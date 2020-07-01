 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Gettysburg, S.D.. population 1200, police force of 2 and home to George Floyd's uncle, who wants the Confederate flag off of the police logo, which was adopted in 2009?   (startribune.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gettysburg, S.D.. population 1200, police force of 2


I think Andy and Barney can handle that. But if things get dicey, Goober, Floyd and Otis are ready to be deputized.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?


Grift.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

Grift.


I wonder how many armored personnel carriers they have
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they removed the statement "Italian Kitchen" from Olive Gardens sign yet?

Not only culturally insensitive but a blatant lie
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?


I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.


One 8 hour shift each for round the clock police coverage?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: BizarreMan: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.

One 8 hour shift each for round the clock police coverage?


For that you need more.  Then again, there is always the sheriff's office to handle calls.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them Duke boys are at it agin!!!!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.


So the police department is honoring the historic battle that happened there . . . in 2009?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: BizarreMan: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.

One 8 hour shift each for round the clock police coverage?


We are pop 2400 I think there are 9 officers including the chief.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.


Well, it is one way for neo-Nazis to take back the town. Grab the name, and plant the flag again.

You know. Because they never actually surrendered. What do you think they meant when they coined the term, "Culture War"? Their battlefield is maps and minds.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why does your police force need a logo?
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they went with a Civil War themed logo just because the town is named Gettysburg, but it's not THE Gettysburg? I'm expecting the two places need to have an argument about their name just like Greece's Macedonian region has with the Republic of Macedonia. This sounds like some shenanigans to trick gullible tourists.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.


No one considered that honoring the victory at Gettyburg might have been the reason for the town's name in the first place?

Have Aunt Thelma stitch 'em up some new patches and move on.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The small town i lived in had one cop so the town would qualify for a free police car from the state police (used). The state may have paid his wages also. He did the mayor's bidding, harassing people who complained about stuff.  The county sheriff did the real work: harassing kids, confiscating our booze.

Dad ran the paper and was critical of the mayor.  Older brother got pulled over three blocks from home with booze on his breath.  Being the 1970s, the cop ran him through the system and made dad come get him.

One night we found him sleeping in his patrol car. We piled a bunch of rocks in front of his tires. We pictured him putting his cruiser in drive and going over them. Oh you know it freaked him out. Ha ha ha.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Gubbo: BizarreMan: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.

One 8 hour shift each for round the clock police coverage?

We are pop 2400 I think there are 9 officers including the chief.


Same here but we have 5.

We have backup for situations like the asshat up the road from me who had some sort of gun smuggling and drug ring going. Then we borrowed the swat and armored vehicles. Flashbangs were louder than I expected being a block away.
 
lectos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rednecks are why we can't have nice things.  Let's build a camp and show them what fascism truly is.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.


As an aside, the 29th Infantry Division is the Blue-Gray Division as it is comprised of the Maryland and Virginia National Guard. I wonder it they will try to remove the Gray (insert Grecian Formula joke here).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.


If that had been their emblem since they were founded in 1907, instead of being adopted in 2009 a year which held no significance whatsoever to racists in the US (/s and *eye roll*), I might be inclined to give them a pass.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What the fark is it with people in states that weren't involved or even a state for decades after the civil war adopting the symbols of the losing side?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Why does your police force need a logo?


SWAG baby!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Random Anonymous Blackmail:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If the American restaurant Chain industry was honest 80% of them would be Syscos
And 50 percent of the locally owned one's would be too.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?


To make sure Antifa and BLM doesn't get uppity.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

So the police department is honoring the historic battle that happened there . . . in 2009?


You don't read articles, do you?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Why does your police force need a logo?


Because you touch yourself

/why do cities need logos?
//or states?
///or anything?
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

serfdood: What the fark is it with people in states that weren't involved or even a state for decades after the civil war adopting the symbols of the losing side?


Because it offends the people they want to offend. Cruelty is the point.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lectos: Rednecks are why we can't have nice things.  Let's build a camp and show them what fascism truly is.


Location:  WV

Bet the neighbors love you.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

If that had been their emblem since they were founded in 1907, instead of being adopted in 2009 a year which held no significance whatsoever to racists in the US (/s and *eye roll*), I might be inclined to give them a pass.


To add - the American flag on the logo has 50 stars, while at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg the US flag would have 34 stars.

Also, the confederate flag on the seal is slightly off - Lee's flag was a square, not a rectangle, but it is fairly close to one used at the battle. One would also think that it would be contrasted with a Union battle flag.

In short, yeah, this is a stupid logo and the town would do well to drop it and come up with something that actually favors their own history, or at least doesn't make them seem like inbred racist wanna-be traitors.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Gubbo: BizarreMan: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.

One 8 hour shift each for round the clock police coverage?

We are pop 2400 I think there are 9 officers including the chief.


Population 2700 here, no local town cops just county based out of another town.
Maybe 8 cops in the county.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

runwiz: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

As an aside, the 29th Infantry Division is the Blue-Gray Division as it is comprised of the Maryland and Virginia National Guard. I wonder it they will try to remove the Gray (insert Grecian Formula joke here).

[Fark user image image 150x150]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Wonder what John Thompson and Patrick Ewing have to say on the matter.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

If that had been their emblem since they were founded in 1907, instead of being adopted in 2009 a year which held no significance whatsoever to racists in the US (/s and *eye roll*), I might be inclined to give them a pass.


