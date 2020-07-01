 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   "All student speech is considered on-campus" is not something this appeals court is buying. Verdict in favor of Cheerleader F F F F   (courthousenews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God made the Idiot for practice, and then He made the School Board." - Mark Twain
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am not Bo Burnham, but I've got a GIF for that.

dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's not how in loco parentis works.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Our client was out of school, on her own time, and not involved in a school activity when she made the Snapchat post, and the school went well beyond its power in disciplining her for her speech," Rose said in a statement. "We are grateful that the court understood that the same free speech principles apply whether a student is kicked off the cheerleading team or suspended from school for expression that occurs off-campus."


Epic.

😎😎😎😎😎😎

I'm with her, FE!
 
Herbie555
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Talk about stepping on a rake.

The school board took it to appeal to try to expand their narrow power over disruptive off-campus speech to punish the student, and ended up accidentally eliminating disruptivity as a test entirely.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still no bong hits for Jesus.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snapchat is getting away from its roots
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She said f^*k twice a bunch of times.  Leaving the cheerleader article unsurprised.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's not how in loco parentis works.


Well, they got the loco part right.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's not how in loco parentis works.


Not even with extra loco?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: She said f^*k twice a bunch of times.  Leaving the cheerleader article unsurprised.


She really likes to f^*k.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If i were her parents, I would start billing the school board for all expenses related to her.  If the school wants to be the loc parent even off campus, then it farking needs to pay child support.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Talk about stepping on a rake.

The school board took it to appeal to try to expand their narrow power over disruptive off-campus speech to punish the student, and ended up accidentally eliminating disruptivity as a test entirely.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
More to come
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How is this different from the Ken's and Karen's getting fired from their jobs for stupid and/or rude stuff they post when not at work?
 
