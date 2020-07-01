 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Sick of always preparing, China goes straight to ludicrous speed with mass arrests on the first day of its new security law   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Hong Kong, HONG KONG, Mainland China, new national security law, mainland China, British rule, China, pro-democracy protests Wednesday  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's be honest. They've had THAT list for a WHILE now....
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad is right. I feel so bad for those Hong Kong people. They really, really tried.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire point of that law is to halt the protests.  Anyone that did not know this doesn't know a God damned thing about China.  A stitch in time saves nine and all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Sad is right. I feel so bad for those Hong Kong people. They really, really tried.


They never had a chance once Trump took office.  It was obvious he wouldn't do squat to help.  Quite the opposite.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't believe those poor people have to deal with a heavy handed militarized police force.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [i.pinimg.com image 768x576]


2 damn minutes...

^5
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump seen furiously masturbatingtaking notes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Free speech was fun while it lasted....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
likwidflame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark the CCP
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
unless the story changed in the last hour this is misleading

they arrested something like 370 people so far during the protest today and 10 will be charged under the new law

360 will get get slap on the wrist treatment.
10 will be going to jail, for x amount of time

if they find the guy that stabbed the cop in the shoulder today that one will probably get life in prison. but he had a mask and they only have a side pic so depending on how good A.I's are at finding people with just that. he might slip tru.

not great, not terrible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If we had a leader that wasn't such a wannabe Autocrat, they wouldn't have done it.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But by all means be sure to get to the giant retailer of your choice after you get your paycheck and shovel that money over to this despotic monstrosity.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Sad is right. I feel so bad for those Hong Kong people. They really, really tried.


They are still trying.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluewave69: unless the story changed in the last hour this is misleading

they arrested something like 370 people so far during the protest today and 10 will be charged under the new law

360 will get get slap on the wrist treatment.
10 will be going to jail, for x amount of time

if they find the guy that stabbed the cop in the shoulder today that one will probably get life in prison. but he had a mask and they only have a side pic so depending on how good A.I's are at finding people with just that. he might slip tru.

not great, not terrible.

[Fark user image image 687x587]


Are you guys paid by the post, per hour, or salaried? Or is it kinda like store credit cards, where you gotta meet a quota or get jailed?
 
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AwfulObject: If we had a leader that wasn't such a wannabe Autocrat, they wouldn't have done it.


Naw, you're fooling yourself. We didn't even send over so much as a Jeep with a machine gun on it for the Tienemen Square uprising.

China owns more U.S. paper and property than anyone. Even England IIRC.

No republican who spends like every republican is going to shut off that faucet over humans.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The real horrors come next; when the arrests never happened because the people arrested never existed in the first place. Eventually, the protests will have never actually happened.

To think that a government capable of rewriting history and reality like this is poised to end up being the world leader is terrifying. 1984 was a farking utopian novel compared to the future of humanity.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This Is China.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks Jimmy
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 827x1024]

Thanks Jimmy


Walk us through what Jimmy Carter has to do with agreements made between the UK and China.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Trump goes Full Blizzard Entertainment and looks the other way. Those trademarks don't grift themselves, after all.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And here I am, still waiting for someone to do something about Russia straight up annexing Crimea in 2014.

Man, it seems like ever since Snowden released every us intelligence secret to Russia and China in mid 2013, Theyve pretty much been able to do whatever they want,
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cryinoutloud: Sad is right. I feel so bad for those Hong Kong people. They really, really tried.

They never had a chance once Trump took office.  It was obvious he wouldn't do squat to help.  Quite the opposite.


Right.

Be honest.  What could Trump have done to prevent this?  Go to war?  Military blockade?  Stopped all shipments from China into the US?  Sanctions?  Increased tariffs (over and above the ones he already enacted)?

And what would your reaction have been?

Trump started a war with China.   Trump is *TRYING* to start a war with China.  Trump is trying to kill the US economy.   Trump is trying to start a war *AND* kill the US economy.   Trump's trade war.

Seriously, this shiat is getting *BORING*.

If Trump found a cure for cancer you'd blame him for putting all those oncologists out of work.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Marcus Aurelius: cryinoutloud: Sad is right. I feel so bad for those Hong Kong people. They really, really tried.

They never had a chance once Trump took office.  It was obvious he wouldn't do squat to help.  Quite the opposite.

Right.

Be honest.  What could Trump have done to prevent this?  Go to war?  Military blockade?  Stopped all shipments from China into the US?  Sanctions?  Increased tariffs (over and above the ones he already enacted)?

And what would your reaction have been?

Trump started a war with China.   Trump is *TRYING* to start a war with China.  Trump is trying to kill the US economy.   Trump is trying to start a war *AND* kill the US economy.   Trump's trade war.

Seriously, this shiat is getting *BORING*.

If Trump found a cure for cancer you'd blame him for putting all those oncologists out of work.


I feel like telling Xi he could do whatever he likes with Hong Kong in order to secure a trade deal my have been a tactical error. Also, the whole begging him for help with an American election thing probably signaled to Xi that he didn't have much to worry about. They're friends. Shared chocolate cake, they did.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cryinoutloud: Sad is right. I feel so bad for those Hong Kong people. They really, really tried.

They never had a chance once Trump took office.  It was obvious he wouldn't do squat to help.  Quite the opposite.


I don't like Trump, but this has little or nothing to do with Trump.  What difference would it have been if Clinton, Dubya or Obama were still in office?

Oh that's right, nothing would have been different.

No president has done shiat for Hong Kong since the handover.  Beijing has threatened or taken very similar actions. And this is based on very real practical reasons, and partially based on the US having sold its soul for profits in China.
 
