 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYMT Hazard)   Bear spotted on University of Kentucky campus for first time since 1953   (wkyt.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Lexington, Kentucky, central Kentucky, UK's campus, Wildlife officials, early Wednesday morning, bear sightings, front of the Kentucky Clinic, Kentucky  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 01 Jul 2020 at 2:44 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is probably too obscure for it's own good
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd figure given the number of cubs there'd be more than a few bears.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Pride Week?
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DNRTA
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

enry: I'd figure given the number of cubs there'd be more than a few bears.


🌈
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1953? Uh, try 1981.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Waiting on the inevitable tide of asshat bandwagon-jumpers.....
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eric and Junior are loading up their machine guns and are in route!!!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They've seen bears more recently than that, subby

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: 1953? Uh, try 1981.


I mean technically but that's not the point of the joke
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.