(BBC-US)   Sometimes the UK steps up w/ honor and dignity
    British nationality law, Hong Kong, Hong Kong residents, British Empire, British National, British National Overseas Passport holders, United Kingdom, British subject  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope this kills Nigel Farage.

But he probably thinks East Asians are the 'right kind' of minorities.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The PM said Tuesday's passing of a new security law by the Hong Kong authorities was a "clear and serious breach" of the 1985 Sino-British joint declaration - a legally binding agreement which set out how certain freedoms would be protected for the 50 years after China assumed sovereignty in 1997.

Who didn't see that coming?  I mean, China doesn't always have the best record when it comes to respecting agreements made by previous regimes. Or even the same one, after a few years.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The PM said Tuesday's passing of a new security law by the Hong Kong authorities was a "clear and serious breach" of the 1985 Sino-British joint declaration - a legally binding agreement which set out how certain freedoms would be protected for the 50 years after China assumed sovereignty in 1997.

Who didn't see that coming?  I mean, China doesn't always have the best record when it comes to respecting agreements made by previous regimes. Or even the same one, after a few years seconds.


FTFY
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a step up from Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who once defended her bill to prevent all those they made into British citizens from actually coming to England, wondering why the Chinese would trade sunny Hong Kong for a Great Britain, "a cold and cloudy island."

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: That's a step up from Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who once defended her bill to prevent all those they made into British citizens from actually coming to England, wondering why the Chinese would trade sunny Hong Kong for a Great Britain, "a cold and cloudy island."

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 425x481]


And Theresa May deporting the Windrush generation and their descendants.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, China ain't having none of that.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the Chinese bots show up.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never did forget about the Opium Wars.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor HK. It was a beautiful city. CCP has wanted to replace it with Shanghai for a while now.

HK:Shanghai::San Diego:San Bernardino
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Dr.Fey: That's a step up from Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who once defended her bill to prevent all those they made into British citizens from actually coming to England, wondering why the Chinese would trade sunny Hong Kong for a Great Britain, "a cold and cloudy island."

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 425x481]

And Theresa May deporting the Windrush generation and their descendants.


She should be in prison for that. Cooze.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, we're gonna get some quality Morrissey meltdown out of this.

Quality.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow class act. Good for them.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gammons will love this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the right thing to do but the UK is already right and proper f*cked because of all the kids that generally have migrated to other parts of the EU after college are now stuck at home due to Brexit with very few job prospects. Adding a bunch of highly skilled job seekers to an area with already dismal job prospects seems like it is going to be quite problematic unless some sort of stimulus to promote new businesses that hire skilled workers happens immediately.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western colonialism and imperialism ending badly?
Who could have possibly imagined that?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the Brits even honor the agreement to give HK back in 1997? They could have said never mind and just kept it, ignoring the treaty. As an American, this is rather confusing and seems quite unorthodox.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hope this kills Nigel Farage.

But he probably thinks East Asians are the 'right kind' of minorities.


I don't think the conditions of citizenship require the East Asians to kill Nigel.

Do they?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doubt the highly skilled will want to move as much as the underclass. why move to a place where you are going to get paid 1/2 the salary and your not even sure your going to have a job. also if they try to push bno for millions of HK'ers China will abolish hk passport so you will have a choice of giving up all other citizenship and taking a chinese passport or getting kicked out. (well that's what i would do but idk).
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is the right thing to do but the UK is already right and proper f*cked because of all the kids that generally have migrated to other parts of the EU after college are now stuck at home due to Brexit with very few job prospects. Adding a bunch of highly skilled job seekers to an area with already dismal job prospects seems like it is going to be quite problematic unless some sort of stimulus to promote new businesses that hire skilled workers happens immediately.


If the xenophobic, senile, human garbage who make up the majority of the UK electorate gave a damn about the economic prospects of their country's youth they never would have voted for Brexit in the first place. Pouring more workers into a collapsed economy isn't something they will care about except for the fact that said workers don't 'look British.'
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: all the kids that generally have migrated to other parts of the EU after college


This isn't a thing.

1) Net migration of new graduates is very strongly inbound to the UK
2) English kids can't speak any languages other than English
3) London has the highest earning jobs (in some sectors that's on Earth, not just in Europe) for the most talented
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Why did the Brits even honor the agreement to give HK back in 1997? They could have said never mind and just kept it, ignoring the treaty. As an American, this is rather confusing and seems quite unorthodox.


China has a rather large army and nuclear weapons. The UK had very little power projection capability in  1997 and Hong Kong is militarily indefensible.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They never did forget about the Opium Wars.


Well, you have to admit that a nation starting a war with you to force you get addicted to opium is a bit of a dick move.

Sorry, sorry; a nation starting a war with you so that a corporation can force you get addicted to opium is a bit of a dick move.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hope this kills Nigel Farage.

But he probably thinks East Asians are the 'right kind' of minorities.


Farage probably doesn't, but Boris probably does. "Oh, they have money and they're not Muslim? Well, let them in, then!"

Subtonic: Why did the Brits even honor the agreement to give HK back in 1997? They could have said never mind and just kept it, ignoring the treaty. As an American, this is rather confusing and seems quite unorthodox.


Some people keep their promises. "Well, you know, you loaned me that lawnmower for the summer, and that's a long time, so, you know, I was just thinking I could keep it."

"No, I said for the summer. I have two, but one's old and failing me. I knew I was going to want that one back."

