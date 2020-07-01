 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not news: Stone Patio Susan goes after Black lawyers for putting in a patio while Black. Fark: white neighbors hold an anti-racism protest in front of Entitled White Lady's house   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL.

Karen:  "Well, you're attorneys so you know what to do."

Attorney Husband:  "Exactly."
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it


The congregation of other neighbors was certainly reinforcing.  Sounded to me like they were all sick of Karen's shiat.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Karen's are a grotesque excuse for humanity.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/notcapnamerica/st​a​tus/1278186403004899330

I love the follow up.  "Hey Hey Ho Ho  Your Racist Self Has Got To Go"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it


Yeah but it doesn't count unless there's a consensus in the intelligence community.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Highlights for me:

--Karen: "Did you see him PUSH me off HIS property!?"

--The lady who told Karen to back the fark up because she wasn't wearing a mask.

--Unmasked Karen is also the chief of the Toxics Compliance division of the EPA in NYC. JFC.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tracianne: https://twitter.com/notcapnamerica/st​a​tus/1278186403004899330

I love the follow up.  "Hey Hey Ho Ho  Your Racist Self Has Got To Go"


That was awesome!
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bigger crime here is that it is farking 2020 and people still don't farking turn their phone when filming.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I worked in a county planning office and if  you wanted to find out if your neighbor had a permit for a deck, fence or an addition you could make a call and we could tell you. It's even simpler now. You can look up build permits online.

Oh if there was no permit our office would send out a code enforcement person to issue a stop work order until a permit was attained.

Fun times!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it

The congregation of other neighbors was certainly reinforcing.  Sounded to me like they were all sick of Karen's shiat.


If not for the white neighbour saying "I saw it and he didn't touch you.", you'd have the regular Fark suspects arguing that she had a right to call the cops because she was assaulted.

I'm happy they stood up against Karen but the cynical side of me thinks that black people only get the benefit of the doubt if everything is on video and you have 3 other white witnesses that corroborate their story.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: Highlights for me:

--Karen: "Did you see him PUSH me off HIS property!?"

--The lady who told Karen to back the fark up because she wasn't wearing a mask.

--Unmasked Karen is also the chief of the Toxics Compliance division of the EPA in NYC. JFC.


Can see a "resignation" in her future.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HallsOfMandos: The bigger crime here is that it is farking 2020 and people still don't farking turn their phone when filming.


Oh my god get the f*ck over it.

Phones could record in a wider screen. They orient the aspect ratio to fit the f*cking screen it's likely to be watched on.

I can't believe its 2020 and you're still b*tching about this.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rwa2play: Megathuma: Highlights for me:

--Karen: "Did you see him PUSH me off HIS property!?"

--The lady who told Karen to back the fark up because she wasn't wearing a mask.

--Unmasked Karen is also the chief of the Toxics Compliance division of the EPA in NYC. JFC.

Can see a "resignation" in her future.


Or promotion to Acting Head of the EPA.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I truly hate the hell outta Twitter, but I think we've finally found a good use!

Well, that and all those revolutions.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Diogenes: cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it

The congregation of other neighbors was certainly reinforcing.  Sounded to me like they were all sick of Karen's shiat.

If not for the white neighbour saying "I saw it and he didn't touch you.", you'd have the regular Fark suspects arguing that she had a right to call the cops because she was assaulted.

I'm happy they stood up against Karen but the cynical side of me thinks that black people only get the benefit of the doubt if everything is on video and you have 3 other white witnesses that corroborate their story.


I'm surprised you think that will stop the regular Fark suspects ;-)

But I agree with the rest of your sentiment.  Which really highlights a deeper racial issue - they're expected to prove themselves 100 ways over what we'd expect from white folk.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: I worked in a county planning office and if  you wanted to find out if your neighbor had a permit for a deck, fence or an addition you could make a call and we could tell you. It's even simpler now. You can look up build permits online.

Oh if there was no permit our office would send out a code enforcement person to issue a stop work order until a permit was attained.

Fun times!


I am happy to be in a county that will only send a building and planning inspector out with a complaint from a neighbor and bonus they will say who made the complaint.
Need to start labeling the Karens a public nuisance requiring observation.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it


My favorites are always the ones where you can see the moment when that thought clicks in their minds, and suddenly they're trying to block the camera or just running away.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rwa2play: Megathuma: Highlights for me:

--Karen: "Did you see him PUSH me off HIS property!?"

