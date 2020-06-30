 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   America in 2020 comes to you in a ready-made headline: "Fighting Over Masks in Public Is the New American Pastime"   (nytimes.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, Grocery store, Mask, Mr. Rogers, United States, Joe Rogers, spread of coronavirus, given day, number of studies of flu  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 5:24 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the first time today I saw a guy try to get away with going maskless. I was in line to go into a little farm stand. When the maskless guy got to the front he pretended like he didn't know masks were required. It's been at least two months that masks were mandatory and more like three months of extreme social pressure  - but it's the first time he's heard of it.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm residing in a pretty rural area of the Butthole state in support of aging parent.  Militia types and Boogaloo Beavis abound. I stand out because of prominent physical appearance features and mode of apparel that scream "ain't from round here" but, I'm known because of far ranging bicycling, hiking and kayaking, as well as being a fair marksman and Dad's WWII vintage gun collection.  It's pretty sweet that I can just give the political ones a look that withers them, but the rest I just point eto the mask and ask them if they're staying safe. Honestly my heart goes out to both kinds.  Our information systems are sofa King poisonous and spare here. Nero commands and they obey.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just assume that if you don't wear a mask you also can't be taught to shiat in a toilet. But I assume that about all right wingers, and tell them so.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've taken to yelling at strangers. Masks are great at near anonymous berating.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one side, you have people who are trying their damndest to minimize death and grievous injury from COVID-19 and make it possible for businesses to reopen and make money. On the other side, you have people who want everyone to catch COVID-19 and don't care about the economic carnage they leave behind.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why the fark is this even a thing? I will never understand why people are so pants on the head stupid about not wearing mask.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎶EVERYBODY WAS KUNG-FLU FIGHTING🎶
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL! At the illustration they used.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: For the first time today I saw a guy try to get away with going maskless. I was in line to go into a little farm stand. When the maskless guy got to the front he pretended like he didn't know masks were required. It's been at least two months that masks were mandatory and more like three months of extreme social pressure  - but it's the first time he's heard of it.


They all do that. The other day a family of six came in and I told them they needed to wear masks. The said they couldn't. I said, "Really? Why not?". It immediately turned from can't to won't. I showed them the door.

Screw up their little preprogrammed mantra and they don't have a clue what to say. It always worked before, why didn't it work on you? Now that people aren't buying their bullshiat it turns into aggression, and they still lose.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like that The NY Times is now making classy artist renderings of Youtube videos.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We had a pissing match at work over them today. It was 119° in the shop and one of the do nothing's that just shuffle crap around was complaining about not being able to breathe and refused to wear a mask.

He was in a fight with a guy, who has like 3/4 of a lung and wears a full faced respirator 10 hours a day in the same heat while actually laboring and not cruising around on forklifts or loafing around following a crane. Was quite the spectical. I'm surprised it didn't end in an "industrial accident"
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
  I got the "Oh i keep forgetting about the masks" last night in the bar. 4 months into a global epidemic and you forget masks are now required? One of us is stupid and i don't think it's me.

/I have a sign, masks and/or faceshields are required to enter
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought outing "Karens" was the new national pastime.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Donald Trump. Such leadership. 4 more years!

/sarcasm-meter explosion testing, complete.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My first instinct is to say that we should be arming all of these employees at various businesses with tasers and just start tasering the schitt out of anyone who refuses to wear a mask and after being told a mask is required try to force their way into the business (like the old schittstain in the image in the article). But, given the mentality of so many of those who are refusing to wear masks there is a damn good chance that the person you just tasered will have a gun.

About the only thing I can think of is for businesses to install doors that can be locked to prevent entry but which can still be opened from the inside and just station employees inside and open the doors for people wearing masks and not open them for people not wearing masks. Yeah, too damned expensive for a hell of a lot of businesses, but for those who already have doors like this or who can afford the upgrade it might be useful.

But damn it all, I really want to see a steady stream of videos on YouTube of beligerant anti-maskers get the schitt tasered out of them!
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I like that The NY Times is now making classy artist renderings of Youtube videos.


