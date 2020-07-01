 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   The beaches in New York are open for business, giant sharks   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
August? The day after the day after the day after tomorrow is the 4th of July! Now I want those paint happy bastards caught and hung up by their Buster Browns!

/actually wearing a Jaws t-shirt right now
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LAND SHARK
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dumb.  The state with the biggest number of Covid cases, going all Amity Island.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a former resident, frankly, NY's shiat stinks so bad it doesn't realize shiat even stinks any more. It still moves the Universe, though. God help us.
 