--The lady who told Karen to back the fark up because she wasn't wearing a mask.

--Unmasked Karen is also the chief of the Toxics Compliance division of the EPA in NYC. JFC.

Can see a "resignation" in her future.


I disagree.  She was 100% compliant with toxicity.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HallsOfMandos: The bigger crime here is that it is farking 2020 and people still don't farking turn their phone when filming.


OK, Señor Spielbergo
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HallsOfMandos: The bigger crime here is that it is farking 2020 and people still don't farking turn their phone when filming.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rwa2play: Megathuma: Highlights for me:

--Karen: "Did you see him PUSH me off HIS property!?"

--The lady who told Karen to back the fark up because she wasn't wearing a mask.

--Unmasked Karen is also the chief of the Toxics Compliance division of the EPA in NYC. JFC.

Can see a "resignation" in her future.


Resignation? This is Trump's EPA. She will get a promotion and an invitation to the White House.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have a really racist neighbor who was all over a black family renting a house because they had nephews and cousins living there part-time but not on the occupancy permit. Apparently so they could go to our bad schools instead of their own worse ones.

New white 20-something owner of ranch next door though...he is literally renting 3 bedrooms to 20-something unrelated guys who work for him. None if them on the permit, 8 cars parked in front of 4 houses every night, garage turned into a weight room. (It's basically a frat house now.)  Our Karen is totally cool with it.

Double standards, suburbia has them.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd tell the kids at Halloween that her house is the designated whipping boy. Kids get full-size candy bars and $20 cash to "trick" her house. Points for creativity.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: The bigger crime here is that it is farking 2020 and people still don't farking turn their phone when filming.


This must be Daniel Tosh's account.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't even about racism.  This is about something far worse and more pernicious.

DONT SNITCH ON YOUR NEIGHBORS UNPERMITTED WORK!  If it's not an eyesore and isn't gonna blow away in a storm then mind your own damn business and let people improve their properties without having to fork over hundreds of dollars every time.


/no sir, the driveway and fence were like that when I bought the house.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it


It's called privilege.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mrshowrules:

If not for the white neighbour saying "I saw it and he didn't touch you.", you'd have the regular Fark suspects arguing that she had a right to call the cops because she was assaulted.

Didn't stop them from defending Gas Station Gabbie last month.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'd tell the kids at Halloween that her house is the designated whipping boy. Kids get full-size candy bars and $20 cash to "trick" her house. Points for creativity.


Except that she (or her husband) probably shoots a kid or calls the police, who then shoot a kid.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: The bigger crime here is that it is farking 2020 and people still don't farking turn their phone when filming.


In some cases, I think they're trying to do it stealthy-like, and turning it is a dead giveaway you're recording, but in cases like this?  yeah, landscape mode - everyone knows you're recording.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: https://twitter.com/notcapnamerica/st​a​tus/1278186403004899330

I love the follow up.  "Hey Hey Ho Ho  Your Racist Self Has Got To Go"


I finally deleted my Twitter account a couple weeks ago and talk nothing but shiat about how bad social media is, but these immediate and strong rebuttals to these racist assholes has been phenomenal.

This will hopefully lead to people reassessing their lives and not continue to be racist while a camera is on them, then maybe reassess further and not be racist altogether.

/Second paragraph is probably fantasy.
//Racist people tend to be stupid, stupid people don't assess their own behavior.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: This isn't even about racism.  This is about something far worse and more pernicious.

DONT SNITCH ON YOUR NEIGHBORS UNPERMITTED WORK!  If it's not an eyesore and isn't gonna blow away in a storm then mind your own damn business and let people improve their properties without having to fork over hundreds of dollars every time.


/no sir, the driveway and fence were like that when I bought the house.


The permits are to make sure it doesn't collapse and cripple someone because it was planned out by a meth addict for $5 and a cookie.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the N.J. Construction code FAQs

Do I need a building permit to install a driveway, parking lot or sidewalk? No. Driveway, parking lots and sidewalks in general are not regulated under the Uniform Construction Code (UCC). Owners should obtain zoning approval for any of these projects, but this is outside the scope of the UCC.

