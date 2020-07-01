 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Here comes the bride, all dressed in white - putting her fresh nursing degree to use to help an accident victim   (twincities.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Nursing, Dakota County, Minnesota, Left-wing politics, Political spectrum, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Rachel Taylor, Interstate 494, Right-wing politics  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 10:10 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
commodork
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Helping someone in a wedding dress is top-level badass.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So she performed her legal obligation under her states nursing act. Cool.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i feel like this should rhyme. i am disappointed.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
beware an accident victim can be in shock trauma or may have sustained head trauma. keep them from wandering into traffic. use force if you must. they need your help.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.