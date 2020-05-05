 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Defund the police and we can fight crime with music and dance. Only partially joking   (forbes.com) divider line
    Interesting, Art, Music, Community, Arts, The arts, Funding, Paradigm, Michael O'Bryan  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait! If we de-fund the poleese, what will bullies and their suckup Bros. do for a living? Start their own gang? Hot tip: according to Walking Tall and the Dukes of Hazard that just never works out so good.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please...

Proceed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if there were plenty of raves that didn't get shut down "because drugs!!1 and no permits!!1" maybe people would be happier overall.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those programs work. So do sports programs.

Guess what the police scream about the loudest? Guess what never gets fully funded (in Canada anyway) because the police literally scream about it in City Hall meetings?

The cops shut down anything that reduces the need for arrests and patrol cars.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they already try this with cop rock?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the police and go back to community policing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trixtan.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all be you hippies.

That's how you'll get more Trump though. Perhaps you should pretend to be sane, just till Nov?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we're doing now simply isn't working.  No matter how much the police escalate their efforts, crime continues, Drug abuse continues.  Family dischord continues.  And for all of it, minority neighborhoods are affected in greater percentages than the population as a whole.  So while some of this may sound silly, doing the exact same thing over and over expecting results to improve is equally silly.

Something has to give.  At some point basic human respect has to be taken into account, and people rewarded, not punished anyhow, for being responsible citizens needs to become the norm.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit. I thought we had all agreed on thoughts and prayers.

Do I have to return my combat prayer helmet, or can I re-use the tinfoil for a policing leotard?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only laughable thing about this is the initial assumption that "Police fight crime"

No they farking don't. Economics and opportunity fight crime. Optimism instead of hopelessness fights crime. White power thugs in uniform don't fight crime, they are a crime.

And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 460x427]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because who needs them libby-ghey arts and pichurs when we gots the bible and NASCAR. Right, Subby?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.


Not disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

I mean, are you going to sit--shotgun behind the door--waiting to spring into action? Or just accept this as a "new normal"?

Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Gangs will all be trading in guns for paint brushes.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: You all be you hippies.

That's how you'll get more Trump though. Perhaps you should pretend to be sane, just till Nov?


Wanting to live a better life = more Trump?

I'd like to pop the top of your head off and take a look at what's running under that hood.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Abolish the police and go back to community policing.


With who?  You just fired all the police.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Abolish the police and go back to community policing.


Yeah! That worked wonders for Cabrini Green in Chicago.

Ideas like this sound like the plot to a farking Police Academy movie.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the superhero we need!

static.comicvine.comView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: The only laughable thing about this is the initial assumption that "Police fight crime"

No they farking don't. Economics and opportunity fight crime. Optimism instead of hopelessness fights crime. White power thugs in uniform don't fight crime, they are a crime.

And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.


Education (funded equally from a statewide and federal pool, not local property taxes)
Community (including arts and sports programs)
Healthcare (including mental healthcare)
Public Safety (specifically lead abatement in water supply and indoor house paint)
Living Wages (including a strong safety net for those un- or under-employed)

That's how you reduce crime.  It's a proven scientific fact.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We're going to dance until the world is better!' == more Trump.

Stupid hippie. When you act like a caricature of yourself, you lose.

The 'Noodle dancing' tribe is a curse upon the left.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon it will be time to come out and play.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: ot disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?


Use an Amazon Locker, or have it delivered to your job.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Destructor: neongoats: And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Not disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

I mean, are you going to sit--shotgun behind the door--waiting to spring into action? Or just accept this as a "new normal"?

Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.


Can you link us to a ring-doorbell-cam video of police arresting somebody who steals packages? Because so far, they seem to be used so police track someone who neighbours say is jogging through their street, and not used to arrest thieves.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Destructor: ot disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

Use an Amazon Locker, or have it delivered to your job.


Reasonable. Very reasonable. Seems sensible too. I mean, great solution.

