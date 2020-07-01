 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Arizona is going from "flattening the curve" to just flatlining   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sick, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You smell that?

The dead bodies?

No, freedom! That's the smell of freedom my friend.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they haven't held any Trump rallies in Arizona in a while... imagine how bad it would be if he'd packed 3,000 people into church and held a rally, wow... really dodged a bullet there!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is over 6,500 new cases today.

But at least most of those people probably died doing what they loved.  Not wearing a mask and drowning in a hospital bed.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame your leaders for ignoring this shiat. and now barely acknowledging it and doing the minimum about it. Pure GOP negligence. They still aren't taking this seriously at all and no help is coming until at least after the election.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.


Can we negotiate? How about anyone who thinks the Governor here is doing a good job relocate to Texas.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
46,000 new cases nationwide yesterday

Close to 18,000 so far today (and it's not even noon in most of the country yet)

The president is tweeting about Fox and Friends' ratings and fake news...
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.

Can we negotiate? How about anyone who thinks the Governor here is doing a good job relocate to Texas.


fark you. We've got enough bigoted assholes here, thanks.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's rally there was June 23, 8 days ago.

Someone in the comments nailed it: "Used to be Repubs in Arizona just hated public schools. Now they actually hate the public."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Nadie_AZ: whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.

Can we negotiate? How about anyone who thinks the Governor here is doing a good job relocate to Texas.

fark you. We've got enough bigoted assholes here, thanks.


Montana?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.


I'm OK with that.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thorpe: Trump's rally there was June 23, 8 days ago.

Someone in the comments nailed it: "Used to be Repubs in Arizona just hated public schools. Now they actually hate the public."


You can reduce that to just "Repubs hate"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's the protests! All the protests ... held in... Arizona!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Flattening the curve in the Y-axis is still flattening the curve, right?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1278349068817833984&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10867312&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=9066bb2​%3A1593540614199&width=550px]


The highest # of cases in New York State for a day was less than 800.

For reference, the actual population of NYS as of 2019: 19.45 million. Arizona: around 7.3 million.

That's farking terrifying.
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So there should be plenty of reasonably priced property in Sun City and Sun City West?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's the protests! All the protests ... held in... Arizona!


Yep. And somehow Minnesota magically dodged the bullet despite being the epicenter of those protests.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My parents in AZ are on total lockdown. No leaving the house/yard, no meal deliveries, no signing for packages, all packages/groceries quarantined and/or bleached. The latter action may be excessive, but fark it. They don't think it's worth the risk.

28% positive rate, JFC.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1278349068817833984&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10867312&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=9066bb2​%3A1593540614199&width=550px]

The highest # of cases in New York State for a day was less than 800.

For reference, the actual population of NYS as of 2019: 19.45 million. Arizona: around 7.3 million.

That's farking terrifying.


huh?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/usa/new-york/
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
seems like yesterday was under-reported, but even averaging the 2 is at record levels

well, records until tomorrow
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1278349068817833984&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10867312&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=9066bb2​%3A1593540614199&width=550px]

The highest # of cases in New York State for a day was less than 800.

For reference, the actual population of NYS as of 2019: 19.45 million. Arizona: around 7.3 million.

That's farking terrifying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muta: So there should be plenty of reasonably priced property in Sun City and Sun City West?


Yeah. But then you'd have to live in Sun City and Sun City West.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You smell that?

The dead bodies?

No, freedom! That's the smell of freedom my friend.


That's the stench of stupidity.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's the protests! All the protests ... held in... Arizona!


Not one derpterd can explain why Illinois is not surging, despite widespread protesting.

When called on it the grasp for straws and can't explain why Illinois is relatively stable, while Texas, Florida, and Arizona are surging.

They can't admit JB and the Citizens of Illinois did a good job controlling the spread. They can't admit the protests didn't cause a surge.

Basically they are moron MAGATS.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's the protests! All the protests ... held in... Arizona!

Yep. And somehow Minnesota magically dodged the bullet despite being the epicenter of those protests.


I was infromed that protestors drove from AZ to MSP, caught the Covid during the protests, and then infected everyone when they went back home. Uh huh.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's the protests! All the protests ... held in... Arizona!

Not one derpterd can explain why Illinois is not surging, despite widespread protesting.

When called on it the grasp for straws and can't explain why Illinois is relatively stable, while Texas, Florida, and Arizona are surging.

They can't admit JB and the Citizens of Illinois did a good job controlling the spread. They can't admit the protests didn't cause a surge.

Basically they are moron MAGATS.


I asked that yesterday and a Farker yesterday commented that just means that states like Illinois and Minnesota are underreporting the "true" numbers.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, amirite??
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Clarence Brown: Nadie_AZ: whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.

Can we negotiate? How about anyone who thinks the Governor here is doing a good job relocate to Texas.

fark you. We've got enough bigoted assholes here, thanks.

Montana?


How about the Marianas?

/The trench, not the islands.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Blame your leaders for ignoring this shiat. and now barely acknowledging it and doing the minimum about it. Pure GOP negligence. They still aren't taking this seriously at all and no help is coming until at least after the election.


Criminal negligence causing death is a crime. RICO these assholes and send them to prison for life.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.


