(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Man sentenced to 1,000 years in jail for child porn, gets early release on parole in less than 10 years. Several phrasing type headlines scrapped as inappropriate   (ajc.com) divider line
68
    More: Sick, Georgia, Peter Mallory, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, counts of sexual exploitation of children, State Board of Pardons, Pardon, Cox Enterprises, Mallory's release  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't hate me because I'm molestiful."
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey hoe, there you go Georgia.
/Apologies to Chrissie and her pretenders
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so, his sentence, was a short as his victims?


(Yeah, I'm going to hell.)
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.


No kidding.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.


Most judges are elected, the greasy masses like stupid big numbers. You do the math.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-violent drug offenders are never paroled because they are useful as prison laborers, a highly profitable form of modern slavery. This crusty old sicko perv isn't capable of labor any more, so he goes loose. There is no such thing as justice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.

No kidding.


Oh my God I'm so going to hell
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.


Being even more realistic, if we're intent on never releasing someone from prison, why not just euthanize them?

It would be far more humane than decades of torture to just end their suffering now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He likes his prison sentences like he likes his kids..Under 10 years...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earl of Chives: Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.

Most judges are elected, the greasy masses like stupid big numbers. You do the math.


Is it me or the concept of judges being elected is the dumbest shiat I've ever heard?

Judges should follow the law. Thats it. Dont follow the law, you lose your job as a judge. Its not that complicated... why the fark would people, who 99.9% have no idea how the law works, be allowed to have a say on who gets to interpret that law??

Thats democracy going too far.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.


Counterpoint: he should have been made to stay in jail for the next thousand years. Bury his dead ass in the prison yard.

/child molesters can die slowly in a fire
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just say "life sentence"? Otherwise why not sentence him to 40,000 years? Or 600 billion years?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we tie a noose, just this once?
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the kids who were at risk when he was sentenced are now too old for his tastes. So they're safe now, what's the problem?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brown Word: All the kids who were at risk when he was sentenced are now too old for his tastes. So they're safe now, what's the problem?


Eat shiat
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra pit. Indian Cobra pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose. Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking. Masks and distancing required.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee you that in about 500 years or so he'll violate his parole and get sent back.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Why not just say "life sentence"? Otherwise why not sentence him to 40,000 years? Or 600 billion years?


Because some facilities give you X days for each day you do.

At one point, back when I was a kid, some inmates got 40 days to each day.  Math, I suck at it. So a 100 years is only 60? Like I said I can't math
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Earl of Chives: Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.

Most judges are elected, the greasy masses like stupid big numbers. You do the math.

Is it me or the concept of judges being elected is the dumbest shiat I've ever heard?

Judges should follow the law. Thats it. Dont follow the law, you lose your job as a judge. Its not that complicated... why the fark would people, who 99.9% have no idea how the law works, be allowed to have a say on who gets to interpret that law??

Thats democracy going too far.


Yes, it's stupid. Judges should not have to appeal to voters. Yet, they are elected in nearly every state.

They should be appointed for life and face execution or other punishments for wrong decisions if convicted by a jury of other judges. And serve a prison term if they refuse the appointment.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macdaddy357: Non-violent drug offenders are never paroled because they are useful as prison laborers, a highly profitable form of modern slavery. This crusty old sicko perv isn't capable of labor any more, so he goes loose. There is no such thing as justice.


They let him out because he is rich. There is a different prison system for the poor.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conviction & sentencing were upheld, how in the ever loving fark does the parole board have that much leeway over when they let someone out?  Taking over 90% off his sentence doesn't sound like it should be legal.

This guy formerly owned a TV station, maybe they need to look into the financials of the members of the board.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.


That is just about the weakest sophistry I've ever heard. Pornography is in the eye of the beholder. It has nothing to do with how it is made.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.


This reminds me.

Why do they call people child molester. It's child rape.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.


Do you have a citation for the definition of pornography?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much money changed hands?

It has been the Parole Board's written policy since about 2000 that an offender must serve 85% of the sentence before being considered (it was 1/3 for sentences handed down prior to that). And they usually are not amenable to mercy requests.

The sad part is we will never find out. All proceedings are done under seal.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he went straight to...I don't know.. Kohl's.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: I wonder how much money changed hands?

It has been the Parole Board's written policy since about 2000 that an offender must serve 85% of the sentence before being considered (it was 1/3 for sentences handed down prior to that). And they usually are not amenable to mercy requests.