But people of low moral character aren't just going to "go away". They want free stuff. You're stuff, once taken, this is that free stuff. If life were a video game, it's like a loot box! Let's see what's inside!

So now a flash mob of 50 people attack the Amazon Locker site and steal everything they can grab.

Now what? Call a team of social workers to reason with them?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: neongoats: The only laughable thing about this is the initial assumption that "Police fight crime"

No they farking don't. Economics and opportunity fight crime. Optimism instead of hopelessness fights crime. White power thugs in uniform don't fight crime, they are a crime.

And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Education (funded equally from a statewide and federal pool, not local property taxes)
Community (including arts and sports programs)
Healthcare (including mental healthcare)
Public Safety (specifically lead abatement in water supply and indoor house paint)
Living Wages (including a strong safety net for those un- or under-employed)

That's how you reduce crime.  It's a proven scientific fact.


I'd love to see said proof.

In any case, because farking hicks control the Senate due to the flawed design of our constitution, we aren't getting much of that on a Federal level.  And on a Federal level much of that is needed to be done on; universal health care, for instance, is way too expensive for any state that requires a yearly balanced budget to afford to pay for (every so often states try and realize it's impossible).

Until California is split into 68 Wyoming-sized states (population-wise), we're kind of farked on any major reform that requires Federal approval or spending.
 
joker420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Destructor: neongoats: And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Not disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

I mean, are you going to sit--shotgun behind the door--waiting to spring into action? Or just accept this as a "new normal"?

Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.


Step one. Abolish the police.  Step two. Legalize all drugs.  Step three. Community policing. Step four. Violent offenders dealt with immediately by the community thereby cutting the need for courts or prison.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Can you link us to a ring-doorbell-cam video of police arresting somebody who steals packages? Because so far, they seem to be used so police track someone who neighbours say is jogging through their street, and not used to arrest thieves.


I'm just trying to wrap my arms around a world where police don't investigate crimes. I mean, we can re-engineer this scenario to address other activities, surely.

So, in your proposed scenario, where police no longer exist ("defunded"), ring-doorbell cams can't be abused! That problem's solved. But why do you want to bother with a ring-doorbell cam. I mean, it saves your a trip to the door when the Mormons come a'knockin'. But that's about it. Guy with a shotgun at your door trying to break it down? Call the social workers. They can reason with him.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: joker420: Abolish the police and go back to community policing.

With who?  You just fired all the police.


You disband the current police forces, put a moratorium on unionization, and use more rigorous standards (including psychological evaluation) to re-hire a small portion of the best officers local to the area into a new community policing institution with highly transparent mechanisms of accountability that serves some of the same purposes as the previous force (e.g. violent crime investigations, detective work, armed response when authorized by the community board) along with some new duties (e.g. accompanying community agents to high-risk calls, during which they are subordinate to that agent.)

Now I'd like to know why you're still disingenuously asking this question as if the answer has never been explained to you before, when it's been outlined in basically every "defund" thread for the last several months.  Are you just here to make ever-so-insightful semantic complaints about the slogan?
 
joker420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: joker420: Abolish the police and go back to community policing.

With who?  You just fired all the police.


Community members police their own neighborhood.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

joker420: Step one. Abolish the police. Step two. Legalize all drugs. Step three. Community policing. Step four. Violent offenders dealt with immediately by the community thereby cutting the need for courts or prison.


That, joker420, is a plan. A very Libertarian plan. Where a tight knit community deals with... Shall we say... "Troubles"...

Harsh, but effective.

The problem is, that works with a group of people who know each other very, very well. But in a city? You can do really cruel shiat... like set people up. That's where the whole "innocent until proven guilty" thing kicks in. The thing we--as a modern society--seem really quick to eject. And that terrifies me.

