(The Hill)   Facebook pens open letter denying they profit from hate, oh they totally just learned boogaloo was a hate thing and that's why they used to profit from boogaloo grouos   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Mark Zuckerberg, zero tolerance, boogaloo' network, Nick Clegg, hateful content, movement Senate Democrats call, open letter Wednesday, Senate bill  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a steaming pile of useless humanity.

Block Facebook at the firewall, to be sure.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i just banned for 30 days for saing white people are crazy. it was in response to the two gun toting lawyers....who totally look crazy
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook in an "open letter" to Users:

"I want to be unambiguous: Facebook does not profit from hate,"

Facebook to advertisers: Want to buy an Ad for your product or service that will oly be seen by people that follow Richard Spencer and Baked Alaska, Have the number 14 and 88 in their profiles or have used the words "Zionist conspiracy" in three or more posts or replies this month?  We can TOTALLY hook you up, just click the right radio buttons on the ad buy form
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breakin' 2 seen cautiously optimistic....
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuckerberg will be one of the first at Nuremberg 2.0
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the companies who pulled ads won't see a drop in sales and everyone will realize this whole internet thing is a big scam.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Zuck had the inspiration to design Facebook when he was a tender lad of 4.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...There is no incentive for us to do anything but remove it."

And yet here we are
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the past the names Adolph and Hitler would not post on FB. evidently the lady who wrote blocker code went to work somewhere nice.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Facebook find that 60% of radicalized white supremacists were introduced to the group that radicalized them by Facebook?

By their own study?
 
tuxbabe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, and I promise we won't do it again......really."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.......and the US didn't bulid a massive empire off of the slave trade.

🙄
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Facebook is the only way I can see pics of the fam LOL. Make more money off my info, Zuck. Pictures of little Timmy are worth supporting hate groups LOL.

/s
 
brizzle365
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Profit? Perhaps not. Thrive? You bet your sweet ass they do.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Zuck, remember this back in 2018?

https://youtu.be/AHah9agzXfs?t=29

"Do we feel responsibility for the content on our platform. The answer to that I think is clearly yes."

https://youtu.be/AHah9agzXfs?t=29

"We didn't do enough to prevent these tools for being used for harm as well. And that goes for foreign interference in elections, hate speech, ..."


Look man, Zuk, Zucki, Zuckster. If you want to keep making money and flipping us all the bird, go right ahead. But don't pee on my head and tell me it's raining.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i just banned for 30 days for saing white people are crazy. it was in response to the two gun toting lawyers....who totally look crazy


I got banned for 3 days for listing the things "stupid old white people" were telling me about COVID.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's all hate. From everybody.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, what's a gruous? Is that something from one of the later Zork games?
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Greedy corporate bloodsuckers do not care where profit comes from as long as they get it. They would sell their mothers into slavery if there were buyers.
 
alex10294
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: .......and the US didn't bulid a massive empire off of the slave trade.

🙄


Actually, slavery usually locks the enslavers into agrarian/non-technical society.  The South lost, and all of the economic dominance of the US came well after slavery, with industrialization.  Slavery ends up being bad for everyone.  I suppose except for the people who actually had slaves at the time.  The US would have been much better off in the long run if slavery hadn't existed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When the GOP heard that Facebook is profiting off of hate, they were this close to suing for copyright infringement.
 
overthinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uhm... https://www.washingtonpost.com​/technol​ogy/2020/06/28/facebook-zuckerberg-tru​mp-hate/

So. Lies? The two combined: Dork Trumperburg.

I wish I could remember where I read it, but it was something like this: Social media feeds the narcissistic need for social attention. The problem is that its also addictive like any drug with how fast it proliferates. Limit your social media and rely on your real interpersonal skills. You will find yourself happier in life and having to deal with less ignorance and exaggerated stories that others use to feed their addictive beasts.

I left FB in 2016. SInce then: 
My job performance has improved so much that last year, my bonus alone was more than $50K.
My personal health has improved so much I lost 40lb, 7 inches off my waist, and I feel happier than before.
My personal life in general has changed so much that I spend time with people now (but with social distancing in place) and it has netted me new friends, new experiences, and finding new things to try as hobbies.

I tell everyone, Feb 1 is Fark Facebook day. 24 hours of not using ANY facebook app, site, or tool. Try it. Its relieving. Imagine how Zuckerborg would feel if the entire world didn't sign in for one day. Want to see him leak oil into his shorts? :)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: waxbeans: .......and the US didn't bulid a massive empire off of the slave trade.

