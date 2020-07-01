 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Not news: Chinese bank uses gold bars as collateral for loan. News: 83 tons of gold in exchange for 4 billion in loans. Fark: The gold is all fake. Ultrafark: No one checked until the loans were issued   (foxnews.com) divider line
What blows my mind here is how lazy the fakes are.

If you're going to fake gold, use tungsten. Very similar density (19.32 g/cc for Au, 19.35 g/cc for W). Lead is the classic, but it's not even close (11.35 g/cc). This appears to be copper or brass (densities 8.96 for pure copper, roughly the same for brass unless it's really heavily zinc).

Picking the bar up should have made it obvious.

A longtime friend of mine is a bullion dealer. If he gets a large shipment of gold or silver, the standard practice is to randomly select 1 in 10 for testing. Even a large amount like this shouldn't be massively hard.
 
Well this has been covered
 
Guessing the same pile of "gold" was used as collateral at five other banks before this one.


Hopefully, the borrowers are HK protestors.
 
If no one knows it's fake, it's as good as real gold.
 
Isn't the whole thing fake to begin with?
 
Speaking of unverified gold being used for propping up the economy... How's Ft. Knox doing these days?
 
Was a contract signed, contingent on the collateral actually measuring up? Cancel the deal, take back the loans.

\no, I'm not gonna RTFA
 
This is basically an episode of Hogan's Heroes.

How do say "I know nothing!" in Mandarin?
 
Genuinely kind of impressed. Ballsy, considering that this is the sort of fraud that's been going on for millenia. I mean, who would seriously expect this to actually work in the modern world?
 
Very interesting story - but why provide it as a foxnews link? Just to discredit it?
 
afterwards, they paused to pee in a few cokes
 
First someone got the German payment processor for 2.1 billion.

Now a Chinese central bank for 4.

This is an EPIC year for thievery, and the US election is still coming.

Remember the old quip 'Nobody can tell you're skinny dipping until the tide goes out'. Tides out. Bad time to be highly leveraged.

There are a _lot_ of gold covered tungsten bars/coins out there today. IIRC the best non destructive test is a specialized ohm meter.
 
If you owe the bank $100, that's your problem. If you owe the bank $4 billion, that's the bank's problem.
 
One in ten, that's interesting. When we are doing testing on multiple container deliveries of pharma raw materials (from the same mfg. lot) we do (SQRTn)+1, where we round imperfect roots up to the next whole number (e.g., a 15 container shipment would have 5 containers sampled & tested).
 
Sin'sHero: Guessing the same pile of "gold" was used as collateral at five other banks before this one.


Hopefully, the borrowers are HK protestors.


I wouldn't be surprised if fake gold like this is more common in shadier transactions.

Legend is that the German Reichsbank during WW2 salted their 99.9% gold with 10% lead and passed it as 99.9.
 
watch out for glares of disapproval
 
FrancoFile: This is basically an episode of Hogan's Heroes.

How do say "I know nothing!" in Mandarin?


我什么都不知道!
Wǒ shénme dōu bù zhīdào!
 
Wow, your friend is a bullionaire??

/sorry
//the people in the article broke the most important law in China
///don't get caught
 
Sin'sHero: Guessing the same pile of "gold" was used as collateral at five other banks before this one.


Hopefully, the borrowers are HK protestors.


You don't know how collateral works
 
Sword and Shield: Sin'sHero: Guessing the same pile of "gold" was used as collateral at five other banks before this one.


Hopefully, the borrowers are HK protestors.

I wouldn't be surprised if fake gold like this is more common in shadier transactions.

Legend is that the German Reichsbank during WW2 salted their 99.9% gold with 10% lead and passed it as 99.9.


I don't think it passed for long. Ian Flemming didn't think so.
 
chitownmike: Sin'sHero: Guessing the same pile of "gold" was used as collateral at five other banks before this one.


Hopefully, the borrowers are HK protestors.

You don't know how collateral works


Ghost collateral.
 
True.  Silver and gold are soft, ductile metals.
 
Marcus Aurelius: If no one knows it's fake, it's as good as real gold.


Yeah, but when it turns to trash or outright disappears at sunrise, that's usually a pretty good tell.
 
Fake gold? What's the Trump angle on this Fool's Gold story. There has to be one.
 
None of that is interesting
 
Sword and Shield: What blows my mind here is how lazy the fakes are.

If you're going to fake gold, use tungsten. Very similar density (19.32 g/cc for Au, 19.35 g/cc for W). Lead is the classic, but it's not even close (11.35 g/cc). This appears to be copper or brass (densities 8.96 for pure copper, roughly the same for brass unless it's really heavily zinc).

Picking the bar up should have made it obvious.

A longtime friend of mine is a bullion dealer. If he gets a large shipment of gold or silver, the standard practice is to randomly select 1 in 10 for testing. Even a large amount like this shouldn't be massively hard.


I seem to recall brass gives an inconclusive reading to one of the electronic sensors or the magnet test or some such.  Vague memory from one of the silver/gold hoarder/"collector" youtube channels testing some fakes they got in a batch of coins.
 