The sad part is we will never find out. All proceedings are done under seal.


It's possible this guy's file got swept up in the Covid releases. Prisons are notorious for their lackluster recordkeeping.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: . Pornography is in the eye of the beholder. It has nothing to do with how it is made.


I have to disagree.
If person X, a scumbag bag, uses a childs catalog to get his release. I don't think that should the catalog is now a item to add to his number count of illegal image and thus up his sentence.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are probably people caught with a few joints that are going to be serving more time than this slime. 1000 year sentence, but after 7 years, we're good bro.

/And why is the guys still alive. He should have got shanked after his first week in. This guy knows someone important.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.


Pornography: printed or visual material containing the explicit description or display of sexual organs or activity, intended to stimulate sexual excitement.

Child pornography: same as above, but with children.

Thanks for playing.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.


You are redefining pornography to fit your argument.  You are redefining a fact to fit your argument.

That's not how logic works.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.

Pornography: printed or visual material containing the explicit description or display of sexual organs or activity, intended to stimulate sexual excitement.

Child pornography: same as above, but with children.

Thanks for playing.


If only.

I read a case of one pedo. The catalogs he had was added to the total of illicit images he had.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shaggai: There are probably people caught with a few joints that are going to be serving more time than this slime. 1000 year sentence, but after 7 years, we're good bro.

/And why is the guys still alive. He should have got shanked after his first week in. This guy knows someone important.


You'll need to cite some case, at least one, where someone caught with 7 or less joints was sentenced and served more than 7 years.  Probably doesn't cut it, Shaggy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: .

You are redefining pornography to fit your argument.  You are redefining a fact to fit your argument.

That's not how logic works.


Maybe he's a DOJ lawyer for his day job?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I heard he went straight to...I don't know.. Kohl's.

Chuck-e-Cheese...


He was hungry for cheese pizza....
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Paddy: SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.

Pornography: printed or visual material containing the explicit description or display of sexual organs or activity, intended to stimulate sexual excitement.

Child pornography: same as above, but with children.

Thanks for playing.

If only.

I read a case of one pedo. The catalogs he had was added to the total of illicit images he had.


Well I don't know about that, but underwear catalogs are certainly not produced with the intention to stimulate sexual excitement. Or so I hope.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA:
""The evidence shows that Mallory is sexually deviant and commits these crimes by compulsion as much as by choice," he said in the letter. "In the current digital age, no amount of supervision can stop a compulsive sexual deviant like Mallory from seeking out the most heinous images and videos of small children being sexually abused." "

With a drive like that, sounds like he would make a perfect detective.  Why not flip him, set him loose on the internet, and let him ferret out all of the child porn his dirty old self can scrounge up.  He is clearly good at documentation (he managed to collected over 26,000 images that they found) and probably knows a few tricks that the regular cops don't.  He gets to see all the child abuse that only he wants to see, and the real detectives can just deal with hashes and metadata that this guy creates to document the evidence.

/mostly sarcasm
//It can't be reasoned with.
///It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.
///And it absolutely will not stop, ever...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Magnus: shaggai: There are probably people caught with a few joints that are going to be serving more time than this slime. 1000 year sentence, but after 7 years, we're good bro.

/And why is the guys still alive. He should have got shanked after his first week in. This guy knows someone important.

You'll need to cite some case, at least one, where someone caught with 7 or less joints was sentenced and served more than 7 years.  Probably doesn't cut it, Shaggy.


Oklahoma mother of four Patricia Spottedcrow learned firsthand how a small-time pot bust can completely derail an offender's life. A $31 pot sale got her a stunning 12-year prison sentence. In the two years she has been incarcerated, she has seen her children only twice

//

https://www.lifeforpot.com/
 
spleef420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Paddy: SirPeteTheGreat: Please read to the end before reacting violently.

There's no such thing as child pornography.

Let me explain: pornography must be a consensual action. The acts performed, the parties involved, heck, even the fact that it's being recorded in the first place must all be completely understood and agreed upon. There are some who would argue that based on the above then pornography can't exist at all; that's a discussion for a different time and place. I think we can all agree that if a party in what is supposed to be pornography isn't actually willing to do the thing, whatever that is, then it's exploitation at its mildest and best-case scenario.

I think we can also agree that children cannot provide sufficiently informed consent.

