 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida cases seem to have flattened... perhaps because the state has reached its testing limit   (tampabay.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay, Pinellas County, Florida, World Health Organization, Hillsborough County, Florida, first coronavirus cases, European Union, record-high  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 9:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AccidentallyLezlie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perfect! Everyone knows the virus numbers will go down if they wouldn't test so darn many people. Clearly this means the pandemic was a hoax and masks are dumb and Trump's genius prevails once again. Oh, that pile of bodies? Whatever, I'm sure they would have died of something eventually anyway.

/this really is what people are saying in Florida
//source: friend who lives in Florida
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if you consider a line going straight up "flat"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AccidentallyLezlie: Perfect! Everyone knows the virus numbers will go down if they wouldn't test so darn many people. Clearly this means the pandemic was a hoax and masks are dumb and Trump's genius prevails once again. Oh, that pile of bodies? Whatever, I'm sure they would have died of something eventually anyway.

/this really is what people are saying in Florida
//source: friend who lives in Florida


Not everyone, but unfortunately a good portion of the population. It's gonna get way worse this weekend with everyone heading out for the 4th

/mask-wearing Floridian
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flattened the curve...

Vertically.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TaskForce26: Flattened the curve...

Vertically.


Turn the chart sideways, and it's flat. Turn it upside down, the cases are declining!
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. 

More people must die. Too much pollution, not enough population control. This is the Leftist ideal here.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Good. 

More people must die. Too much pollution, not enough population control. This is the Leftist ideal here.


Could you move your strawman over a bit, I'd like to take a dump on it
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this exact problem in Chernobyl?* Their radiation detectors only went up to a certain level and everyone thought things were fine?

*The HBO series. I don't know what happened in real life.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other new the flu is about to get a lot worse than usual.
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A part of the reason numbers went up was that they were testing like crazy - literally twice as many as they tested a month ago - but there was still about a 2x "percentage positive" increase.

What's odd is that the Florida site, which has been reporting daily COVID deaths for the last couple of months, suddenly stopped showing the chart of daily deaths. Either they're having website issues, or they don't want people to see that declining death rate that's been showing for the last few weeks.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Yeah, if you consider a line going straight up "flat"


I think it means DeSantis has placed limits on testing.

Less testing, lower rates.

Vote all Republicans out.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 day rolling average of tests conducted per day in Florida for June:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flattened compared to what? Last Tuesday?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: AccidentallyLezlie: Perfect! Everyone knows the virus numbers will go down if they wouldn't test so darn many people. Clearly this means the pandemic was a hoax and masks are dumb and Trump's genius prevails once again. Oh, that pile of bodies? Whatever, I'm sure they would have died of something eventually anyway.

/this really is what people are saying in Florida
//source: friend who lives in Florida

Not everyone, but unfortunately a good portion of the population. It's gonna get way worse this weekend with everyone heading out for the 4th

/mask-wearing Floridian


I'm also a mask wearing Floridian here in Pinellas County.  All beaches will be open this holiday weekend. Staying far away.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: A part of the reason numbers went up was that they were testing like crazy - literally twice as many as they tested a month ago - but there was still about a 2x "percentage positive" increase.

What's odd is that the Florida site, which has been reporting daily COVID deaths for the last couple of months, suddenly stopped showing the chart of daily deaths. Either they're having website issues, or they don't want people to see that declining death rate that's been showing for the last few weeks.


Dunno, covidtracking.com still has daily death data for Florida, here are their 7-day rolling average deaths per day for June:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
things are going to be nice and shooty in jax in late august.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP TESTING AND THE NUMBERS WILL GO DOWN YOU ASSHOLES
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Flucto said:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: pastramithemosterotic: AccidentallyLezlie: Perfect! Everyone knows the virus numbers will go down if they wouldn't test so darn many people. Clearly this means the pandemic was a hoax and masks are dumb and Trump's genius prevails once again. Oh, that pile of bodies? Whatever, I'm sure they would have died of something eventually anyway.

/this really is what people are saying in Florida
//source: friend who lives in Florida

Not everyone, but unfortunately a good portion of the population. It's gonna get way worse this weekend with everyone heading out for the 4th

/mask-wearing Floridian

I'm also a mask wearing Floridian here in Pinellas County.  All beaches will be open this holiday weekend. Staying far away.


