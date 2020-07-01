 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   Viagra manufacturer knows pandemic life is hard, offers encouraging results for coronavirus vaccine, with rigid testing underway, but no firm date for availability   (inquisitr.com) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Offer good for the next hour.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest boner right now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🤣
 
squidloe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they come up with a vaccine a monument should be erected in their honor.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will they erect a monument for a successful vaccine?
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They'll probably just cock it up.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby probably drives a Toyota Priapus.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In the rare event of an immunity lasting fewer than 4 hours, seek immediate medical help to avoid long-term injury.
 