Ergo, there is no child pornography. Child exploitation, assault, sexual assault, coercion, intimidation, holding a child against their will, kidnapping, etc, yes. All of those things are wrapped up in the images and videos that people call child porn. But child porn itself? Not so much.

Pornography: printed or visual material containing the explicit description or display of sexual organs or activity, intended to stimulate sexual excitement.

Child pornography: same as above, but with children.

Thanks for playing.

If only.

I read a case of one pedo. The catalogs he had was added to the total of illicit images he had.


Wtf does it matter? If someone is so farked in the noggin that photos of CHILDREN in the Sear's catalog is what revs their engine then they seriously need a mental adjustment with a framing hammer...and about a century rotting in a concrete pit.

Released after 10 farking years of A THOUSAND YEAR SENTENCE? fark that parole board with a rusty cactus.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Paddy: .

Well I don't know about that, but underwear catalogs are certainly not produced with the intention to stimulate sexual excitement. Or so I hope.


The prosecution's contention was his use was what mattered not the intent of the original manufacturer.

This is same logic that turns Ziploc bags into drug paraphernalia.


I read way too much.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: FTA:
""The evidence shows that Mallory is sexually deviant and commits these crimes by compulsion as much as by choice," he said in the letter. "In the current digital age, no amount of supervision can stop a compulsive sexual deviant like Mallory from seeking out the most heinous images and videos of small children being sexually abused." "

With a drive like that, sounds like he would make a perfect detective.  Why not flip him, set him loose on the internet, and let him ferret out all of the child porn his dirty old self can scrounge up.  He is clearly good at documentation (he managed to collected over 26,000 images that they found) and probably knows a few tricks that the regular cops don't.  He gets to see all the child abuse that only he wants to see, and the real detectives can just deal with hashes and metadata that this guy creates to document the evidence.

/mostly sarcasm
//It can't be reasoned with.
///It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.
///And it absolutely will not stop, ever...


🤔🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spleef420: Wtf does it matter? If someone is so farked in the noggin that photos of CHILDREN in the Sear's catalog is what revs their engine then they seriously need a mental adjustment with a framing hammer...and about a century rotting in a concrete pit.

Released after 10 farking years of A THOUSAND YEAR SENTENCE? fark that parole board with a rusty cactus.


Hum. Okay.
Clearly you'd make a great addition to the DOJ.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Abox: I heard he went straight to...I don't know.. Kohl's. Chuck-e-Cheese...


He was hungry for cheese pizza....


That's not how the joke goes
 
Quaker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Why can't we just give people realistic long sentences and just stick to them.  Sentencing someone to 1,000 years just sounds childish.


The way I've heard it explained before is that when someone is tried and convicted of multiple crimes or counts of a crime, they like to stack the sentences like that so that if one or more of the convictions ends up getting overturned on appeal or something in the future, the person is still in prison for a very long time. So that's why you see people sentenced to 1,000 years or to multiple life sentences, etc.

Although in this case that doesn't seem to have really worked out.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Earl of Chives: Great_Milenko:

why the fark would people, who 99.9% have no idea how the law works, be allowed to have a say on who gets to interpret that law??


A few decades my brother-in-law was the youngest criminal court judge ever elected in Sedgewick County Kansas.  During the campaign, the old incumbent he was up against publicly said "This guy was in *diapers* when I was elected judge!"  My BIL's campaign responded, "Yup, this is true."
 
Magnus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I wonder how much money changed hands?

It has been the Parole Board's written policy since about 2000 that an offender must serve 85% of the sentence before being considered (it was 1/3 for sentences handed down prior to that). And they usually are not amenable to mercy requests.

The sad part is we will never find out. All proceedings are done under seal.


No, it has not. Not in the state of GA at least.  Not sure if you think this is a Federal case or not, but current guidelines in this link show 65%.  He was sentenced on 64 convictions.  He served 8 years of an average 15 year sentence per count.  I'm sure they used the longest sentence given.  As GA gives credits that allows a prisoner to move up their parole date, it appears he qualified.

What puzzles me is they sentenced him to consecutive prison terms, but GA Parole guidelines treats them as concurrent.  THAT's the bullshiate part of this.  There was no money changing hands.  The parole board followed their rules.  The rules are a bit farked up.  They didn't get to pick and choose, no matter how much of a POS this shiatebird is.  That's why it's called the rule of law.
 