Do I need a building permit to install a patio made of pavestones? No. Patio pavers installed at grade are not regulated by the UCC.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. I've never heard of needing a permit for a patio.  It's on the ground.  It's not going to fall over and kill someone.

2.  I'd like to see pictures of the patio.  I just did mine (without a permit because they are not required) and would like to compare.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this person think she has climbed through a magical wardrobe into a version of Narnia where white privilege is the law of the land? Go home and gorge yourself to death on Racist Delight already.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a commercial on B-Movies TV on my Roku that warns about using safety gear. In this one a nice pretty lady in a bikini drops the vest and is removing her top when WHAM SQUEAK!!! She gets taken out by a bus.

Tagline: always wear your safety gear

I sooo wanted to see this here.

Also Hyundai with thin tops and a close up of a womans butt. Downy commercial with a stuffed bear wearing moms undies. It;s cool seeing mainstream companies make commercials that will never be seen on regular TV. Dildodrone.

Fun stuff.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it


Just like Trump, they think the camera is a hoax.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

notcapnamerica: 🚨 Susan in Montclair, NJ spends 30 minutes harassing two black lawyers because she wants to know if they have a permit for their new stone patio. Then lies and says the husband attacked her. But the rest of the white women on the street congregate to drag her unwashed ass. https://t.co/7SKTFOWll5


You can tell that woman has been a pain in the ass for the entire neighborhood for quite a while and this was the point where they told her enough.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: This isn't even about racism.  This is about something far worse and more pernicious.

DONT SNITCH ON YOUR NEIGHBORS UNPERMITTED WORK!  If it's not an eyesore and isn't gonna blow away in a storm then mind your own damn business and let people improve their properties without having to fork over hundreds of dollars every time.


/no sir, the driveway and fence were like that when I bought the house.


This bullshiat cost my grandpa $30k. He built a tiny home off grid paradise and a neighbor (60-some acres away) snitched and he's had the country up his ass since.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 850x1194]


Harumph
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: 1. I've never heard of needing a permit for a patio.  It's on the ground.  It's not going to fall over and kill someone.

2.  I'd like to see pictures of the patio.  I just did mine (without a permit because they are not required) and would like to compare.



If you sufficiently alter the watershed such that your neighbor's basement gets flooded, you're going to be in trouble.  Otherwise, you're correct.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: This isn't even about racism.  This is about something far worse and more pernicious.

DONT SNITCH ON YOUR NEIGHBORS UNPERMITTED WORK!  If it's not an eyesore and isn't gonna blow away in a storm then mind your own damn business and let people improve their properties without having to fork over hundreds of dollars every time.


/no sir, the driveway and fence were like that when I bought the house.


A friend and I were building a shed in his back yard and the neighbor called the city. They sent out an inspector and he told us that we didn't need a permit as long as it didn't exceed a certain height. He did look over what we had done so far and said, "this thing will be here after the house falls down".
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least if she used the term "those people" it could be reasonably inferred that she's talking about "lawyers", because everybody hates lawyers.. AMIRITE?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree with Karen for her choice of targets but I am however in favor of militarizing the building inspectors.
It ought to be their policy to prioritize targeting buildings that hold 50 or more people. Give them the power to seize assets so they can't be used to erect more unsafe buildings.

Then send them around to Donald J Trump's properties.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: 1. I've never heard of needing a permit for a patio.  It's on the ground.  It's not going to fall over and kill someone.

2.  I'd like to see pictures of the patio.  I just did mine (without a permit because they are not required) and would like to compare.


Deck, yes. Patio, no. Unless you put in a retaining wall or change the grade, it's just stones in/on the ground.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: cameroncrazy1984: It's amazing that some idiots still don't understand that if someone is holding up a camera while you're being racist, everyone can see it

The congregation of other neighbors was certainly reinforcing.  Sounded to me like they were all sick of Karen's shiat.


Yeah, it's possible she had already pissed off half the neighborhood by being an equal opportunity needling busybody.  Either way, the neighbors standing up to her are awesome and she sucks.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can hear here voice tremble when she asks the women not to call the cops. Christ, living with that constant fear.
 
