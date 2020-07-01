 Skip to content
(Washington Post) With the possible exception of a few businesses, most Canadians have realized that "not having to deal with Americans in our country because of the pandemic" is a feature, not a bug
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Canada's position on the border will be "guided by science and the advice of experts."

What a refreshing idea it is to actually listen to experts instead of trying to thought and prayer everything.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some Canadian businesses want to let Americans back in. Most Canadians don't.

By Amanda Coletta

TORONTO - In normal times, this would be the high season for Eric Brown's Ontario fishing lodges. In these times, he wonders if his business can survive.

Brown says Americans make up 95 percent of the business at his Totem Resorts in Sioux Narrows. Travel restrictions on the U.S.-Canada border, he said, have "absolutely devastated us."

"It's just heartbreaking to watch it all dissolve - 42 years of my legacy disappear in one season."

As restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus drag into a fourth month, Brown and other business operators are pushing officials to consider ways to let at least some tourists in. But they're running into resistance from the broader population, which appears to have little appetite for lifting the restrictions.

Amid a general sense here that Canada has handled the coronavirus better than the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in June there was "broad consensus" among provincial leaders to keep current measures along the 5,500-mile frontier in place.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he wants the border to stay closed to nonessential travelers beyond the current July 21 end date. British Columbia's health minister last week rattled off the record numbers of new cases in hard-hit U.S. states.

"Canadians look at what's happening with the spread of covid in the United States and their comparatively better performance at getting it under control," said Edward Alden, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. "And they have no interest at all in Americans coming to Canada."

The concern is not hypothetical.

British Columbia's health ministry last month showed that the second-largest grouping of covid-19 strains in the province originated in Washington state. Bonnie Henry, the province's top doctor, said cross-border travel was responsible for "seeding outbreaks in our communities."

Canada, which confirmed its first case of covid-19 a week after the United States, has reported 285.6 cases and 23.3 deaths per 100,000 people. The United States has reported 787.2 cases and 38 deaths per 100,000.

Ottawa and Washington agreed to impose the border restrictions in March, and they have extended by one-month increments three times. The measures have had limited effects on trade and the movement of essential workers. But they've brought passenger crossings to a near standstill, ground tourism to a halt and upended life in border communities, where residents cross frequently for cheap beer, gas and to socialize with loved ones.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the United States, told The Washington Post the restrictions were imposed after an "incredibly orderly and collaborative" process, and have been a "phenomenal success." She recognizes "frustrations," but said Canada's position on the border will be "guided by science and the advice of experts."

"Our number one responsibility is keeping Canadians safe and preventing the spread of covid-19," she said. "Preventing transmission from outside of Canada into Canada is really an essential part of preventing that second wave, if there is one."

But business groups, lawmakers and some analysts are calling for a newapproach.

"We may not be able to get the border back to normal tomorrow," said Bill Anderson, director of the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor. "But we have to be able to operate the border at some higher level than it's operating now."

The co-chairs of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus wrote to the leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety Canada last month criticizing "one-size-fits-all" restrictions and calling for "nuanced and particularized guidance" on the frontier.

"We have recognized that the experience of the pandemic is not monolithic and regionally there are very different challenges that communities face in an effort to return to normal economic activity," Reps. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) wrote.

Higgins wants the definition of essential traveler to include more family members, business travelers and those who own property on the other side of the border. (Canada recently allowed some immediate family members of Canadians to enter, but they must quarantine for the first 14 days of their stay.)

Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University, called for a "more creative and innovative" strategy for the border. She said a regional approach to reopening it would be "huge and really important," but might not be "logistically possible."

In an open letter to Trudeau in May, the Canadian Tourism Roundtable called for lifting restrictions between provinces, easing international travel bans and assessing the "efficacy" of curbs on travel at the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada's tourism sector generates $74 billion annually and is responsible for 1.8 million jobs, according to government figures. Two-thirds of international tourist arrivals to Canada in 2019 came from the United States.

