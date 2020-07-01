 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   2020 has sucked so far but at least you don't have a live cockroach in your ear   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China? Meh, this happened about once every month or two at the New Orleans ER where I worked. They would climb inside a sleeping person's ear to hide or to eat the cerumen (ear wax).  Particularly prevalent in the old housing projects and Section 8 and voucher low-income complexes which were almost impossible to remain roach free.

The small, slender German roaches were the most notorious. Unlike their larger flying cousins and large palmetto bugs, they seemed to have an appetite for ear wax and tight spaces.

When I worked there, we were the second busiest ER in the US. I sometimes would triage 300-400 patients during a single 12-hour shift.  That being said, a live roach in the ear was ALWAYS triaged as "Emergent" and I would bring them straight back to our Fast Track ER for treatment.

They have an armored exoskeleton with tiny spikes that they can use masterfully lock themselves in an ear canal. I'm guessing it was useful in climbing or preventing a predator for pulling them out of a hole when they hide or feed.
Combine that with their inability to back out when a finger or q-tip is prodding them from behind, and with the fact that a live wriggling roach is kicking and squirming it's six legs all at once... let's just say my average raoch in ear patients were rightly freaking the fark out!

The treatment was swift and always the same. We would pour a few drops of viscous lidocaine (a liquid anesthesia agent) into the aural canal and the roaches or (roach-halves and pieces) would stop squirming immediately. We would then remove the roach or fragments with a long disposable plastic ear curette.

Sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite...
FARK is not your personal erotic site, but telling this story has never gotten me laid, either. After almost two decades working in that ER (12 hour shifts, 7p-7a, primarily ALL trauma) for over 20 years, I was left with feelings of incredible personal satisfaction, sleepless nights, countless tears and occasional rage. I am proud of my time there. but if you get a beer or two in me, I have MANY stories that will make you either cringe or howl uncontrollably with laughter.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a miller fly into my ear when I was young.  Stupid thing drove me crazy beating its wings against my eardrum.  Mom finally called the doctor (this was back in the old days when you could reach a doctor after hours).  He had me come into his office and he flushed it out.  Damn that was annoying.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dahnkster:

Sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite...
FEED MEEEE, SEYMOUR
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself subby.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't judge me for what I do in my spare time, subby!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (I hate you subby) UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUU
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two worse words:
Bot. Fly.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That you know of...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (I hate you subby) UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUU


hehe. delicious
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Two worse words:
Bot. Fly.


I made the mistake of looking up the butterfly before a trip to Belize, where they are prevalent. Every minute outside I was terrified that I was going to have big bumps on my body with little bag it's eating into my flesh. Fortunately, I got bronchitis and we had to leave early. Not a happy vacation.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shush you guys.  I'm eating.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Somaticasual: Two worse words:
Bot. Fly.

I made the mistake of looking up the butterfly before a trip to Belize, where they are prevalent. Every minute outside I was terrified that I was going to have big bumps on my body with little bag it's eating into my flesh. Fortunately, I got bronchitis and we had to leave early. Not a happy vacation.


That's " botfly"! I checked that it was spelled right before I submitted. I demand an apology!
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do you think is telling me what to type?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever I'd rather have a roach in both ears than get nailed by chiggers again....
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bug in the ear? No thank you. I would rather step in front of a moving bus.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I can't hear you, subby. I have a cockroach in my ear."
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought this should have been the [FOLLOWUP] or [REPEAT] tag, but no, it seems to be a different incident.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Whatever I'd rather have a roach in both ears than get nailed by chiggers again....


No.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: Who do you think is telling me what to type?


... and now I'm flashing back to Harry Harrison's Space Opera parody, "Star Smashers of the Galaxy Rangers".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No references to "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" or "Team America: World Police" yet?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: No references to "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" or "Team America: World Police" yet?


came to post thus

Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, but my birthday isn't for another three weeks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: No references to "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" or "Team America: World Police" yet?

came to post thus

i should have thought of that
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Whatever I'd rather have a roach in both ears than get nailed by chiggers again....


Man, I thought fleas were bad.  Chiggers have to be the worst time I've had being eaten alive by a little POS.

Fun fact:  While scratching yourself is going to leave some deep holes in your flesh, it's actually effective at killing the bastards, which move around and create hole after hole.  I did not know this and maintained my general "don't scratch it" attitude.  Which one of the little bastards live for a few days and treat me like a buffet.

Stay away from rotting logs.  If you get chiggers then scratch the fark out of them and then stop.

/it's basically an invisible spider that injects venom into your flesh and eats the goo that comes from your flesh breaking down
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they release the roach back into the wild after they got it out is what I want to know
 