Example, "Central Park Five".
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: neongoats: The only laughable thing about this is the initial assumption that "Police fight crime"

No they farking don't. Economics and opportunity fight crime. Optimism instead of hopelessness fights crime. White power thugs in uniform don't fight crime, they are a crime.

And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Education (funded equally from a statewide and federal pool, not local property taxes)
Community (including arts and sports programs)
Healthcare (including mental healthcare)
Public Safety (specifically lead abatement in water supply and indoor house paint)
Living Wages (including a strong safety net for those un- or under-employed)

That's how you reduce crime.  It's a proven scientific fact.


But we won't do that.

We will just defund police....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Destructor: neongoats: And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Not disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

I mean, are you going to sit--shotgun behind the door--waiting to spring into action? Or just accept this as a "new normal"?

Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.

Can you link us to a ring-doorbell-cam video of police arresting somebody who steals packages? Because so far, they seem to be used so police track someone who neighbours say is jogging through their street, and not used to arrest thieves.


Google Knows All.

https://www.wnem.com/news/township-so​l​ves-porch-piracy-cases-through-neighbo​rs-app/article_5764ae66-16dc-11ea-a8d0​-6b4dbc5dd1cb.html
https://klewtv.com/news/local/clarkst​o​n-police-use-neighbors-app-launched-by​-ringcom-to-catch-porch-pirate
https://www.abc10.com/article/news/cr​i​me/nevada-county-porch-pirate/103-efd7​b962-7c67-4079-97d5-8b914c382276
https://franklinpdnews.com/2020/05/05​/​virtual-neighborhood-network-leads-to-​porch-pirate-bust-in-franklin/
http://connecticut.news12.com/story/4​1​693836/fairfield-police-use-ring-camer​as-to-catch-suspected-porch-pirate
https://cbs58.com/news/porch-pirate-c​a​ptured-on-doorbell-camera-stealing-fro​m-west-allis-neighborhood

There are many, many more examples like these.  I skipped ones where the cops weren't directly involved, ones with no arrests, generic "our police department partners with Ring" press releases, and ones where the thief wasn't human (in at least one case dogs were "stealing" the packages).
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Community members 'policed' their own neighborhood in St. Louis and Seattle just recently.

You didn't like that either.
In one case you've got untrained shysters waving guns around, in another you've got LARPing clowns shooting each other.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

joker420: Destructor: neongoats: And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Not disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

I mean, are you going to sit--shotgun behind the door--waiting to spring into action? Or just accept this as a "new normal"?

Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.

Step one. Abolish the police.  Step two. Legalize all drugs.  Step three. Community policing. Step four. Violent offenders dealt with immediately by the community thereby cutting the need for courts or prison.


See, you can legalize some/all drugs (there's a couple I'm not sure about, like meth) without abolishing the police.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember back in the day when poor black communities had high crime and everyone blamed racist cops for not policing those communities?

I do.

Then police started focusing on the areas with the most crime, and soon that was racist too.

Now we want to defund police, and the only thing I am certain of, is that in twenty years, whatever we do now, will be considered racist.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The cops shut down anything that reduces the need for arrests and patrol cars.

For example, the Arts Infusion Initiative, a five-year project bringing professional teaching artists to work with at-risk youth in Chicago, which showed >statistically significant results in many individual and communal metrics tied to public safety, cost $750 per youth participant per year. The cost of incarcerating that same participant would cost more than $100,000 annually.


And that would be why.  Prisons are a very lucrative business, and in America money controls every government decision.

This is why you literally cannot win with American police.  No matter how compliant people are, all that compliance leads to is even more stupid and oppressive laws because they've got a prison quota to fill and they'll be damned if they're going to let meaningless things like public safety and actual laws keep them from making it.

When people stop breaking laws then the American police solution is to make more laws so that they can hit those prison quotas and the fat kickbacks they get under the table for doing so.  It has nothing to do with the community and everything to do with raking in the cash.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joker420: Geotpf: joker420: Abolish the police and go back to community policing.