Do you see patterns in TV static?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Marbleisheavy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

So the police department is honoring the historic battle that happened there . . . in 2009?

You don't read articles, do you?


He's making fun of subby's grammar. "A police force of home to George Floyd's uncle"?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

serfdood: What the fark is it with people in states that weren't involved or even a state for decades after the civil war adopting the symbols of the losing side?


I mean, it's like folks are allowed to freely move from state to state, and to know their family history.

Unfortunately this wasn't stopped before everyone from Ohio decided to try to ruin South Carolina.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Random Anonymous Blackmail:

[Fark user image image 225x225]

If the American restaurant Chain industry was honest 80% of them would be Syscos
And 50 percent of the locally owned one's would be too.


He did have a catchy song.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Trainspotr: Why does your police force need a logo?

Because you touch yourself

/why do cities need logos?
//or states?
///or anything?


Why not a swastika?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Gubbo: BizarreMan: Gubbo: Why exactly do you need a police force of 2?

I would think you need 3 for days off and vacations.

One 8 hour shift each for round the clock police coverage?

We are pop 2400 I think there are 9 officers including the chief.

Same here but we have 5.

We have backup for situations like the asshat up the road from me who had some sort of gun smuggling and drug ring going. Then we borrowed the swat and armored vehicles. Flashbangs were louder than I expected being a block away.


We can call in the county sheriff and surrounding cities if needed

I forgot to mention the 9 individuals are everyone including part time & reserve
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: Marbleisheavy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

So the police department is honoring the historic battle that happened there . . . in 2009?

You don't read articles, do you?


Ftfa: The insignia as currently designed has been on the police vehicle, uniforms and elsewhere on department property since 2009
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Enigmamf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

If that had been their emblem since they were founded in 1907, instead of being adopted in 2009 a year which held no significance whatsoever to racists in the US (/s and *eye roll*), I might be inclined to give them a pass.

Do you see patterns in TV static?


Imagine being so wilfully farking ignorant
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eKonk: Enigmamf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

If that had been their emblem since they were founded in 1907, instead of being adopted in 2009 a year which held no significance whatsoever to racists in the US (/s and *eye roll*), I might be inclined to give them a pass.

To add - the American flag on the logo has 50 stars, while at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg the US flag would have 34 stars.

Also, the confederate flag on the seal is slightly off - Lee's flag was a square, not a rectangle, but it is fairly close to one used at the battle. One would also think that it would be contrasted with a Union battle flag.

In short, yeah, this is a stupid logo and the town would do well to drop it and come up with something that actually favors their own history, or at least doesn't make them seem like inbred racist wanna-be traitors.


Yes, a better logo would have been the actual national flags of the time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I swear I gotta do everything.
Do away with City names.  Just use Zip Codes. Now, they're not meaningless, Newman.  Cops can only have patches with their zip codes. No logos.  Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to catch the 2 pm shuttle to 63101.  Then I Uber to 62411. I'm having tea with all the mayor's in the 624 section of the state.  If everything goes well, we'll succeed from Illinois and become the 58 state 624. Our slogan will be " We're 624. The hell with the rest of you!" But it won't be on a patch or part of a logo.  Just something we tell when a non 624er goes by
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We're not wanting the liberals and the press telling us we have to change it," he said. "People here do not feel it's racism.

Christ, what an asshole.

These people are all for "democracy" when it's something they want, and then scream about the tyranny of the majority when the world tells them to STFU.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I want more then that: every conviction overturned, every arrest expunged, every penny extracted returned with interest and an apology.  This is beyond the pale and no different than if the logo featured the Nazi Flag.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: gar1013: Trainspotr: Why does your police force need a logo?

Because you touch yourself

/why do cities need logos?
//or states?
///or anything?

Why not a swastika?


Are they Hindu?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: gar1013: Marbleisheavy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

So the police department is honoring the historic battle that happened there . . . in 2009?

You don't read articles, do you?

Ftfa: The insignia as currently designed has been on the police vehicle, uniforms and elsewhere on department property since 2009


You aren't good at reading.

Go back and read WHY the town got its name.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: gar1013: Enigmamf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's named after the battle.  That's the two flags that fought in the battle.  I doubt if they were super pro-confederacy they'd name the town Gettysburg.

If that had been their emblem since they were founded in 1907, instead of being adopted in 2009 a year which held no significance whatsoever to racists in the US (/s and *eye roll*), I might be inclined to give them a pass.

Do you see patterns in TV static?

Imagine being so wilfully farking ignorant


I'm trying, but maybe just tell me how you spend your days so that I can get a realistic picture.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "We're not wanting the liberals and the press telling us we have to change it," he said. "People here do not feel it's racism.

Christ, what an asshole.

These people are all for "democracy" when it's something they want, and then scream about the tyranny of the majority when the world tells them to STFU.


Why should your opinion matter if you don't live there?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: JerryHeisenberg: gar1013: Trainspotr: Why does your police force need a logo?

Because you touch yourself

/why do cities need logos?
//or states?
///or anything?

Why not a swastika?

Are they Hindu?


Alright. I'll take the time out for this.

Go f*ck yourself with that bullsh*t
 