It would be great if someone printed out a poster sized version of that painting, framed it, and sent it to the old coot!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: My first instinct is to say that we should be arming all of these employees at various businesses with tasers and just start tasering the schitt out of anyone who refuses to wear a mask and after being told a mask is required try to force their way into the business (like the old schittstain in the image in the article). But, given the mentality of so many of those who are refusing to wear masks there is a damn good chance that the person you just tasered will have a gun.

About the only thing I can think of is for businesses to install doors that can be locked to prevent entry but which can still be opened from the inside and just station employees inside and open the doors for people wearing masks and not open them for people not wearing masks. Yeah, too damned expensive for a hell of a lot of businesses, but for those who already have doors like this or who can afford the upgrade it might be useful.

But damn it all, I really want to see a steady stream of videos on YouTube of beligerant anti-maskers get the schitt tasered out of them!


I like that. Every store like a jewelry store in east Cleveland in the 80s. Have to fuzz you in.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember looking to the US a as a great place. Shame you went mental.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are starting to come out with bogus studies about blood oxygen levels and masks. It would be funny if they didn't actually believe the shiat they were selling
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I got the "Oh i keep forgetting about the masks" last night in the bar. 4 months into a global epidemic and you forget masks are now required? One of us is stupid and i don't think it's me.

/I have a sign, masks and/or faceshields are required to enter


Yep, my husband has signs all over his shop: No Shoes, No Shirt, No Mask, No Service.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: I just assume that if you don't wear a mask you also can't be taught to shiat in a toilet. But I assume that about all right wingers, and tell them so.


By this point anybody not wearing a mask is doing it because they like being an asshole. Anybody with one of those bullshiat cards is just being a coward with their choice to be an asshole. Call them out when you see them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's a tip: if massive, powerful companies with knowledge and resources we don't have access to are quarantining their most valuable technical experts so they don't lose them, maybe you should ask yourself 'how valuable am I to me?'

If you're maskless for your freedom, who benefits the most from us fighting over it, and benefits from a resurgence in covid?  The people who want your money, and want you to die.  That's who.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just wear the farking mask.  And, wear it properly.

Hell, even in NYC, we have maskless people in the streets.  WTF.  Wear the mask.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: I remember looking to the US a as a great place. Shame you went mental.



I'm not trying to "whatabout" you but, you're catching up quickly, what with brexit and all.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to retail.  Everyone should be conscripted into it for a year, like some countries do with their militaries.

/glad Im out of that mess
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just found out that an old friend of mine who is an all around amazing person, is in ICU with covid (His wife is a nurse). People who won't wear masks can fark off and die.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see people with masks and without, not surprised or outraged by either.  If our lives depend on everyone falling in line then forget it we're already dead.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I'm residing in a pretty rural area of the Butthole state in support of aging parent.


You're gonna have to be a LOT more specific than that.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I refer to people who don't wear them as "No-masks" and keep a running tally when I go into a store.  I think my wife finds it annoying.  At Home Depot yesterday there were 5 No-masks (out of maybe 100 people) at Target there were zero.  I made eye contact with one of the No-masks at home depot and he stared me down and kind of gave me a smirk, like he was mocking me.  I felt like he was standing around just waiting for someone to confront him, it was weird.  Just wear your farking mask.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am a grocery store department head - I wear a mask while I work, wear nitrile gloves that I change out frequently and do my best to keep social distance from people as I'm working.

The other day some older lady in a power chair who was not wearing a mask saw me take a step back to let her pass and started to go off on a rant about the fact that I was wearing a mask and how it's "tyranny" that "they're forcing us to wear them now" (at this point our county did not have any mask mandates but the next county over did. We do now). Claimed she "had trouble breathing" and "that the masks don't do anything anyways! The CDC and The OHSA say so!"

I'm not a total asshole So I just kind of shrugged and informed her that our county doesn't have a mandate yet, and that it's not about protecting you, it's about protecting everyone else around you. She kind of acknowledged that that made a little sense but then dropped the bomb of "well, I'm a retired nurse and we only ever wore them in the O.R. during surgeries. After that it wasn't required. This whole thing is blown out of proportion!"

