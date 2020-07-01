 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Q: What happens to the good apples in police departments who try to hold bad apples accountable? A: They get funneled to desk work, get demoted, or outright fired for their malfeasance   (theatlantic.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Police, duty officer shot, Police brutality, Chicago Police Department, officers' fraudulent report, Police officer, police officer, bad cops  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because breaking the Blue Line is the worst possible thing a cop can do.  Instead of, you know, breaking the laws they were hired to enforce.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pig cops are their own secret dirty little clique.  They say morale is down.  It should be, everything that's happened is a problem they themselves created, so don't expect any sympathy, porky.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any cop your are likely to meet on the street is bad enough that he has not been benched. Or at least willing to turn a blind eye (which, in itself, is bad).

This is why #ACAB is valid.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The pig cops are their own secret dirty little clique.  They say morale is down.  It should be, everything that's happened is a problem they themselves created, so don't expect any sympathy, porky.


Gangs always complain when actual law and order cut in to business.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if ALL the good cops stood up together...Oh what? They did? Oh, well this is worse than I thought.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See Serpico
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/bad teachers and the teacher union seen shifting uncomfortably in the back
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why it's important to remember the entire phrase: One bad apple spoils the bushel. It doesn't mean "only a small percentage of the apples are bad". It means that it only takes one bad apple to corrupt the entire stock. Once the corruption is allowed to persist, it will inevitably spread until every apple is bad. Cancer doesn't stop at one cell.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno how the hell any "good" cop hasn't quit by this point. You can make the same money framing houses and for the most part work with way less drug addicts, rapists, and murderers.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy:
Gangs always complain when actual law and order cut in to business.

You mean like when the TV show shuts down a street for filming? I mean that's the only logic I could even fathom from your post other than something something *cue bootlicking*

Your post is so white I had to change the font color just to read the damn thing.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they're fired, raided in the middle of the night and involuntarily thrown in a mental institution
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: See Serpico


Also Dorner.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ya don't say"
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: SpectroBoy:
Gangs always complain when actual law and order cut in to business.

You mean like when the TV show shuts down a street for filming? I mean that's the only logic I could even fathom from your post other than something something *cue bootlicking*

Your post is so white I had to change the font color just to read the damn thing.


I think he was saying that the police are the gang, and that law & order are cramping their style.
 
PKXI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: SpectroBoy:
Gangs always complain when actual law and order cut in to business.

You mean like when the TV show shuts down a street for filming? I mean that's the only logic I could even fathom from your post other than something something *cue bootlicking*

Your post is so white I had to change the font color just to read the damn thing.


You might have missed the "gangs" part meaning the cops are the gang members, but you do you...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bad Lieutenant wasn't supposed to be a training video.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A lot of us quit after 4 years of having to deal with assholes as coworkers
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


America's faith in its police cannot be restored so long as cops would sooner see innocent people go to prison than rat out a bad cop. Until we can trust our police, an "ethical cop" is a contradiction in terms.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So does politics.
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My shocked face, let me- nope. Can't even pretend a shocked face any more. At max capacity as of a few weeks ago and the receptors aren't firing.
 
Nullav
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The inevitable result of this would be a dearth of good apples. If you doubt we're at peak apple, then it can only get worse.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well it's a start.
Maybe we can move up from destroying good ones to destroying bad ones.

Probably not, but it's a start.
 
ccunningham22
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair, this happens in any organization, not just with cops.

Why do you think middle and upper management is stacked with incompetent psychopaths?
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I dunno how the hell any "good" cop hasn't quit by this point. You can make the same money framing houses and for the most part work with way less drug addicts, rapists, and murderers.


If you can keep your head down and put in your time, you get to retire in your mid-40s with full benefits and a pension while your private sector peers are figuring out how not to get used up and thrown away by Corporate America.  Take up a new hobby, 2nd career, or watch the grass grow from the house you buy from moving away from high cost BigCity.

Couple that with the dim view of whistleblowers and you'll see exactly why the "good cops" have every incentive not to jeopardize that.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: SpectroBoy:
Gangs always complain when actual law and order cut in to business.

You mean like when the TV show shuts down a street for filming? I mean that's the only logic I could even fathom from your post other than something something *cue bootlicking*

Your post is so white I had to change the font color just to read the damn thing.


I think they meant the cops are a gang (they are), and the 'good cops' that they push out are the actual law and order.

Because if you look at their other post, they're verrryyy clearly not a "support police at all costs" person.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drdank: Rucker10: I dunno how the hell any "good" cop hasn't quit by this point. You can make the same money framing houses and for the most part work with way less drug addicts, rapists, and murderers.

If you can keep your head down and put in your time, you get to retire in your mid-40s with full benefits and a pension while your private sector peers are figuring out how not to get used up and thrown away by Corporate America.  Take up a new hobby, 2nd career, or watch the grass grow from the house you buy from moving away from high cost BigCity.

Couple that with the dim view of whistleblowers and you'll see exactly why the "good cops" have every incentive not to jeopardize that.



Recognize this scene:
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Jim Gordon being a bad cop.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.