"Nah, I think it's mine now."

Then again, that sounds like a very Trumpian thing to do. "I use the lawnmower so much better. It likes me way more. Everyone says so."

Nah, they did the right thing to show they keep their promises. China, somewhat unsurprisingly, had to go and be the meanie. So now Britain is doing what they can to make it right.

Granted, given their language about other immigration relative to Brexit, it's kind of laughable. We've come a long way from when immigration meant "give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses." (Yes, an American concept, but applicable to immigration from anyplace to anyplace theoretically presenting more opportunity.) It's clearly becoming more of a, "Well, if we think you're really talented and can make us money and will look and act like us, sure. Otherwise, GTFO." That's not exactly how immigration is supposed to work. But, on the other hand, it's better than, "Well, hey we set things up really good for you folks, then it came to an end. Oh well, sucks to be you." At least it's, "Well, hey, this sucks, here's the least we can do. Never mind how we're screwing it up on the whole." Hell, I'd take that from American government at this point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: fragMasterFlash: all the kids that generally have migrated to other parts of the EU after college

This isn't a thing.

1) Net migration of new graduates is very strongly inbound to the UK
2) English kids can't speak any languages other than English
3) London has the highest earning jobs (in some sectors that's on Earth, not just in Europe) for the most talented


Why is every bar across Europe overflowing with Irish kids then? Are they not loved in London for some odd reason?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phalamir: HotWingConspiracy: They never did forget about the Opium Wars.

Well, you have to admit that a nation starting a war with you to force you get addicted to opium is a bit of a dick move.

Sorry, sorry; a nation starting a war with you so that a corporation can force you get addicted to opium is a bit of a dick move.


And for young western nations it's ancient history, but not for China. They haven't forgotten any of it.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's mostly going to be WEALTHY folks who will leave Hong Kong.

There you go.

Still a nice offer, and all.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Subtonic: Why did the Brits even honor the agreement to give HK back in 1997? They could have said never mind and just kept it, ignoring the treaty. As an American, this is rather confusing and seems quite unorthodox.

China has a rather large army and nuclear weapons. The UK had very little power projection capability in  1997 and Hong Kong is militarily indefensible.


This shiat was always easier with Indians.  Wait, you guys farked that up too. Man, despite your reputation you Brits suck at colonialism.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's an awesome thing to do.

Now, do they have a plan to ensure that people other than the wealthy can safely get out of Hong Kong and guaranteeing that the Chinese Government won't just detain whoever tries to flee indefinitely?  That's kinda their thing.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: WalkingSedgwick: Subtonic: Why did the Brits even honor the agreement to give HK back in 1997? They could have said never mind and just kept it, ignoring the treaty. As an American, this is rather confusing and seems quite unorthodox.

China has a rather large army and nuclear weapons. The UK had very little power projection capability in  1997 and Hong Kong is militarily indefensible.

This shiat was always easier with Indians.  Wait, you guys farked that up too. Man, despite your reputation you Brits suck at colonialism.


Well, they did lead the way in paying off barbary pirates and emboldening them, so they have that going for them, which is nice.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hope this kills Nigel Farage.

But he probably thinks East Asians are the 'right kind' of minorities.

Farage probably doesn't, but Boris probably does. "Oh, they have money and they're not Muslim? Well, let them in, then!"

Subtonic: Why did the Brits even honor the agreement to give HK back in 1997? They could have said never mind and just kept it, ignoring the treaty. As an American, this is rather confusing and seems quite unorthodox.

Some people keep their promises. "Well, you know, you loaned me that lawnmower for the summer, and that's a long time, so, you know, I was just thinking I could keep it."

"No, I said for the summer. I have two, but one's old and failing me. I knew I was going to want that one back."

"Nah, I think it's mine now."

Then again, that sounds like a very Trumpian thing to do. "I use the lawnmower so much better. It likes me way more. Everyone says so."

Nah, they did the right thing to show they keep their promises. China, somewhat unsurprisingly, had to go and be the meanie. So now Britain is doing what they can to make it right.

Granted, given their language about other immigration relative to Brexit, it's kind of laughable. We've come a long way from when immigration meant "give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses." (Yes, an American concept, but applicable to immigration from anyplace to anyplace theoretically presenting more opportunity.) It's clearly becoming more of a, "Well, if we think you're really talented and can make us money and will look and act like us, sure. Otherwise, GTFO." That's not exactly how immigration is supposed to work. But, on the other hand, it's better than, "Well, hey we set things up really good for you folks, then it came to an end. Oh well, sucks to be you." At least it's, "Well, hey, this sucks, here's the least we can do. Never mind how we're screwing it up on the whole." Hell, I'd take that from American government at this point.


I don't think there was a time in our history where we actually were eager for huddled masses. We have been pretty anti-immigrant pretty much since the Mayflower.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rjakobi: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hope this kills Nigel Farage.

But he probably thinks East Asians are the 'right kind' of minorities.

I don't think the conditions of citizenship require the East Asians to kill Nigel.

Do they?


Most would do it if asked.

Hell, so would half of native Brits would.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: fragMasterFlash: all the kids that generally have migrated to other parts of the EU after college

This isn't a thing.

1) Net migration of new graduates is very strongly inbound to the UK
2) English kids can't speak any languages other than English
3) London has the highest earning jobs (in some sectors that's on Earth, not just in Europe) for the most talented


3a All of them dedicated to stealing and hiding money for the .1%
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.