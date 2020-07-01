 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New Yorker)   Happy 40th anniversary, Sony Walkman   (newyorker.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Akio Morita, Sony, Walkman, Apple Inc., late Sony designer Yasuo Kuroki, Adaptive Transform Acoustic Coding, Sony Ericsson, Apple Computer  
•       •       •

73 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 9:10 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first one I ever owned was... ok, so I might have been a bit of a shoplifter back then, so "own" doesn't exactly apply... anyhow, was the auto reverse version. Holy cow was that the coolest thing.  I THINK IT EVEN HAD A BUTTON FOR METAL TAPES OMG

/listened to Wham!
//don't look at me like that
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: The first one I ever owned was... was the auto reverse version.


If you'd say "Yes we can," in reverse it sounds like "Thank you Satan!"

I played that over the school intercom during the morning announcements in 8th grade....also got banned from the microphone :)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I found a knock off walkman in a box of junk the other day. Still works, too

If its ever safe to return to a gym in the future I'm gonna be rocking that thing on the treadmill
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a portable radio player in the late 60's given to me by my uncle who worked for GE.  They never marketed it as there was no desire for portable music or so the old farts in charge said
 
Left Leg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Walkperson, please.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 450x365]


What a strange looking phone that is on the right.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.