What kind of pet shop is filled with rambunctious yahoos and hot jazz music at 1 am?


The Best Damn Pet Shop in town.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: What kind of pet shop is filled with rambunctious yahoos and hot jazz music at 1 am?


The best damn pet shop in town!
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: What kind of pet shop is filled with rambunctious yahoos and hot jazz music at 1 am?


The best damn pet shop in town!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


PERVERT!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.