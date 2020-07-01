 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Florida beaches, hospitals jam-packed with young partygoers   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Florida, Hospital, Miami-Dade County, state's hospital system, Sunshine State, COVID-19, young people  
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're gonna be left with nothing but boomers and babies.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, like every spring break, except in summer.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You should see my shocked face.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: So, like every spring break, except in summer.


Just a different virus.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Nick Nostril: So, like every spring break, except in summer.

Just a different virus.


Was thinking alcohol poisoning or falling three stories, but, yeah.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, if you're stupid enough to be eating out at a bar during a pandemic, it's highly likely you're dumb enough to get killed in some stupid way too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
let's go to the bar!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 500x373]


Our diarrhea beaches laughes at NYC
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
38 is a young partygoer?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

