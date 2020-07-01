 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Loudoun County, VA has suddenly seen a spike of 150 teens aged 16-18 test positive for Coronavirus in the last week. Which, by an astounding coincidence, is almost exactly the number of teens that went to Myrtle Beach, NC in the last two weeks   (wusa9.com) divider line
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Myrtle Beach (i.e the Redneck Riviera) is still firmly located in South Carolina, subby.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's good to know that Darwin is trying to work ahead of the curve.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: It's good to know that Darwin is trying to work ahead of the curve.


Well, Darwin's missed his window once they reproduce.

This county (Loudoun) is a mix of Upper-middle class Clorox-white  Karen-spawn in absurdly priced McMansions, real working farms and small vineyards, a strong Hispanic community (that work the aforementioned farms and/or nearly all the service sector jobs in the county) recently immigrated Indian/Pakistani IT  workers, backwoods "folk of the land" (it borders WV on one end) and at the far end of the county the Uber-wealthy old money "Hunt Country" set (Including the Mars family of M&M/Mars fame)

Guess which group I see ROUTINELY ignorning mask requirements, social distancing rules, etc etc

Hint: It ain't the rednecks whose pick-ups may or may not sport confederate insignia and/or MAGA swag
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HEY HEY HEY, DON'T YOU PUT MYRTLE BEACH ON US, IT'S IN SOUTH CAROLINA WHERE IT BELONGS
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach is in Best Carolina where it belongs.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hung out this weekend with my nephews from Loudoun county, but they're 15 and 19, so I'm good.

/true story
//no fever so far ...
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: Myrtle Beach (i.e the Redneck Riviera) is still firmly located in South Carolina, subby.


Redneck Riiv is the Florida panhandle coat
 
vabeard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magorn: ecmoRandomNumbers: It's good to know that Darwin is trying to work ahead of the curve.

Well, Darwin's missed his window once they reproduce.

So true.
/Lives in Warren County
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love that this headline is tagged with "South Carolina" five times, but it still screwed it up.
 
vabeard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8thI​R​ydeGo

Probably from Loudoun County.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: Myrtle Beach (i.e the Redneck Riviera) is still firmly located in South Carolina, subby.


Apparently an invasion from South of the Border
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Best Carolina ends well north of Dirtle Beach.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: ecmoRandomNumbers: It's good to know that Darwin is trying to work ahead of the curve.

Well, Darwin's missed his window once they reproduce.

Well, technically if EVERYONE ELSE wore masks, then there's a very low probability that I get it.

/but a Karen would get angry at YOU for not wearing your mask
//I find it scary that all of them would get sick, that's a scary infection rate
///and most of them (hopefully) should be fine. The question is how many at risk people got infected when they got back
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: delsydsoftware: Myrtle Beach (i.e the Redneck Riviera) is still firmly located in South Carolina, subby.

Redneck Riiv is the Florida panhandle coat


Doesn't it also include that bit of Alabama that's on the Gulf coast?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vabeard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8thI​R​ydeGo

Probably from Loudoun County.


CSB,

Redskins Park is right there as is a Ferrari dealer. When I lived there (AOL hq was there, and that's where I worked) I once saw a brand new Ferrari driving down Ashburn Village Blvd and at the wheel was what looked like a six five 350 pound lineman shoehorned into the car. He looked like he couldn't have added a jacket and been able to fit in. He also had the biggest grin and was obviously loving life.
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"almost exactly," huh?
 
