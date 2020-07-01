 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Irish will be Irish
24
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that racist?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Is that racist?


If you have to ask it probably is.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is 6.3 Rhode Islands....errr gallons, ,,i don't think so.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks to me like someone was so excited to be out they bought rounds for the whole bar.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be cautiously optimistic.  Thus far, Ireland has handled the COVID-19 crisis significantly better than its neighbor.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
A staff member at the Darnley explained that the bill had been split between several customers and one had been stung with the pints.

Hell of a story, bro
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's $6.90 Canadian per pint. Not bad.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As an Irishman, I couldn't be more proud.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well, Seamus. After 42 pints I'm feeling a bit woozy. Can I get two soups and two Cokes? I gotta drive home you know."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I imagine those are Irish Pounds, right? No wait, are those Euros? Well, I am going to have to do some searching.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm assuming he didn't drink all those himself. Otherwise a 200-300 dollar bar bill isn't reàlly all that impressive.

Actually 4.50 a pint seems pretty cheap.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty much the same thing, I guess. Who cares? I would love to have some good fish and chips but they are hard to find this far from the Atlantic.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It must have been happy hour.

16,90 for fish & chips seems a bit much
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, Subby!

We can say it. YOU CAN'T.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm assuming he didn't drink all those himself. Otherwise a 200-300 dollar bar bill isn't reàlly all that impressive.

Actually 4.50 a pint seems pretty cheap.


But they're European 4.50s, which is like 5 USD.

...

Okay, the bar at the Madrid hotel that I've gone to several times for business charges about €8 for local beer and at least €11 for spirits.  €4.50 would be a good price for a pint of Guiness.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I imagine those are Irish Pounds, right? No wait, are those Euros? Well, I am going to have to do some searching.


The Republic of Ireland is on the Euro.  Northern Ireland is on the British Pound.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well in all fairness it was Guinness, the Budweiser of stout beers. I used to like it until I tried my first American stout in the early nineties. They have so much more body and robust flavor.

Weak and watery is no way to go through life son.

/not even once (more)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image 230x330]


"I'm not your guy, guy"
 
BloodyL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A casual drinking speed is 3 pints an hour (remember, they are 20oz, not 16oz), so that's 5 pints per person in an hour and a half.

He was probably with a few mates, and given it was when pubs had just reopened 42 pints sounds very reasonable.  The example bar tabs in the article are not nearly as shocking as they pretend - about standard for more than 3 people given the circumstances.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BloodyL: A casual drinking speed is 3 pints an hour (remember, they are 20oz, not 16oz), so that's 5 pints per person in an hour and a half.

He was probably with a few mates, and given it was when pubs had just reopened 42 pints sounds very reasonable.  The example bar tabs in the article are not nearly as shocking as they pretend - about standard for more than 3 people given the circumstances.


Let's call it five pints per 105 minutes, given the time limit mentioned in the article.  That's still a group of at least 9 people, which seems to be passing the limits of trainable social distancing.

But it would be pretty achievable if this customer bought rounds for everyone there, which seems like the much more likely explanation (also mentioned up-thread here).
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
s/trainable/reasonable/

Dagnabbit autocowrecked.
 