The losses go both ways. Corey Fram, director of tourism for the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council in New York and Ontario, said the absence of Canadian visitors on the U.S. side of the Saint Lawrence River is noticeable. During the summer, Canadians transform American towns, docking their boats at marinas, visiting their properties and injecting cash into the economy.

One attraction bracing for a hit is Boldt Castle, an imposing structure built in the early 1900s on Heart Island, an American island. Timothy Sturick, executive director of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, which oversees the castle, said 40 percent of visitors arrive each year from Canada via private boats or boat tours.

The border measures will have a "significant" impact, he said.

Fram doesn't think the restrictions are "ill-advised," but he wishes officials would communicate better about if, when and how they'll be lifted, amended or kept in place.

For seven years, Dave Cortright has ledgroups on fishing tours around the Thousand Islands for pike, bass and walleye.

Cortright, the owner of Reel Commander Fishing Charter in Alexandria Bay, N.Y., said 80 percent of his customers want to fish in Canadian waters, but can't. That's led 10 percent to cancel trips. He wants the border agreement changed to allow American boaters to enter Canadian waters - and vice versa - to fish.

"As long as you're not touching the land or coming in contact with anybody . . . what are we affecting?" he said. "It makes no sense to me."

Brown, of Totem Resorts, wants officials to consider admitting travelers who have tested negative for covid-19 recently.

Some business operators are fine with the restrictions.

Robin Warren, a manager at the Woodview Inn in the town of Gananoque, Ontario, said the hotel would normally be fully occupied with American and European tourists. But on a recent day, the hotel was empty with just one guest scheduled to check-in.

She's not itching for the border to reopen.

"It's keeping us safe," Warren said.

Analysts sayprolonged curbs on travel at the border could be habit-forming. They point to controls put in place following Sept. 11, 2001, after which passenger traffic at the land border never fully recovered.

"In the short run, it's far more disruptive than 9/11 was," said Alden, of the Council of Foreign Relations. "I think even in the medium and longer run, this is probably going to deepen the trend towards reduced cross-border traffic. I think it's unlikely that people will just snap back to their previous patterns."

Hillman, the Canadian ambassador, disagreed. She spent summers on her grandparents' farm in Manitoba, some six miles from the border with North Dakota.

"I have every confidence that the ties that have been created between our communities and our people over the lifetime of our two countries are very, very strong," she said. "This will pass . . . including with respect to us visiting and enjoying time in each other's countries."

George Ruddy, third-generation owner of Cavallario's Steakhouse in Alexandria Bay, called the loss of Canadians "a blow" - and not just economically. They're not only customers, he said, but friends whose company he misses.

"Hopefully, we get through this and never see anything like this again in my lifetime," he said. "It's a struggle for sure."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the moose out front should have told ya
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel the same way about the busloads of Chinese tourists that come every summer. And I'm sure that a lot of businesses are crying because they aren't here. And I know they're crying because they can't get those foreign H-1 workers in here to do all their shiat work. They do the jobs that Americans are too farking important to do.

Thousands of Americans suddenly realize that tourism is a mixed blessing, at best. Now if only you guys would go home.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's cool. It's giving us all a chance to explore our local experiences. I booked a private whale watching trip for my friends. I'm looking forward to do the tourist thing: get drunk on a boat just off the coast.

It will be a nice break from doing the local thing: getting drunk on a boat on a lake.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People complaining now will in a month be bringing their own supplies to help build the border wall.

Like a zombie movie.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's rewrite that headline and move the border south.

"Some American businesses want to let Mexicans back in. Most Americans don't."