Meanwhile, I've been wearing a farking mask 8-9 hours a day and sometimes that's doing hard labor for a few hours a day. Does it suck? Absolutely. But you do get used to it.

These people are just thin skinned, selfish children who don't care about anyone but themselves. So sorry that the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask while you shop for 30 minutes to and hour may quite literally save lives as well as your own. No pity.  It made my farking day when the county announced they were issuing a mask mandate - now we can trespass these morons if they don't vacate the premises if they refuse to wear a mask upon entering.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I just found out that an old friend of mine who is an all around amazing person, is in ICU with covid (His wife is a nurse). People who won't wear masks can fark off and die.


Hope he makes it!

It's such a farking crap shoot.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Lemmy's Warts: I remember looking to the US a as a great place. Shame you went mental.


I'm not trying to "whatabout" you but, you're catching up quickly, what with brexit and all.


Oh, don't get me wrong, we have some fully mental stuff going on too! But, we haven't turned mask wearing into a cause for a fight, yet.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They end up mostly just being assholes or stupid people who confuse being different with being intelligent. Even their Orange Savior's posse is espousing the use of masks now, albeit way too late.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: I see people with masks and without, not surprised or outraged by either.  If our lives depend on everyone falling in line then forget it we're already dead.


Sure, lets just give in. Or why not try and get people to wear them so as to slow the spread? Make it ticketable just like any other ordinance. People will start wearing them real quick.


/BTW, slowing the spread does save lives.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: IRestoreFurniture: Lemmy's Warts: I remember looking to the US a as a great place. Shame you went mental.


I'm not trying to "whatabout" you but, you're catching up quickly, what with brexit and all.

Oh, don't get me wrong, we have some fully mental stuff going on too! But, we haven't turned mask wearing into a cause for a fight, yet.


I have family in Scotland.

last I spoke with them, masks weren't mandatory, has that changed?
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: People who won't wear masks can fark off and die.


They're trying.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: I felt like he was standing around just waiting for someone to confront him, it was weird.


That's exactly what he was in fact doing. And not so much as weird as normal right winger behavior... they think it makes them seem "Alpha"

To them you're just a "beta cuck" for caring about the lives of human beings.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Black: On one side, you have people who are trying their damndest to minimize death and grievous injury from COVID-19 and make it possible for businesses to reopen and make money. On the other side, you have people who want everyone to catch COVID-19 and don't care about the economic carnage they leave behind.



My best guess is that Americans are getting sick and dying and businesses are failing because a face mask might smudge Trump's makeup. Think about it. Can you name one thing more important to Trump than his enormous vanity and fragile ego? Now it makes sense, huh.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hell is other people.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I am a grocery store department head - I wear a mask while I work, wear nitrile gloves that I change out frequently and do my best to keep social distance from people as I'm working.

The other day some older lady in a power chair who was not wearing a mask saw me take a step back to let her pass and started to go off on a rant about the fact that I was wearing a mask and how it's "tyranny" that "they're forcing us to wear them now" (at this point our county did not have any mask mandates but the next county over did. We do now). Claimed she "had trouble breathing" and "that the masks don't do anything anyways! The CDC and The OHSA say so!"

I'm not a total asshole So I just kind of shrugged and informed her that our county doesn't have a mandate yet, and that it's not about protecting you, it's about protecting everyone else around you. She kind of acknowledged that that made a little sense but then dropped the bomb of "well, I'm a retired nurse and we only ever wore them in the O.R. during surgeries. After that it wasn't required. This whole thing is blown out of proportion!"

Meanwhile, I've been wearing a farking mask 8-9 hours a day and sometimes that's doing hard labor for a few hours a day. Does it suck? Absolutely. But you do get used to it.

These people are just thin skinned, selfish children who don't care about anyone but themselves. So sorry that the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask while you shop for 30 minutes to and hour may quite literally save lives as well as your own. No pity.  It made my farking day when the county announced they were issuing a mask mandate - now we can trespass these morons if they don't vacate the premises if they refuse to wear a mask upon entering.


The OSHA one kills me the most. OSHA doesn't say shiat about anything besides wear it or don't. OSHA refused to do anything about a place i worked not having working fire alarms.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You could find masks everywhere now.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.