With who?  You just fired all the police.

Community members police their own neighborhood.


So, you want random (possibly armed?) people arresting other random people for random reasons.

'kay.  Nothing bad could possibly happen there.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: See, you can legalize some/all drugs (there's a couple I'm not sure about, like meth) without abolishing the police.


Meth is scary as hell. I seriously wonder if other drugs were available, it would eliminate meth as an option.

The most troubled and sad drug users reach out for drugs as an escape. If they had that, excluding meth, would that be enough?

I mean, I'd want some sort of social programs they could reach out to, to help them with whatever it is they're running from. That's really a top priority. But do you really want meth? A drug that convinces you that your children are demons and you need to cut their heads off?
 
joker420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geotpf: joker420: Destructor: neongoats: And before some disingenuous white power shiatheel comes in here and says "hurrrdee durr what do you do when someone robs you huh smart guy?" -- I don't farking call the cops, that's for sure, as my expensive stolen x y or z will just wind up in their crooked white power man cave, certainly never found and returned to me.

Not disingenuous, just seriously curious. So, you have like a ring-doorbell-cam. And every time you order something for delivery while you're at work, one or two different teams--clearly recorded by your security system, steal it. What do you do?

I mean, are you going to sit--shotgun behind the door--waiting to spring into action? Or just accept this as a "new normal"?

Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.

Step one. Abolish the police.  Step two. Legalize all drugs.  Step three. Community policing. Step four. Violent offenders dealt with immediately by the community thereby cutting the need for courts or prison.

See, you can legalize some/all drugs (there's a couple I'm not sure about, like meth) without abolishing the police.


Legalize and subsidized and drug parks
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: Again. Totally serious. Just trying to get into the whole "defund police" mentality.


As I understand it the "defund the police" mentality mainly involves diverting funding away from the police to entities who would do a better job of most of the activities that we currently use police for. We continually hammer the square peg of a militarized armed gang into the round hole of social work, mental health care, insurance paperwork, process service, revenue raising, etc. ...in some places, government basically consists of a police department plus a few accessories.

A sane version of this wouldn't preclude having an armed response available when there is, say, a school shooting. Or having investigators available to identify and apprehend, say, a rape suspect. No amount of social goods or degree of economic justice is going to prevent all serious crime.

/But you're basically on your own with regard to porch pirates in the first place, no? Do the cops usually stake out your house to catch them or something?
 
joker420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: joker420: Geotpf: joker420: Abolish the police and go back to community policing.

With who?  You just fired all the police.

Community members police their own neighborhood.

So, you want random (possibly armed?) people arresting other random people for random reasons.

'kay.  Nothing bad could possibly happen there.


Possibly Armed? Positively Armed and no oversight.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 460x427]


max level:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drugs legal and free in one remote, cheap, empty place.

Somewhere with ground water and no people for 100 miles or so. Build electric transmission line, well, fire-hose outable shelter, outhouses, showers. Provide nutaloaf, water, polyester indestructible cloths and a supervised shooting up/smoking etc place (no they don't get to walk away with a kilo). Let the religious etc setup free treatment if they want to.

No need to transport anyone. An hour after it's announced, the tenderloin etc will be empty and there will be a swarm of homeless bums walking across the bay bridge, towards bumtopia.

SF's homeless industrial complex will cry.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Wait! If we de-fund the poleese, what will bullies and their suckup Bros. do for a living? Start their own gang? Hot tip: according to Walking Tall and the Dukes of Hazard that just never works out so good.


I just want to see the cities handle the "peaceful protestors" when the "peacefully want the next new thing. All I can say is Thank God I don't live in one of the lib cities. Y'all enjoy!
 
joker420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Community members 'policed' their own neighborhood in St. Louis and Seattle just recently.

You didn't like that either.
In one case you've got untrained shysters waving guns around, in another you've got LARPing clowns shooting each other.


Loved every minute.
 
