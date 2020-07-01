 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   At 4pm Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream. We've got what's important, what's not, what's not getting enough attention, and the first but probably not last back to back stories regarding Beavis and Butthead and K-Pop. Plus fire ants   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fire ants were last week but I just found out about them today
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was thinking of rewatching Beavis and Butthead, and maybe Daria, but I just started Ren & Stimpey instead. Maybe next week.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I was thinking of rewatching Beavis and Butthead, and maybe Daria, but I just started Ren & Stimpey instead. Maybe next week.


Is it streaming anywhere?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Beavis and Butthead' are _ruined_ by removing the videos.
Which is the only official way you can find them.

Fortunately I have collected bootlegs of the entire series with videos included. Granting the first two years worth are really rough copies.

I feel sorry for kids who have only seen the video less versions, they must think old people are crazy.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butthead - Twiggy Twiggy by Pizzicato 5 (Sub Español)
Youtube JNbN1imBZrE


/ not korean japanese
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butt-head watch Shonen Knife video.
Youtube JhqZSjjXTWE


/same
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead - Michael Bolton / The Reverend Horton Heat
Youtube QlVkr10DaAE



John Deere!
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butthead / MC 900 Ft Jesus
Youtube OQXTX3sDQLU


Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum. Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum. Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum. Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum.
Higher

Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum. Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum. Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum. Bum. Ba bum. Ba bum. Ba bum-bum-bum. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-bum.
 
