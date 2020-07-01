 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   "He was a regular guy who led an unremarkable life. Yet there's a whole museum dedicated to him"   (freep.com) divider line
    Harley-Davidson, yearly memorial ride, Kevin Moses, entire museum, antique Harley-Davidson motorcycles, ordinary Kevin Moses  
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It doesn't happen often, but sometimes people really do make me happy.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: It doesn't happen often, but sometimes people really do make me happy.


Yeah, that was a great story. But I do wonder if anyone would have shown up to the museum if there hadn't been all the motorcycles.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We call it 'the eternal flame,'" said Karla, 59, his only sibling. To her, it perfectly summed up Kevin. "My dad was mad when he saw that. He said, 'Jesus Christ, you couldn't find a picture with something else?' But Kevin had been smoking since high school. His medical marijuana card is lying around here somewhere. It expired a week before he did."

The cancer started as a little red spot on his neck. Several biopsies later and Kevin was handed a death sentence. Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, the doctors told Kevin, who never smoked cigarettes and rarely drank alcohol.

Do people actually think that it's the tobacco that's the problem when it comes to smoking? Guys, it's the smoke going into your lungs that's the problem. The nicotine is just addictive.'

Admittedly the smoking shouldn't have been a cause in the cancer he did get, but that part is trying to make out that him "not being a smoker" was relevant.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chewing tobacco is also carcinogenic so there's that.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rolling a fatty and burning it...in memory.

Kevin sounded cool....

I bet Frank and Mike show up to "pick" the place.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Heavy weed smokers have the same lung cancer rates as non-smokers of anything.
 
bababa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ordinary people can have interesting lives. I have often thought that rather than watch reality shows about ordinary people we don't know who have become famous, we would be better off learning about and appreciating the lives of people in our community. There is probably some random guy down the block who is at least as interesting as one of the lesser Kardashians.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In absolute deference to the tomb of the ordinary man
KYUSS- Big Bikes
Youtube M93VRi_QYwI
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

So is cooking with coals or wood on a regular basis.  Mongolia is farked up because there is no natural wood, so people burn coal in household stoves for heating and cooking.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks subby.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Do people actually think that it's the tobacco that's the problem when it comes to smoking? Guys, it's the smoke going into your lungs that's the problem. The nicotine is just addictive.'


I thought it was the radioactive Strontium that the tobacco plants picked up that's found naturally with the mined phosphates they use to fertilize it.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That ordinary guy had a fantastic collection of motorcycles.  Not so ordinary, really.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed that article, thanks Subby.This guy sounds like he was a cool dude. Lived his life the way he wanted to, all the way until the end. And the collection he left will bring in a healthy amount of cash for his family.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now we're all sitting here contemplating our own unremarkable lives as we look at memories of his.

http://museumofmoses.com/
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Now we're all sitting here contemplating our own unremarkable lives as we look at memories of his.

http://museumofmoses.com/


Farked.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bababa: There is probably some random guy down the block who is at least as interesting as one of the lesser Kardashians.


There's almost certainly a pebble in my driveway right now that is more interesting than any of the Kardashians.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It isn't that tobacco is The Cause. For example, a few years before my late mother-in-law died (in her mid-eighties), after doctors telling her that even though she'd quit ten or so years before, that was why she was having problems...

Until she got a new doctor who took a *thorough* medical history. And decided there was another cause for her problems: back during the Battle of Britain (she was a war bride, living in central/south TX), she was, literally Rosie the Riveter, riveting the wings on Spitfires.

And before that, she'd been the one drilling the holes in the aluminum wings. Dust mask? What's that? Aluminum dust is bad for you, really? Who would have thought it?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
American Pickers will be all over this place.
 