Would you still praise it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Canada is still America's hat to me.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was born and raised American, lived here all my life, and I don't want to deal with me either.  America was and is the shiathole Trump warned us about, and it's probably safe to assume we're all infected, or soon will be.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
arg i know a few of those 24% that want u.s back in. share the internet with one. he's my morty a full fledge pro american Gay Nazi.

i like to think that my ip address is on blackboard in some 3 letters agency surrounded with question marks and "wtf is this shiat"
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Funny that use the term Americans. I want spend 10 minutes had a Canadian customs checkpoint while the border patrol guy Fark with my brother-in-law asking him where he was from and when he responded I'm an American the border patrol Canadian would respond that's interesting I'm from America too. Round and round and round while I sat on a hunter Cuban cigars.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Take off, you hoser, indeed.
 
sat1va
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm happy to have US tourists come to visit us, more than half of you are great people and we have plenty of our own homegrown shiatheads. However, until the US has some semblance of control over the virus, I'd rather the border stay closed.
 
GatorHater
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Funny that use the term Americans. I want spend 10 minutes had a Canadian customs checkpoint while the border patrol guy Fark with my brother-in-law asking him where he was from and when he responded I'm an American the border patrol Canadian would respond that's interesting I'm from America too. Round and round and round while I sat on a hunter Cuban cigars.


WTF did I just read?  Is there a decrypt key?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Let's rewrite that headline and move the border south.

"Some American businesses want to let Mexicans back in. Most Americans don't."

Would you still praise it?


So, it's rational to compare a temporary pandemic closure with a permanent wall built because of a fear of brown people?
 
ironpig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Let's rewrite that headline and move the border south.

"Some American businesses want to let Mexicans back in. Most Americans don't."

Would you still praise it?


If Mexico was a giant covid cesspool and the US somehow managed to flatten the curve...I wouldn't blame anyone for that sentiment.

As it is...your country is a dumpster fire and as a Canadian I feel fine about wanting Americans to stay south of my border.  No guilt here.  Clean up your mess and then come have a beer on my deck.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Canada's position on the border will be "guided by science and the advice of experts."


Riiiiiiiiight.

https://nationalpost.com/news/hundred​s​-of-thousands-of-u-s-visitors-are-stil​l-crossing-border-into-canada-each-wee​k
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. visitors are still crossing border into Canada each week

Even with travel fears, economic collapse and government restrictions there were still 201,866 border crossings from the United States into Canada in one week this month, according to the most recent data.


In 2019 it was an average of 500 000 per week... so the ''supposed'' closed border is still at 40% of normal. What a freaking joke. The plague rats are gonna screw Canada.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one needs to go to Canada, just visit one of the many terrific Canadian restaurants in your area.   Then go home, watch the hockey and drink a few Molsons ehh.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first time Canada wouldn't let me in. Of course the first question was 'how much money do you have'. They didn't like the answer and kept digging until the found a legal reason to deny entry. Fark Canada. Nothing special there, the people are all drunk in-your-business assholes, and everything is expensive. Plenty of places here without the hassle of dealing with prick border guards.
 
Cyber_Junk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Let's rewrite that headline and move the border south.

"Some American businesses want to let Mexicans back in. Most Americans don't."

Would you still praise it?


So Mexico is a giant hotspot of Covid?

Your analogy is inane.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GatorHater: Sexy Jesus: Funny that use the term Americans. I want spend 10 minutes had a Canadian customs checkpoint while the border patrol guy Fark with my brother-in-law asking him where he was from and when he responded I'm an American the border patrol Canadian would respond that's interesting I'm from America too. Round and round and round while I sat on a hunter Cuban cigars.

WTF did I just read?  Is there a decrypt key?


Sorry, thought I would try talk to text and jumped in my Lyft before proofing.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I feel the same way about the busloads of Chinese tourists that come every summer. And I'm sure that a lot of businesses are crying because they aren't here. And I know they're crying because they can't get those foreign H-1 workers in here to do all their shiat work. They do the jobs that Americans are too farking important to do.

Thousands of Americans suddenly realize that tourism is a mixed blessing, at best. Now if only you guys would go home.


This. No matter where you live in the world, tourism is a mixed blessing. It's always a tradeoff between tourists supporting businesses and jobs and tourists creating crowds, trash, noise, and traffic.
 