Fark user imageView Full Size

But what about uncle Owen!?
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: seems like yesterday was under-reported, but even averaging the 2 is at record levels

well, records until tomorrow


Testing and reporting is not consistent day to day, mainly because there isn't equal work being done on it 7 days a week.

That's why you should look at 3-7 day moving averages.

We might get some really low numbers thanks to the big holiday weekend possibly followed by a massive increase when everyone catches up.
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Arizona is probably a more northerly state and quick chilly most of the year.  Once spring and summer roll around, the virus will take care of itself.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quick! Summon the statsplainer team to draw attention away from the pile of dead bodies, the clogged ICUs, and the massive number of cases by statsplaining how it's just increased testing, or the increase is really only being driven by those on the Indian reservations, or ackshyually when you take this number per capita and do this thing and compare to to what Latvia is experiencing it's not so bad, or driving still kills more people, or ackshyually you have to look at the ages, or the def certifikit is filled in wrong, or.... Anything. Anything to draw attention away from this. Then assert that masks produce CO2, throw a smokebomb and run away.
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the cup half full side, this Republican "No Lives Matter" platform is the least racist stance since Lincoln
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Arizona just reported *88* newly-reported COVID deaths

DOUBLE INFINITY DEATHS!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember when 3,000 people died on 9/11, so we immediately shut down all air travel, made sure a high school dropout gropes everyone coming in or out, and anyone complaining about it was a traitor?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Quick! Summon the statsplainer team to draw attention away from the pile of dead bodies, the clogged ICUs, and the massive number of cases by statsplaining how it's just increased testing, or the increase is really only being driven by those on the Indian reservations, or ackshyually when you take this number per capita and do this thing and compare to to what Latvia is experiencing it's not so bad, or driving still kills more people, or ackshyually you have to look at the ages, or the def certifikit is filled in wrong, or.... Anything. Anything to draw attention away from this. Then assert that masks produce CO2, throw a smokebomb and run away.


I see you've been in COVID-19 threads before.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pay attention, South Dakota! This is you, roughly two weeks after your July 4th Freedom Fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Florida is over 6,500 new cases today.

But at least most of those people probably died doing what they loved.  Not wearing a mask and drowning in a hospital bed.


Which seems better than what was happening late last week... until you realize that testing can't keep up with demand and the number is almost certainly lower than what a robust testing system would produce.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When we said "Flatten The Curve!!!!" we meant horizontally, not vertically.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You smell that?

The dead bodies?

No, freedom! That's the smell of freedom my friend.


Joke's on you, buddy. I haven't been able to smell anything the past few days.

/coughs
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Remember when 3,000 people died on 9/11, so we immediately shut down all air travel, made sure a high school dropout gropes everyone coming in or out, and anyone complaining about it was a traitor?



I think see what you're saying here.. time to waste trillions developing a treatment for an unrelated disease that has nothing to do with COVID-19.  Also, let's go ahead and put American flags and "Power of Pride" decals on everything.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Boo_Guy: You smell that?

The dead bodies?

No, freedom! That's the smell of freedom my friend.

Joke's on you, buddy. I haven't been able to smell anything the past few days.

/coughs


I keep smelling my bottle of hand sanitizer to make sure that I can still smell things but ithinkitss taring togettome....
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Remember when 3,000 people died on 9/11, so we immediately shut down all air travel, made sure a high school dropout gropes everyone coming in or out, and anyone complaining about it was a traitor?


BECAUSE BROWN OR AT LEAST NOT-WHITE DESERT DWELLERS DID THAT SO WE HAD TO GO FEEEEAAARRR MODE.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: Arizona needs to become a giant solar array south of Flagstaff.


Make that south of Sedona and I'll agree. I wouldn't want to see those beautiful red rock canyons messed up
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It makes me blue to see Evil Triumphant, even for a moment, but on the plus side, The Covid may make Arizona blue, as well as several other key swing states.

The virus kills the old, the stupid, men, the obese, people with any other pre-existing condition of the cardio-vascular, respiratory and digestive systems, and so it is ironically on the side of Democracy, Truth, and Freedoms.

Since it has been politicized as a weapon by All the Usual Suspects in Crime and Propaganda, it has switched from ports, airports, dense populations and thus cities and Blue States, to the purely dense.

It used to kill the dense, but now it kills mainly the dense.

Pun. The Covid is a deadly serious pun. Will it be enough? Will Trump succeed in destroying himself?

Is Paris burning?

How are things going down in the Shiatler Bunker?

I can only hope.

The whole point of the shutdown was to avoid mega-pandemic and the destruction of ICU unites, the Old Folks in Acute and Longterm care, and the most vunerable people, the essential workers.

But now it's back with a vengeance and it has naturally and without any need for conspiracies, spread from the key Points of Entry, big coastal cities, to the sticks and boonies.

Peace shall destroy many. He who lives by the sword shall die by the sword, and he who lives by lies and bullshiat shall be buried in a heap of dead elephants and asses and their dung forever.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Remember when 3,000 people died on 9/11, so we immediately shut down all air travel, made sure a high school dropout gropes everyone coming in or out, and anyone complaining about it was a traitor?


Remember when we said this in march? Good times
 
