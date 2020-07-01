 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Keloland)   South Dakota is on to you drivers who sneak into funeral processions just to make good time   (keloland.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Rape, South Dakota, United States Congress, bill changes statutes, Bill Clinton, Sexual intercourse, Police, Health care facilities  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2020 at 3:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll never forget the time I was in a funeral procession lights on and some fine citizen pulls into the intersection in front of me lays on his horn and flipped me off
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's South Dakota.  The whole state is one giant grid.  If you're stuck watching a funeral procession, just turn around, drive a mile back, and then take a parallel road.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was up in SD for a funeral a few years back, saw the funeral director pull his car in front of a semi that was trying to blow by the procession. Yelling out the window at the trucker and everything. That dude was hardcore.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more worried about needing to be 21 to buy tobacco products. Oh wait I'm almost 40.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


//people who cut into a funeral procession line are one step removed the people who try to cut in front of you from the back of a plane while deboarding
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sneak into funeral processions to have a good time, not to make good time, subby.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: It's South Dakota.  The whole state is one giant grid.  If you're stuck watching a funeral procession, just turn around, drive a mile back, and then take a parallel road.


That's not true west of the Missouri.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: I sneak into funeral processions to have a good time, not to make good time, subby.


1ld3bn3pj7u818mrpr3kmfig-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. I get to sit at these farking mistimed red lights for 70-odd years of driving - but when I'm dead, THEN it's smooth sailing. Thanks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'll never forget the time I was in a funeral procession lights on and some fine citizen pulls into the intersection in front of me lays on his horn and flipped me off


I saw a car just plow into a funeral procession once.  Light turned green and the guy just went.  And it wasn't one of those processions where people were leaving 10 car lengths between cars.  It was a solid line of cars and the dumbass went ahead and drove into it.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The dead guy don't care one way or the other.  Around here, people travelling in the opposite direction as teh funeral procession will stop dead in the middle of the road or, if you are lucky they will pull off to the side and park.  I drive around these assholes and their tribal traffic laws.  I actually had a local cop in a procession once  flag me down and try to berate me for following the laws of the good state of Florida.  Since I am white I told him to fark off.
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two men are playing golf when a funeral procession comes by.
One of the men removes his hat and holds it to his chest respectfully until the procession passes. The second man tells the first, "That was really decent of you, interrupting your game to honor the dead like that.

"It's the least I could do," he replied, "We were married for 40 years."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This article was more interesting than I initially thought.

Now I want to read the new laws made in my state.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good ol South Dakota.  Register your car here and get plates without being a resident.  No sales tax for cars over 10 years old and no inspection.  It's great!
 
Lothar IB
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good time? They seem to be fairly slow to me in this area.
Also they have escorts. Usually three cars with lights to take turns blocking intersections.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
this is a great year for funerals
 
ToeNipples
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Came for George Costanza. Leaving disappointed.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.