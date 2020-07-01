 Skip to content
 
(WJCL Savannah)   Walter White Power   (wjcl.com) divider line
24
    More: Fail  
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My fiance and I just finished up Breaking Bad last night. We both have never seen the show before.

Walter White had a wild ride didn't he?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More power to you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long time neighbors stated they found it a little extreme when on Halloween they would see nooses hanging in the front yard, but they never imagined where the idea probably originated from.

Uh huh.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really needs to get his washing machine checked. That white looks yellow. Or, do you suppose that THAT is dry clean only?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Livers Matter.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: He really needs to get his washing machine checked. That white looks yellow. Or, do you suppose that THAT is dry clean only?


That comes from mixing your whites with your colors...laundry is the only thing that should be segregated.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chuckle every time I drive by a school by my house. Why? Because it's Walter White Elementary.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't kick in the door to serve the warrant?  They just said told him they were there, and let him come out on his own?

That's weird.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please, save me the fake indignation and surprise.  I challenge a single one of you to show me a better way to be awake and energetic for a 3 am cross-burning.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his own private domicile? Where he won't be harassed?
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a white supremicist. Skinhead and all.

He was fired for wearing a 'white flour' t-shirt to a meeting with Goldman Sachs - half the room was of Jewish decent.

Fark user imageView Full Size


While he was groveling for his job, he said he was trying to quit.

Can't make this stuff up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if it's proper to show this scumbags private property to the public.
🤔
Especially, because, sadly, it isn't even illegal to be a member of the Klan. Even one of our senator / congressman is a member. (That we know of)

/I think it should be
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: I worked with a white supremicist. Skinhead and all.

He was fired for wearing a 'white flour' t-shirt to a meeting with Goldman Sachs - half the room was of Jewish decent.

[Fark user image image 272x272]

While he was groveling for his job, he said he was trying to quit.

Can't make this stuff up.


OMG 😂😂🤣☠☠☠
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A meth addict / Klan worshiper...In Georgia! ...I'm SHOCKED..SHOCKED!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five years on probation for possession of meth with intent to sell. Ten years in prison for having an antique KKK suit.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Susan'sLittleAdamsApple: iheartscotch: He really needs to get his washing machine checked. That white looks yellow. Or, do you suppose that THAT is dry clean only?

That comes from mixing your whites with your colors...laundry is the only thing that should be segregated.


And produce.

Don't store your onions with your apples.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost as sick as displaying this in a museum.
collectionapi.metmuseum.orgView Full Size
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So devil's advocate on this one..  Your a guy, and police raid your house for meth and find your cross dressing outfits.  What purpose does it serve to out you to the public and violate your privacy in that regard? How is it germane to the case?

All of this craziness going on makes me realize just how much you've got to look out for the rights of the marginalized to keep the rights of society in tact and unfortunately those are usually the biggest assholes you'd ever want to meet.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Oh please, save me the fake indignation and surprise.  I challenge a single one of you to show me a better way to be awake and energetic for a 3 am cross-burning.


You use a KKK suit to stay awake?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farking tweakers.  I live in a rehab in GA these days because I like heroin and I shouldn't.  More than half the people here are meth addicts.  And they're farking insane, and they don't seem to get any better over time, unlike us J's, who return to some semblance of normalcy with prolonged abstinence. Their brains are rewired in bizarre ways that manifests as extreme religious beliefs and/or white power bullshiat.   So many Nazis coming out of the woodwork these days around here.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fargin a: I worked with a white supremicist. Skinhead and all.

He was fired for wearing a 'white flour' t-shirt to a meeting with Goldman Sachs - half the room was of Jewish decent.

[Fark user image 272x272]

While he was groveling for his job, he said he was trying to quit.

Can't make this stuff up.


And yet, you just did
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not surprising it's Georgia, but my money would have been on Rex or Jackson where someone would have a 70 year old KKK suit on display.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: My fiance and I just finished up Breaking Bad last night. We both have never seen the show before.

Walter White had a wild ride didn't he?


Did you watch El Camino?
 
