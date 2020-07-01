 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   So to clarify in Pennsylvania the cops have to see you light the firework and then have to see the firework go off before they can issue a citation. And then they are not allowed to seize any unused fireworks in your possession   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't trust these people with deregulated alcohol sales, but explosives?
That's like You can't drive a car, but you CAN drive a motorcycle and a Fire Truck.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: You don't trust these people with deregulated alcohol sales, but explosives?
That's like You can't drive a car, but you CAN drive a motorcycle and a Fire Truck.


We've been pumping our own gas since at least 1974 can are neighbors to the East say that?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: You don't trust these people with deregulated alcohol sales, but explosives?
That's like You can't drive a car, but you CAN drive a motorcycle and a Fire Truck.


Perhaps they could include a six pack of beer with each firework purchase.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do powder burns on their asses count as sufficient evidence?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/moral of the story: don't clench too hard when it starts to burn
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One year I went to the end of the driveway and lite a firework morter shell.  I was holding a beer in the other hand.  I look up and not 10 feet away across the street is a cop in a cop car. I turn around and see my wife walking inside the house and the kids running down the street.  The cop laughed and told me to be safe.  I live in Missouri where I think about everything is legal.  However, I live in the city limits of Kansas City where most everything is illegal.

Bonus- about 20-30% of the folks in my neighborhood are Cops or Fireman, due to the city address, but the subburban A+ School district.   They are usually the worst firework offenders.   As my dad said once "its like Bagdad cr 2003, on a bad day"
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Do powder burns on their asses count as sufficient evidence?

[Fark user image 392x480] [View Full Size image _x_]

/moral of the story: don't clench too hard when it starts to burn


What if I haven't made it to the bathroom yet?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: bughunter: Do powder burns on their asses count as sufficient evidence?

[Fark user image 392x480] [View Full Size image _x_]

/moral of the story: don't clench too hard when it starts to burn

What if I haven't made it to the bathroom yet?


Just let it go, man...

simpsonspark.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
csb
Way back when I was in like 6th or 7th grade, one of my friends fathers was a cop.
You could fill a small room with all the fireworks he probably "confiscated" from people. They always had a hell of a 4th party though.

/csb
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to drive from Michigan to Virginia for the forth, and always stopped at Phantom Fireworks in Pennsylvania along the way to stock up for the family display. You had to have an out-of-state drivers license to get in the store, and sign an agreement that you'd take the fireworks out of state within 48 hours.  And despite the fact those fireworks were illegal in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, the purchase was still legal.
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
About 35 years ago, I was riding around with the town I grew up in, police chief, around the 4th of
July.  We drove up to the city square, and saw a teenager shoot a bottle rocket. (discharging fireworks
illegal in the city limits).  He rolled right up next to him, rolled the window down and said "I could give
you a ticket for littering".  Kid didn't skip a beat...he said "how do you know it landed?"   Chief looked
at me, rolled up the window drove off and said "well, he has a point".
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
csb.  ten years ago I was in the pokey overnight and first thing in the morning everyone was lined up in front of the judge in PA.  he called out your name, the offense and quickly assigned fines for whatever you did.  the guy next to me was up and his offense was "the propelling of rockets"  he quickly said "no, your honor.  I was letting off fireworks"  Everyone in line started snickering and the judge threw us all back in the tank until the afternoon session
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: /moral of the story: don't clench too hard when it starts to burn


But that is the exact biological reflex.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I used to drive from Michigan to Virginia for the forth, and always stopped at Phantom Fireworks in Pennsylvania along the way to stock up for the family display. You had to have an out-of-state drivers license to get in the store, and sign an agreement that you'd take the fireworks out of state within 48 hours.  And despite the fact those fireworks were illegal in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, the purchase was still legal.


Hasn't changed at all. WV now sells fireworks right across the border. TN, PA, and WV
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't worry the Ironpigs will still be able to do their professional shows after every home game (or it at least seems that often).
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I used to drive from Michigan to Virginia for the forth, and always stopped at Phantom Fireworks in Pennsylvania along the way to stock up for the family display. You had to have an out-of-state drivers license to get in the store, and sign an agreement that you'd take the fireworks out of state within 48 hours.  And despite the fact those fireworks were illegal in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, the purchase was still legal.


Hell you could have just run to Indiana to stock up.  We've had "out of state" fireworks for decades, and several years back they just said fark it and made them legal so long as you let them off on your own property and don't do it past midnight on the 4th ( or 10 pm every other day of the year)

So we have all the good fireworks we want, but you guys have legal weed.  Wanna trade?
 
SpeakY2K
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a PA resident, I have been shooting off fireworks for over 20 years.  When I was younger I got them in Ohio or the South depending on where I went on vacation.  Now I buy them locally, keeping the taxes local.  That being said I typically only use them on special holidays (New Years & around the 4th, usually the Friday or Saturday closest to the 4th).  When I lived close to a city with houses close to me I only used the fountains & sparklers at that house, but used the mortars & rockets at my dad's house in the field across the street from him.  Now I live in the country and shoot them off from a hill on my property that is far away from anyone else and aimed at a nearby field.  I really hope they don't completely repeal this law but actually give it some teeth to fine and confiscate anyone who is breaking the following restrictions:
They cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.
They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.
They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.
They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Florida you have to sign a form saying that you purchased the fireworks for agricultural usage like scaring away birds and what not.  There are fireworks stores all over the place.  There have been a few bills sent up to end the charade.  None of them has gotten to the Governor yet.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
South Carolina was the best place to get fireworks.
 
Summercat
‘’ now  
I scream in Southern Californian
 