🙄

Actually, slavery usually locks the enslavers into agrarian/non-technical society.  The South lost, and all of the economic dominance of the US came well after slavery, with industrialization.  Slavery ends up being bad for everyone.  I suppose except for the people who actually had slaves at the time.  The US would have been much better off in the long run if slavery hadn't existed.


That is the hilarious part.

Slavery doesn't work out in the long run.
History shows that.

So, people should read more. A nation could be a risk.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

overthinker: Uhm... https://www.washingtonpost.com​/​technology/2020/06/28/facebook-zuckerb​erg-trump-hate/

So. Lies? The two combined: Dork Trumperburg.

I wish I could remember where I read it, but it was something like this: Social media feeds the narcissistic need for social attention. The problem is that its also addictive like any drug with how fast it proliferates. Limit your social media and rely on your real interpersonal skills. You will find yourself happier in life and having to deal with less ignorance and exaggerated stories that others use to feed their addictive beasts.

I left FB in 2016. SInce then: 
My job performance has improved so much that last year, my bonus alone was more than $50K.
My personal health has improved so much I lost 40lb, 7 inches off my waist, and I feel happier than before.
My personal life in general has changed so much that I spend time with people now (but with social distancing in place) and it has netted me new friends, new experiences, and finding new things to try as hobbies.

I tell everyone, Feb 1 is Fark Facebook day. 24 hours of not using ANY facebook app, site, or tool. Try it. Its relieving. Imagine how Zuckerborg would feel if the entire world didn't sign in for one day. Want to see him leak oil into his shorts? :)


Everybody, let's all give up sex because this guy can't stop jacking off in the shoe department at Sears.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alex10294: waxbeans: .......and the US didn't bulid a massive empire off of the slave trade.

🙄

Actually, slavery usually locks the enslavers into agrarian/non-technical society.  The South lost, and all of the economic dominance of the US came well after slavery, with industrialization.  Slavery ends up being bad for everyone.  I suppose except for the people who actually had slaves at the time.  The US would have been much better off in the long run if slavery hadn't existed.


Industrialization had already taken hold in the North before the end of slavery, because the South was far better for growing things.

Slavery didn't cause that divide.

Eventually, the advent of machinery would have made slavery unworkable.

It's better that it was abolished before that, but machinery always wins over human labor when it comes to jobs involving commodities such as agriculture as long as the machinery doesn't ruin the product.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheYeti: overthinker: Uhm... https://www.washingtonpost.com/​technology/2020/06/28/facebook-zuckerb​erg-trump-hate/

So. Lies? The two combined: Dork Trumperburg.

I wish I could remember where I read it, but it was something like this: Social media feeds the narcissistic need for social attention. The problem is that its also addictive like any drug with how fast it proliferates. Limit your social media and rely on your real interpersonal skills. You will find yourself happier in life and having to deal with less ignorance and exaggerated stories that others use to feed their addictive beasts.

I left FB in 2016. SInce then: 
My job performance has improved so much that last year, my bonus alone was more than $50K.
My personal health has improved so much I lost 40lb, 7 inches off my waist, and I feel happier than before.
My personal life in general has changed so much that I spend time with people now (but with social distancing in place) and it has netted me new friends, new experiences, and finding new things to try as hobbies.

I tell everyone, Feb 1 is Fark Facebook day. 24 hours of not using ANY facebook app, site, or tool. Try it. Its relieving. Imagine how Zuckerborg would feel if the entire world didn't sign in for one day. Want to see him leak oil into his shorts? :)

Everybody, let's all give up sex because this guy can't stop jacking off in the shoe department at Sears.


If you think Facebook is as good as sex, I don't think you're doing sex right.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Booga what ?
 
stlbluez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alex10294: waxbeans: .......and the US didn't bulid a massive empire off of the slave trade.

🙄

Actually, slavery usually locks the enslavers into agrarian/non-technical society.  The South lost, and all of the economic dominance of the US came well after slavery, with industrialization.  Slavery ends up being bad for everyone.  I suppose except for the people who actually had slaves at the time.  The US would have been much better off in the long run if slavery hadn't existed.


shhhh. The WORLD built an empire off of slavery.. Egypt... the romans.. England.. the Chinese...
Christ even the slaves had slaves and sold slaves into slavery.
as a PLANET... we didn't start thinking about stopping it until 1800's - 1900's depending on when and where you want to discuss.

But... its best not to shatter anyone's illusions.  USA invented it.  USA bad. down with USA.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't find the exact quote but it was in a recent article on fb changes, and it went something like "Hate is a feature of societies."
 
