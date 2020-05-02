 Skip to content
 
(France 24)   Romero University publishes study showing that the death rate in the US for 2020 has increased by a percentage equivalent to the number of people who have died from COVID-19   (france24.com) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This analysis was carried out for The Washington Post, so you might want to read the much more interesting article there.

SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the actual study.

At the time the US officially had about 95k dead due to COVID.  The study concludes that the real number was 28% higher than that.

And of course more people died in June, but that was outside of the scope of the study.  But when you look at the current death count, bump it up a little in your head.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We are doing really good with this COVID thing."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not entirely obvious- there were questions about whether, for example, accidental deaths would decrease by a significant amount. Traffic fatalities are down significantly.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But I have been told by Trump supporters that people are just dying by other means and it's just being labeled "covid deaths" to make Trump look bad.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But...it's a Hoax!!  George Soros!!!  Deep State!!!!  DERP! ;)
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Corvus: But I have been told by Trump supporters that people are just dying by other means and it's just being labeled "covid deaths" to make Trump look bad.


That partly true. In PA, Levine literally changed death counts every day for weeks. Always up. Anyone dying with COViD symptoms, counted as a COViD death.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Here is the actual study.

At the time the US officially had about 95k dead due to COVID.  The study concludes that the real number was 28% higher than that.

And of course more people died in June, but that was outside of the scope of the study.  But when you look at the current death count, bump it up a little in your head.


So as we were suspecting, the real death toll was about 125 000 when it was 100 000.

Its probably 150 000+ now.
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not obvious at all. You might expect flu and other infectious disease deaths, traffic accidents, drowning, and many other causes of death to drop with people staying home.  You might also expect suicides to be up.
 
hchaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: It's not entirely obvious- there were questions about whether, for example, accidental deaths would decrease by a significant amount. Traffic fatalities are down significantly.


On the flip side, you now have Arizona basically saying that the elderly can't get treated in the ER anymore, so there will be a lot of preventable deaths due to scarcity of medical resources.
 
alex10294
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: It's not entirely obvious- there were questions about whether, for example, accidental deaths would decrease by a significant amount. Traffic fatalities are down significantly.


Beat me to it.  Darn
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Death by Deep State.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A worker handles the remains at a crematorium. Of who Godzilla?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i got paid to pretend to be dead. tell the others, its fake.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

evilsofa: This analysis was carried out for The Washington Post, so you might want to read the much more interesting article there.



cdn.jamanetwork.comView Full Size

The observed number of deaths is indicated by the solid line, and the expected number of deaths, adjusting for seasonality, influenza epidemics, and reporting delays, is indicated by the dashed line. The area between these 2 lines represents the total number of excess deaths: blue-gray (bottom), deaths recorded as due to COVID-19; orange (narrow middle section), additional pneumonia and influenza excess deaths not coded as due to COVID-19; and beige (top), deaths that were not attributed to COVID-19, pneumonia, or influenza.

This is the follow-up graph listed in today's JAMA paper
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I smell some bullshiat.
 