It's gonna be a sh*tshow this weekend. I'll be staying in for sure
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the more they test the lower the death percentage, 2% is not bad for something that they said would kill most of us.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: STOP TESTING AND THE NUMBERS WILL GO DOWN YOU ASSHOLES


um, what?
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Yeah, if you consider a line going straight up "flat"


If the 2nd derivative of the curve is zero, it's flat.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife tried to get tested this week because a coworker of hers tested positive - if nothing else just as a precaution as she now has to Quarantine for 2 weeks at home since her job sent everyone home. Each day since Monday she has been unable to get a test because they only offer 100 per day at the location closest to us and people start lining up as early as 4am. She doesn't have symptoms and any place that offers a test for a fee (such as CVS) won't even consider you unless you are showing symptoms.

So yeah, that's something. Anyone that wants a test can get a test huh?

/Floridians who have been taking this shiat seriously.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: the more they test the lower the death percentage, 2% is not bad for something that they said would kill most of us.


Who is they?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four whole states have single digit growth numbers. Four. Meanwhile the "top" five are extra farked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: A part of the reason numbers went up was that they were testing like crazy - literally twice as many as they tested a month ago - but there was still about a 2x "percentage positive" increase.

What's odd is that the Florida site, which has been reporting daily COVID deaths for the last couple of months, suddenly stopped showing the chart of daily deaths. Either they're having website issues, or they don't want people to see that declining death rate that's been showing for the last few weeks.


It's actually not a reason positive tests increased. Testing volume greatly increased in Florida in mid-May. If the virus was there all along, the positive tests would have hit immediately with the increased testing.

In that link, look at the jump in testing volume around May 20.

Positive results don't start increasing until June 10th, then really take off from there.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: solokumba: STOP TESTING AND THE NUMBERS WILL GO DOWN YOU ASSHOLES

um, what?


DeSantis reasoning. We have more cases because of testing. Decrease the testing,
And Florida is doing that.

Discuss that...
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

solokumba: And Florida is doing that.


Are they? Numbers don't look that way. True they're lower over the last couple days but they're on average.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

solokumba: flucto: solokumba: STOP TESTING AND THE NUMBERS WILL GO DOWN YOU ASSHOLES

um, what?

DeSantis reasoning. We have more cases because of testing. Decrease the testing,
And Florida is doing that.

Discuss that...


More like Trump reasoning. Desantis is just a parrot.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

neongoats: Yeah, if you consider a line going straight up "flat"


Pretty much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The best metric to assess number of tests and growing infection rate is the % positive test rate.  Overtime, you would expect the positive rate to decrease if infections are going down and increase if infection is speeding up.

The positive rate remaining the same also would suggest the infection is growing due to the criteria initially used for who gets a test inflating the positive rate.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Wasn't this exact problem in Chernobyl?* Their radiation detectors only went up to a certain level and everyone thought things were fine?

*The HBO series. I don't know what happened in real life.


I don't know about real Chernobyl, but...

It's what caused Apollo 13. After a launch test, a fuel pump failed so they emptied the tanks by turning on the heater. The thermostat failed to turn it off at 80 degrees (a design defect/oversight) and they didn't notice because gauge only went to 80. The explosion happened out in space because the heater burned the Teflon coatings off the wire connections.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the more they test the lower the death percentage, 2% is not bad for something that they said would kill most of us.


I hope it is much lower because a 2% death rate is 7M people in the US.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: The best metric to assess number of tests and growing infection rate is the % positive test rate.  Overtime, you would expect the positive rate to decrease if infections are going down and increase if infection is speeding up.

The positive rate remaining the same also would suggest the infection is growing due to the criteria initially used for who gets a test inflating the positive rate.


7 day rolling average positivity rate per day in June in Florida.

I'm no epidemiologist, but... this doesn't look good:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

solokumba: WTP 2: the more they test the lower the death percentage, 2% is not bad for something that they said would kill most of us.

Who is they?


The straw men in his head.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: GummyBearOverlord: The best metric to assess number of tests and growing infection rate is the % positive test rate.  Overtime, you would expect the positive rate to decrease if infections are going down and increase if infection is speeding up.

The positive rate remaining the same also would suggest the infection is growing due to the criteria initially used for who gets a test inflating the positive rate.

7 day rolling average positivity rate per day in June in Florida.

I'm no epidemiologist, but... this doesn't look good:

[Fark user image image 850x346]


Yeah, that doesn't look good.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.